SAN JOSE, Calif., April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jim Adam, the President of Calvac Paving, a Bay Area asphalt and concrete maintenance company, is pleased to announce that he plans to increase his company's field staff by 50 to 100 percent.
To learn more about this exciting announcement and/or to apply for one of the upcoming positions at Calvac Paving, please visit https://www.calvacpaving.com/calvac-paving-is-hiring/.
As Adam noted, because of the current shelter in place order from the County of Santa Clara Public Health Department, Calvac Paving is quickly building up a backlog of pending projects.
When the ordinance is eventually lifted, Adam said he and his team will "hit the ground running." In order to complete the large number of projects as quickly as possible, Adam said he anticipates needing to substantially increase the size of his field staff.
"Although we have not laid off any employees, we understand that many Bay Area workers have been laid off during this difficult time and we hope that Calvac Paving can alleviate some of this burden for dozens of locals," Adam noted, adding that Calvac Paving is currently looking for Equipment Operators, Laborers, and Skilled Workers.
"We are looking for full-time workers and experience in Asphalt and Concrete construction is a plus."
People who are interested in applying for one of the positions at Calvac Paving may fill out an application online or download, print and mail it to:
Adam said he will evaluate and contact potential candidates while the shelter in place order is still in effect.
"Then we will be ready to go back to work as soon as this ordinance is lifted," he added.
About Calvac Paving:
