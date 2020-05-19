TEWKSBURY, Mass., May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Through a commercial partnership with Alsachim, Cambridge Isotope Labs (CIL) is proud to now offer an assortment of unlabeled and stable isotope-labeled antiviral drug standards and their metabolites to assist in COVID-19 research and therapy development.
"We are thrilled to join forces with CIL in order to answer U.S. customers' needs and deliver crucial compounds for COVID-19 therapeutic monitoring," says Dr. Jean-Francois Hoeffler, President of Alsachim.
CIL, the largest manufacturer and global supplier of stable isotopes and stable isotope-labeled compounds, is now collaborating with Alsachim to provide antiviral drug standards to researchers and clinicians exclusively in the Americas. These products are available through CIL in convenient packaging sizes and are adept for use as internal standards in therapeutic monitoring and quantitative analysis.
Alsachim, expert in the research and development of unique stable isotope-labeled compounds, has synthesized internal standards necessary for the monitoring of potential treatments being tested for COVID-19, such as remdesivir, hydroxychloroquine, and favipiravir. Alsachim has increased its research activities and its production capacities in order to supply these standards to hospitals and research facilities globally.
CIL's Vice President of Sales and Marketing Maureen Duffy added, "We are excited to partner with Alsachim to offer their high-quality drug standards to provide a much-needed service to those U.S. pharmaceutical and biotech companies that are actively pursuing therapies to treat COVID-19."
Through this affiliation, CIL and Alsachim will enhance worldwide coverage to provide researchers critical reagents to perform cutting-edge science in an effort to defeat the coronavirus pandemic.
About Cambridge Isotope Laboratories, Inc.
CIL is the world's largest manufacturer and global supplier of stable isotopes and stable isotope-labeled compounds used in research, environmental, neonatal, pharmaceutical, medical diagnostic, OLED, and industrial markets. CIL is an operating business owned by Otsuka Pharmaceuticals. The CIL business consists of two facilities in the Boston, Massachusetts, area; a large isotope-enrichment production plant in Xenia, Ohio; CIL China; Fesko 13C bioreactors in Canada; ABX in Dresden, Germany; and Eurisotop in Saclay, France.
For more information on CIL, visit isotope.com.
About ALSACHIM
Alsachim is among the world's leading strategic suppliers of stable isotope-labeled molecules (13C, 15N, 2H) for pharmaceutical, agro-food, environmental companies, as well as Contract Research Organizations, research laboratories, and hospitals. To date, Alsachim provides more than 8,000 reference molecules. Thanks to its expertise in the synthesis of internal standards, Alsachim also develops and markets innovative clinical diagnostic products and services for the dosage (detection, quantification, and monitoring) of drugs administered to patients, using mass spectrometry technology.
Media Contact:
Christine Krisko
Marketing Communications Manager
Cambridge Isotope Laboratories, Inc.
Phone: 1.978.296-1930 | isotope.com