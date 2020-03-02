CARLSBAD, Calif., March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Callaway Golf Company (NYSE: ELY), an industry leader in golf equipment innovation, announced today that Joe B. Flannery has joined the Company as Executive Vice President, Apparel and Soft Goods.
Mr. Flannery, 49, brings more than 25 years of retail-focused experience with global aspirational brands, most recently as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Newell Brands' technical apparel division, consisting of Marmot, ExOfficio and Coleman apparel.
Mr. Flannery's extensive apparel business experience also includes holding executive positions at Canadian Mountain Holidays and The Meriwether Group (TMG), serving as VP of Global Marketing at The North Face, and serving as Global VP and GM of the Originals Division at Adidas Group AG.
In his new role, Mr. Flannery will assume overall responsibility for global soft goods and apparel strategy for the Company. Mr. Flannery will report directly to the Company's President & Chief Executive Officer, Chip Brewer.
"Joe has impressive experience as a business leader, strategist and innovator with a clear track record for driving growth," said Mr. Brewer. "He brings an entrepreneurial mindset to businesses at any stage, and we're excited to work with him to continue to grow both the TravisMathew and Jack Wolfskin brands as well as our overall soft goods and apparel business segment."
About Callaway Golf Company
Callaway Golf Company (NYSE: ELY) is a premium golf equipment and active lifestyle company with a portfolio of global brands, including Callaway Golf, Odyssey, OGIO, TravisMathew and Jack Wolfskin. Through an unwavering commitment to innovation, Callaway manufactures and sells premium golf clubs, golf balls, golf and lifestyle bags, golf and lifestyle apparel and other accessories. For more information please visit www.callawaygolf.com, www.odysseygolf.com, www.ogio.com, www.travismathew.com, and www.jack-wolfskin.com.
