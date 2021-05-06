ATLANTA, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CallRail, a marketing platform that helps businesses accelerate growth with marketing analytics and communications tools, announced today it has acquired PhoneWagon, a New York City-based call tracking software company.
The acquisition immediately extends CallRail's leadership position and market share in the call analytics space, solidifying CallRail as the clear choice for call tracking and analytics for small-to-medium-size businesses (SMBs). With access to CallRail's wider platform, PhoneWagon customers gain greater visibility into which marketing strategies drive revenue and generate the highest-value leads.
"I'm thrilled to welcome PhoneWagon's customers to CallRail," said Andy Powell, CEO of CallRail. "This acquisition reinforces our commitment to providing powerful, intuitive, and cost-effective marketing solutions to businesses and their marketing agencies."
CallRail's marketing platform combines marketing analytics and communications into a single experience. In addition to industry-leading Call Tracking, the platform also offers multi-touch attribution insights into the full customer journey via Form Tracking, automated call transcription and AI-powered call analysis via its Conversation Intelligence product, and integrated communication tools through its Lead Center product. PhoneWagon customers will benefit from access to these solutions as well as future platform innovations.
"CallRail and PhoneWagon coming together just makes sense," said Ryan Shank, PhoneWagon CEO. "CallRail has an established track record of proven innovations that serve the specific business needs of its SMB and marketing agency customers, and moving forward PhoneWagon customers can also benefit from this track record. This acquisition creates even more opportunities for innovation, with the customers being the clear winners."
CallRail's history of innovation spans more than a decade, with the company recently celebrating its 10th anniversary. The company was founded by CEO Andy Powell, then a small business owner. Unable to find the call tracking technology he needed for his online business, he built it instead.
Over the past 10 years, CallRail has evolved from a call tracking product to a comprehensive marketing platform that helps small businesses market smarter, drive more high-quality leads, centralize communications, and turn leads into loyal customers.
The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of technology that helps SMBs engage with their customers and adjust their strategies to a changing environment. To close out 2020, CallRail received a $56M investment from investors Sageview Capital and Leaders Fund, showing a strong vote of confidence in CallRail's growth trajectory and the value its platform continues to provide its customers.
"This acquisition is an important step in our journey to help more than one million businesses grow," said Powell.
To learn more about CallRail, or set up a free trial, visit https://www.callrail.com/signup/.
About CallRail
Since 2011, CallRail has helped small businesses and the agencies that serve them to optimize their marketing spend and increase valuable leads. Now serving more than 180,000 businesses, CallRail's marketing platform delivers the tools businesses need to market smarter, drive more quality leads, centralize communications, and convert leads to customers. CallRail fits into existing workflows, integrates with several major marketing and sales platforms including HubSpot, Facebook, Salesforce, and Google Ads and Analytics, and scales with each customer's needs as they grow.
The Atlanta-based marketing platform is powered by a community of over 200 passionate and hardworking employees. CallRail has been featured on the Inc. 5000 fastest growing companies and Deloitte Tech Fast 500 lists for five consecutive years. The company also earned a spot on Inc. Magazine's 2018 and 2019 Best Places to Work list, and the Forbes Best Startup Employers list in 2020. For more information or to view a demo of the platform, visit http://www.callrail.com.
About PhoneWagon
PhoneWagon combines sophisticated call tracking software with a modern business phone system that helps companies drive more calls, understand what happens on those calls, and convert more of those callers into customers. PhoneWagon allows your entire team to communicate with customers from a shared inbox on any device. PhoneWagon is based in New York City. For more information, visit https://www.phonewagon.com/.
Media Contact
Hannah Cohen, Walker Sands, 508-688-4577, hannah.cohen@walkersands.com
SOURCE CallRail