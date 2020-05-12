Callaway_Golf_Company_Logo.jpg

Callaway Golf Company Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Callaway Golf Company) (PRNewsfoto/Callaway Golf Company)

 By Callaway Golf Company

CARLSBAD, Calif., May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share on its Common Stock on May 12, 2020. The dividend is payable on June 17, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 27, 2020. 

About Callaway Golf Company
Callaway Golf Company (NYSE: ELY) is a premium golf equipment and active lifestyle company with a portfolio of global brands, including Callaway Golf, Odyssey, OGIO, TravisMathew and Jack Wolfskin. Through an unwavering commitment to innovation, Callaway manufactures and sells premium golf clubs, golf balls, golf and lifestyle bags, golf and lifestyle apparel and other accessories. For more information please visit www.callawaygolf.com, www.odysseygolf.com, www.ogio.com, www.travismathew.com, and www.jack-wolfskin.com.

Contacts: 

Brian Lynch


Patrick Burke


(760) 931-1771

 

 

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.