WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CallSource, the leader in call management and digital attribution, and VinSolutions, a leading automotive CRM, are excited to announce their enhanced integration to help dealers better understand their phone leads, streamline their processes, and provide more powerful analytics and reporting.
With this new integration dealers can view the marketing source of the phone call providing the dealer context about the call and allowing them to prioritize which calls to answer first. "Phone calls are a valuable source of leads coming into a dealership and dealers have asked for an easier way to monitor these calls -- this integration was the perfect time to help make that happen," says Chase Abbott, VP of Sales at VinSolutions. "Not only has the classification changed but dealers can now see their CallSource reporting inside their Connect CRM."
"The enhanced integration has been a priority for CallSource for a while now," states Pogo Parr, President of Automotive at CallSource. "Our mission is to help automotive brands and dealers improve performance on the phone, and we know the only leads that matter are those inside a dealer's CRM. This deep integration will help dealers set more appointments and ultimately drive more sales to their business. We win when our clients win. We are really excited to see this partnership come together."
CallSource's inbound and outbound call tracking and analytics, missed opportunity notifications, result scoring, as well as enhanced reporting inside Connect CRM will drastically improve dealers' internal workflow by reducing multiple dashboards. Easy-to-use additions such as click-to-call, email notifications, and more will enable dealerships to improve their call-to-appointment ratio and increase their ROI while making it easier on employees.
"CallSource and VinSolutions have been great partners for years, and we are so happy to finally have even more amazing features available now for clients to use to help increase their sales and have better procedures for improving their phone calls," says Kelley Koliopulos, Director of Retail Sales in Automotive at CallSource.
CallSource and VinSolutions are excited about this upgraded integration and are continuously working on making the best possible solutions to enable dealers to perform their best on the phone and increase their sales. Customers interested in upgrading the CallSource integration with VinSolutions should contact their CallSource rep for detailed instructions.
About CallSource—Own Every Lead
CallSource exists to help automotive brands and dealers improve performance on the phone. We help dealers by providing visibility into what is driving customers to call, text, chat, or click on your website. CallSource provides transparency into employee phone performance and tools to help dealerships improve and recapture missed opportunities. Our tracking numbers are text-enabled, and our digital attribution system tracks a customer's complete online journey.
CallSource is the most reliable call tracking and phone performance company in the market. Our insights, tools, and integrations help dealerships perform better on the phone to convert more leads to appointments and ultimately sell more cars.
About VinSolutions
As the provider of Connect CRM, a leading dealership customer relationship management system, VinSolutions helps more than 5,000 dealers make every connection count. VinSolutions products integrate dealership systems, processes and tools to deliver a single view of the customer across the business – so dealers can focus on building relationships throughout the sales cycle. Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Mission, Kansas, VinSolutions fosters dealership success by providing a fully customizable suite of solutions, including equity mining, market pricing and desking tools, combined with the continuous, personal support of a designated Performance Manager. VinSolutions is OEM certified by every major manufacturer and is Autosoft, CDK, Reynolds & Reynolds and Dealertrack DMS certified. VinSolutions is a Cox Automotive™ brand. www.vinsolutions.com
