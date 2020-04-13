CAMDEN, Maine, April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ®: CAC; "Camden National") announced today that its shareholders will be able to vote their shares and participate virtually at Camden National's 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, scheduled for 3:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 ("Annual Meeting"). Camden National is taking these steps due to concerns regarding the coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19), and to assist in protecting the health and well-being of its shareholders and employees.
On March 24, 2020, the Governor of the State of Maine issued an executive order that prohibits gatherings of more than ten people. While the Annual Meeting will be held at Camden National's Hanley Center, Fox Ridge Office Park, 245 Commercial Street, Rockport, Maine 04856, Camden National will not be able to accommodate shareholders who wish to attend in person but encourages shareholders to participate virtually.
Shareholders of record as of the close of business February 24, 2020, can vote their shares and participate in the virtual meeting via the internet at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/CAC2020. Additional information regarding virtual attendance at the Annual Meeting is available in additional proxy materials filed with the SEC, available at www.camdennationalcorporation.com.
Shareholders are urged to vote and submit their proxy in advance of the Annual Meeting, whether or not they are planning to attend the Annual Meeting, by following the instructions on the shareholder's notice, proxy card, or voting instruction form.
About Camden National Corporation
