PEKIN, Ill., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals Foundation (iaedp™) has announced the final deadline of on or before June 30, 2022 for the Call for Proposals for its 2023 Symposium slated for an in-person conference during February 16-19, 2023 at the JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort in Palm Desert, California.
Click here for proposal submission information: https://iaedp.confex.com/iaedp/2023/cfp.cgi . Individuals are limited to submitting a maximum of three proposals total and groups are limited to three total participants.
The iaedp™ Foundation is pursuing abstracts on inventive treatment modalities for the many phases of the journey for those with eating disorders -- from denial and resistance to treatment and ultimately recovery. At least one presenter must have a master's degree or higher ni a mental health, nutrition, social work or medical-related field.
According to Bonnie Harken, Managing Director of the iaedp™ Foundation, iaedp™ seeks treatment providers from all disciplines to convert ongoing research, brain imaging and treatment updates into meaningful eating disorder treatment protocols.
"Our intention at iaedp™ is to provide training to as many professionals as possible in order to build and develop skills and knowledge about the treatment of eating disorders," says Harken. "The iaedp™ Foundation programs are designed by treatment professionals for treatment professionals working in therapeutic settings."
For more information regarding proposal submission: https://iaedp.confex.com/iaedp/2023/cfp.cgi . For additional information about the iaedp™ Symposium 2022, visit iaedp.com (iaedp.com).
About the iaedp™ Foundation: Since 1985, the International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals has provided education and training standards to an international and multidisciplinary group of various healthcare treatment providers and helping professions. MemberSHARE.iaedp.com is an iaedp™ business journal and online member resource to learn about noteworthy member achievements, continuing education webinars and U.S. and international chapter activity and events; for more information, visit MemberSHARE.
More information about all aspects of iaedp™ at iaedp.com.
