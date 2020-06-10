ROCKVILLE, Md., June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambria Hotels, an upscale brand franchised by Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH), continues its expansion with the opening of the Cambria Hotel St. Petersburg – Madeira Beach Marina. The five-story, 125-room hotel joins the Cambria Hotel Ft. Lauderdale Airport South & Cruise Port and the Cambria Hotel Miami Airport – Blue Lagoon as the brand's third location in Florida.
The Cambria Hotel St. Petersburg – Madeira Beach Marina is situated at 15015 Madeira Way in Madeira Beach, Florida. The waterfront hotel is conveniently located in Madeira Beach Town Center, near leisure attractions such as John's Pass Village & Boardwalk, the Salvador Dali Museum, Florida Botanical Gardens and War Veterans Memorial Park. There are several scenic beaches within walking distance, including Madeira Beach, Archibald Beach Park and Redington Beach. Additionally, the hotel is just a short drive away from St. Pete Beach, currently ranked among TripAdvisor's "Top 25 Beaches" in the United States. The property's location also provides easy access to major area employers and company headquarters, including the Home Shopping Network, Spectrum, Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital and the University of South Florida.
"The Tampa Bay region has emerged in recent years as a highly sought-after destination in the state, and we are thrilled to be expanding the Cambria brand to Florida's Gulf Coast," said Janis Cannon, senior vice president, upscale brands, Choice Hotels. "As the state reopens, the Cambria Hotel in Madeira Beach is ready to welcome guests when they are ready to travel, with its airy Gulf Coast views, central location and tranquil design that pays homage to the area's boating culture and iconic white sand beaches. In fact, we want travelers to know that whenever and wherever their next trip may be, all of our Cambria hotels will be there with accommodations and amenities to help them feel at ease."
The Cambria Hotel St. Petersburg – Madeira Beach Marina features upscale amenities and approachable indulgences that appeal to modern travelers, including:
- Contemporary and sophisticated guest rooms, complete with modern fixtures, abundant lighting and plush bedding.
- Immersive, spa-style bathrooms with Bluetooth mirrors.
- Onsite dining featuring freshly made food, local craft beer, wine and specialty cocktails, now also including to-go options.
- Multi-function, indoor-outdoor meeting and event spaces.
- State-of-the-art fitness center.
- Rooftop bar with panoramic Gulf Coast views.
- Rooftop infinity pool.
Cambria hotels are also participating in Commitment to Clean, which is Choice Hotels' holistic approach to supplying franchisees and their employees with the tools they need to help Choice-branded hotels achieve superior levels of cleanliness, and address health and safety concerns associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. The initiative enhances existing best practice guidance for deep cleaning, disinfecting, hygiene and social distancing. Additionally, Cambria guests can limit their interactions with hotel staff by using the Cambria Contactless Concierge Service, a text messaging service for housekeeping requests, to-go food orders, meeting room requests and more.
The Cambria Hotel St. Petersburg – Madeira Beach Marina was developed by Madeira Hotel Investors, LLC. There are over 50 Cambria hotels open across the U.S. in popular cities such as Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, New Orleans, Phoenix and Washington, D.C., with 82 hotels in the pipeline.
