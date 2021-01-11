Cambridge_Bancorp_Logo.jpg

Cambridge Bancorp Logo

 By Cambridge Bancorp

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge Bancorp. (NASDAQ: CATC), announces that it expects to report fourth quarter 2020 earnings results prior to the market open on Tuesday, January 26, 2021.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp, the parent company of Cambridge Trust Company, is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Cambridge Trust Company is a 130-year-old Massachusetts chartered commercial bank with approximately $4.0 billion in assets as of September 30, 2020, and a total of 22 Massachusetts and New Hampshire locations. Cambridge Trust Company is one of New England's leaders in private banking and wealth management with $3.9 billion in client assets under management and administration as of September 30, 2020. The Wealth Management group maintains offices in Boston and Wellesley, Massachusetts and Concord, Manchester, and Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

CONTACT:
Cambridge Bancorp
Michael F. Carotenuto
Chief Financial Officer 
617-520-5520

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.