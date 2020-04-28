CAMDEN, Maine, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ: CAC; "Camden National" or the "Company"), a $4.6 billion bank holding company headquartered in Camden, Maine, reported net income for the first quarter of 2020 of $13.5 million, a decrease of 5% compared to the first quarter of 2019, and diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.89, a decrease of 2% over the same period. For the first quarter of 2020, the Company's return on average assets was 1.21% and return on average equity was 11.30%.
"These are unprecedented times – in just a few weeks, our focus shifted from working towards our long-term operational and financial goals to one that is focused on the next several quarters," said Gregory A. Dufour, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "We entered this uncertain social and economic period in a strong financial position, which we fortified during the first quarter by adding about $1.4 million to our allowance for loan losses."
Dufour reported the Company's response to the pandemic has been focused on its employees, customers and communities. "I'm extremely proud of the Camden National team and our quick response to this health crisis," he said. "In a matter of weeks, we transitioned over half of our employees to work from home, instituted a debt relief program to support customers impacted by COVID-19, and successfully rolled-out the Small Business Administration (SBA) Paycheck Protection Program to hundreds of businesses in need. The critical role banking plays for our customers and communities is magnified during times like these, and I feel very fortunate to see first-hand the actions the team has taken to serve our customers, communities and each other during these difficult times."
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
- First quarter 2020 net income of $13.5 million decreased 5% compared to the first quarter of 2019 and 11% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, driven by higher provision expense
- Loans and loans held for sale grew 3% in the first quarter of 2020
- First quarter 2020 net interest margin of 3.08% decreased 10 basis points compared to the first quarter of 2019 and 4 basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2019
- Delayed implementation of the new accounting guidance for expected credit losses, commonly referred to as "CECL"
- Strong asset quality as of March 31, 2020, however, first quarter 2020 provision for credit losses increased $1.0 million over the first quarter of 2019 and $1.6 million over the fourth quarter of 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic
- At March 31, 2020, the allowance for loan losses was 0.84% of total loans and 2.6 times non-performing loans
- Repurchased 217,031 shares of the Company's common stock in the first quarter of 2020 before suspending repurchases in March to prioritize capital preservation during the COVID-19 pandemic
FINANCIAL CONDITION
Assets. Total assets increased 4% since December 31, 2019 to $4.6 billion at March 31, 2020. The increase was driven by: (i) loan growth, including loans held for sale, of $78.6 million, or 3%; (ii) an increase in other assets of $72.1 million, primarily driven by an increase in interest rate swaps and related collateral; and (iii) an increase in investment balances of $43.4 million.
In the first quarter of 2020, commercial real estate and commercial loan portfolios each grew 5%, driving net loan growth, while the consumer and home equity loan portfolio decreased 2%, and the residential mortgage loan portfolio decreased 1%.
In the first quarter of 2020, the Company originated $156.3 million of residential mortgages and sold 44% of its production to the secondary market. In comparison, in the first and fourth quarter of 2019, the Company originated $86.4 million and $182.5 million, respectively, of residential mortgages. Refinance activity was 61% of residential mortgage production for the first quarter of 2020, compared to 31% and 50% for the first and fourth quarter of 2019, respectively.
Deposits and Borrowings. Deposits increased 1% since December 31, 2019 to $3.6 billion at March 31, 2020. In the first quarter of 2020, savings and money market deposits grew 2% and certificates of deposit grew 4%, while checking account and brokered deposits each decreased 1%. The decrease in checking account balances was primarily driven by certain large depositors' balances reducing interest checking balances by $20.7 million. The Company did not see its normal core deposit1 outflows in the first quarter of 2020, likely because of changes in customer behavior due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Company's loan-to-deposit ratio was 89% at March 31, 2020, compared to 87% at December 31, 2019 and 85% at March 31, 2019.
Total borrowings increased $83.0 million since December 31, 2019 to $420.9 million at March 31, 2020. In the first quarter of 2020, we entered into two interest rate swaps to lock in $50.0 million of three-year funding at 0.71% and $50.0 million of ten-year funding at 0.86%. Each interest rate swap was designated as a cash flow hedge for accounting purposes.
Shareholders' Equity. The Company's capital strategy shifted during the first quarter of 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic spread and growing uncertainty mounted as to its impact on the global, national and local economies. Through early-March 2020, the Company had repurchased 217,031 shares of its common stock at a cost of $8.0 million. In mid-March 2020, the Company suspended repurchasing shares of its common stock.
The Company enters this period of economic uncertainty well-positioned from a capital perspective. At March 31, 2020, the Company's capital position was well in excess of regulatory requirements, including a total risk-based capital ratio of 13.81%, a tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 12.56%, common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 11.27%, and a tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.53%. Additionally, at March 31, 2020, the Company's common equity ratio was 10.72%, and tangible common equity ratio1 was 8.78%.
In March 2020, the Company announced a cash dividend to shareholders of $0.33 per share, an increase of 10% compared to a year ago. The cash dividend is payable to shareholders of record as of April 15, 2020, and shareholders will begin receiving payments on April 30, 2020. As of March 31, 2020, the Company's annualized dividend yield was 4.20%, based on Camden National's closing share price of $31.45, as reported by NASDAQ.
ASSET QUALITY
The Company enters into these unprecedented times with very strong asset quality. As of March 31, 2020, non-performing assets were 0.23% of total assets and past due loans were 0.24% of total loans. In comparison, at December 31, 2019, non-performing assets were 0.25% of total assets and past due loans were 0.17% of total loans. For the first quarter of 2020, net charge-offs (annualized) were 0.05% of average loans, compared to 0.09% for the fourth quarter of 2019 and 0.03% for the first quarter of 2019.
In March 2020, the Company offered temporary debt relief to business and retail customers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Generally, the terms of the internal temporary debt relief program provided customers with 90 to 180 days of payment deferral.
The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act ("CARES Act") was signed into law in March 2020. The CARES Act provided certain companies with optional temporary relief from applying the current expected credit losses model, commonly referred to as "CECL." The Company chose to delay its implementation of CECL under the terms of the CARES Act to allow its internal resources to focus on and prioritize the roll-out of its temporary debt relief program and the SBA Paycheck Protection Program. As such, the reported allowance for credit losses and related provision expense for the first quarter of 2020 was accounted for under the incurred loss model. Under the terms of the CARES Act, we are permitted to delay our compliance with CECL until the earlier of (i) the date on which the national emergency concerning the COVID-19 pandemic that the President of the United States declared on March 15, 2020 terminates, or (ii) December 31, 2020.
The provision for credit losses for the first quarter of 2020 was $1.8 million, an increase of $1.0 million over the first quarter of 2019 and $1.6 million over the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase in provision expense in the first quarter of 2020 over comparable periods reflects the impact of the pandemic as of March 31, 2020, based on known information at that time.
At March 31, 2020, the Company's allowance for loan losses was 0.84% of total loans and 2.6 times non-performing loans.
FINANCIAL OPERATING RESULTS (Q1 2020 vs. Q1 2019)
The Company reported net income of $13.5 million for the first quarter of 2020, a decrease of $780,000, or 5%, compared to the first quarter of 2019. Diluted EPS for the first quarter of 2020 was $0.89, a decrease of $0.02, or 2%.
Net Interest Income. Net interest income for the first quarter of 2020 was $31.8 million, a decrease of $69,000 compared to the first quarter of 2019 due to the decline in net interest margin of 10 basis points, partially offset by average interest-earning assets growth of 3% between periods.
Net interest margin for the first quarter of 2020 was 3.08%, compared to 3.18% for the first quarter of 2019. The Company's interest-earning asset yield decreased 30 basis points between periods to 3.90% for the first quarter of 2020, while its cost of funds decreased 21 basis points between periods to 0.86% for the first quarter of 2020. The decrease in yields and funding costs reflects the change in the interest rate environment over this period. The 10-year U.S. Treasury rate averaged 1.37% in the first quarter of 2020, compared to 2.65% for the first quarter of 2019. The Federal Funds rate was cut twice in the first quarter of 2020 dropping the rate to 0.25% at March 31, 2020, compared to 2.50% at March 31, 2019.
Average interest-earning assets for the first quarter of 2020 were $4.1 billion, an increase of $103.4 million, or 3%, compared to the first quarter of 2019. The primary drivers for the net growth between periods included (i) average loan growth of 3%; and (ii) an increase in average cash and due from banks of $36.2 million driven by cash collateral for loan and interest rate swaps; partially offset by a decrease in average investments of $19.6 million, or 2%.
Average funding liabilities for the first quarter of 2020 were $3.9 billion, an increase of $82.2 million, or 2%, compared to the first quarter of 2019. Average deposits grew 9% between periods, led by: (i) average certificates of deposit growth of $109.0 million, or 25%, driven by one large municipal depositor; (ii) average checking account growth of $100.6 million, or 6%; and (iii) average money market growth of $67.7 million, or 12%. Over this same period, average borrowings decreased $185.2 million, or 25%.
Provision for Credit Losses. The provision for credit losses for the first quarter of 2020 was $1.8 million, an increase of $1.0 million over the first quarter of 2019. The increase in provision expense between periods was primarily the result of an increase in the allowance for credit losses due to the estimated impact of the pandemic as of March 31, 2020, based on known information at that time.
Non-Interest Income. Non-interest income for the first quarter of 2020 was $11.4 million, an increase of $2.0 million, or 21%, over the first quarter of 2019. The net increase in non-interest income between periods was primarily driven by an increase in mortgage banking income of $2.3 million due to record residential loan production and pipeline activity in the first quarter of 2020, due to the low interest rate environment.
Non-Interest Expense. Non-interest expense for the first quarter of 2020 was $24.6 million, an increase of $1.8 million, or 8%, compared to the first quarter of 2019. The increase was primarily due to an increase in salaries and benefits costs of $1.3 million, or 10%, between periods, primarily driven by normal annual merit increases, an increase in employees, and higher incentive accruals. The Company's efficiency ratio for the first quarter of 2020, calculated as non-interest expense divided by total revenues2, was 56.82%, compared to 55.19% for the first quarter of 2019.
FINANCIAL OPERATING RESULTS (Q1 2020 vs. Q4 2019)
Reported net income decreased $1.7 million, or 11%, and diluted EPS decreased $0.10, or 10%, between quarters, primarily due to an increase in provision for credit losses of $1.6 million and a 1% decrease in net interest income.
Net Interest Income. Net interest income decreased $413,000, or 1%, between quarters as net interest margin decreased 4 basis points to 3.08% for the first quarter of 2020. The Company's interest-earning asset yield decreased 12 basis points and its cost of funds decreased 8 basis points between quarters. The decrease in yields and funding costs reflects the change in the interest rate environment between quarters. The 10-year U.S. Treasury rate averaged 1.37% in the first quarter of 2020, compared to 1.79% for the fourth quarter of 2019. The Federal Funds rate decreased 150 basis points in the first quarter of 2020 reaching 0.25% at March 31, 2020.
Average interest-earning assets increased $18.3 million between quarters, driven by average loan growth of $22.5 million, or 1%. Average funding liabilities increased $8.0 million between quarters, driven by an increase in average borrowings of $24.1 million, or 4%, but was partially offset by a decrease in average deposits of $16.1 million.
Provision for Credit Losses. The provision for credit losses increased $1.6 million between quarters, primarily due to an increase in the allowance for credit losses due to the estimated impact of the pandemic as of March 31, 2020, based on known information at that time.
Non-Interest Income. Non-interest income decreased $545,000, or 5%, between quarters. The net decrease in non-interest income between periods was primarily driven by (i) a decrease in other income of $918,000 as an unrealized gain on equity securities of $866,000 was recognized in the fourth quarter of 2019; (ii) a decrease in debit card income of $837,000, or 28%, due to the recognition of our annual volume incentive bonus of $579,000 in the fourth quarter of 2019, and a decrease in card activity due to normal seasonal volumes and the impact of the pandemic; partially offset by an increase in mortgage banking income of $1.4 million driven by record residential loan production and pipeline activity in the first quarter of 2020, due to the low interest rate environment.
Non-Interest Expense. Non-interest expense decreased $253,000, or 1%, between quarters. The Company's efficiency ratio for the first quarter of 2020, calculated as non-interest expense divided by total revenues2, was 56.82%, compared to 56.16% for the fourth quarter of 2019.
ANNUAL MEETING
Camden National has scheduled its annual meeting of shareholders for Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. Eastern time. To comply with the Executive Order issued by the Governor of the State of Maine that prohibits gatherings of more than ten people, the Company is requesting that all shareholders attend the meeting virtually by visiting www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/CAC2020. Camden National is taking these necessary steps due to concerns regarding COVID-19, and to assist in protecting the health and well-being of its shareholders and employees.
Selected Financial Data
(unaudited)
At or For The
Three Months Ended
(In thousands, except number of shares and per share data)
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
Financial Condition Data
Investments
$
976,487
$
933,069
$
936,859
Loans and loans held for sale
3,185,492
3,106,877
3,051,237
Allowance for loan losses
26,521
25,171
25,201
Total assets
4,594,539
4,429,521
4,421,189
Deposits
3,563,705
3,537,743
3,578,197
Borrowings
420,877
337,889
325,159
Shareholders' equity
492,680
473,415
453,718
Operating Data
Net interest income
$
31,826
$
32,239
$
31,895
Provision for credit losses
1,775
214
744
Non-interest income
11,403
11,948
9,389
Non-interest expense
24,561
24,814
22,783
Income before income tax expense
16,893
19,159
17,757
Income tax expense
3,400
3,921
3,484
Net income
$
13,493
$
15,238
$
14,273
Key Ratios
Return on average assets
1.21
%
1.35
%
1.33
%
Return on average equity
11.30
%
12.77
%
13.13
%
GAAP efficiency ratio
56.82
%
56.16
%
55.19
%
Net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent)
3.08
%
3.12
%
3.18
%
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.23
%
0.25
%
0.33
%
Common equity ratio
10.72
%
10.69
%
10.26
%
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio
9.53
%
9.55
%
9.47
%
Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
11.27
%
11.80
%
11.74
%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
12.56
%
13.16
%
13.14
%
Total risk-based capital ratio
13.81
%
14.44
%
14.46
%
Per Share Data
Basic earnings per share
$
0.89
$
1.00
$
0.91
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.89
$
0.99
$
0.91
Cash dividends declared per share
$
0.33
$
0.33
$
0.30
Book value per share
$
32.95
$
31.26
$
29.16
Non-GAAP Measures(1)
Return on average tangible equity
14.35
%
16.26
%
17.08
%
Efficiency ratio
56.45
%
55.64
%
54.86
%
Tangible common equity ratio
8.78
%
8.66
%
8.21
%
Tangible book value per share
$
26.39
$
24.77
$
22.81
(1) Please see "Reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)."
Consolidated Statements of Condition Data
(unaudited)
(In thousands)
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
32,477
$
39,586
$
43,722
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks (including restricted cash)
21,732
36,050
95,846
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
54,209
75,636
139,568
Investments:
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value (book value of $931,876, $913,978 and $933,135, respectively)
960,131
918,118
924,311
Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost (fair value of $1,358, $1,359 and $1,324, respectively)
1,300
1,302
1,306
Other investments
15,056
13,649
11,242
Total investments
976,487
933,069
936,859
Loans held for sale, at fair value (book value of $28,356, $11,915 and $8,711, respectively)
27,730
11,854
8,795
Loans:
Commercial real estate
1,299,860
1,243,397
1,258,474
Residential real estate
1,064,212
1,070,374
1,017,442
Commercial(1)
463,087
442,701
421,824
Consumer and home equity
330,603
338,551
344,702
Total loans
3,157,762
3,095,023
3,042,442
Less: allowance for loan losses
(26,521)
(25,171)
(25,201)
Net loans
3,131,241
3,069,852
3,017,241
Goodwill
94,697
94,697
94,697
Core deposit intangible assets
3,355
3,525
4,054
Bank-owned life insurance
93,033
92,344
90,513
Premises and equipment, net
41,131
41,836
42,033
Deferred tax assets
10,708
16,823
18,854
Other assets
161,948
89,885
68,575
Total assets
$
4,594,539
$
4,429,521
$
4,421,189
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities
Deposits:
Non-interest checking
$
536,243
$
552,590
$
492,306
Interest checking
1,147,653
1,153,203
1,163,678
Savings and money market
1,146,038
1,119,193
1,059,897
Certificates of deposit
545,013
521,752
428,487
Brokered deposits
188,758
191,005
433,829
Total deposits
3,563,705
3,537,743
3,578,197
Short-term borrowings
326,722
268,809
256,181
Long-term borrowings
35,000
10,000
10,000
Subordinated debentures
59,155
59,080
58,978
Accrued interest and other liabilities
117,277
80,474
64,115
Total liabilities
4,101,859
3,956,106
3,967,471
Shareholders' equity
492,680
473,415
453,718
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
4,594,539
$
4,429,521
$
4,421,189
(1) Includes the HPFC loan portfolio.
Consolidated Statements of Income Data
(unaudited)
For The
Three Months Ended
(In thousands, except per share data)
March 31,
December 31,
2019
March 31,
Interest Income
Interest and fees on loans
$
34,045
$
35,379
$
35,721
Taxable interest on investments
4,878
4,780
4,994
Nontaxable interest on investments
787
758
644
Dividend income
168
160
230
Other interest income
335
475
420
Total interest income
40,213
41,552
42,009
Interest Expense
Interest on deposits
6,662
7,459
8,423
Interest on borrowings
838
961
974
Interest on subordinated debentures
887
893
717
Total interest expense
8,387
9,313
10,114
Net interest income
31,826
32,239
31,895
Provision for credit losses
1,775
214
744
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
30,051
32,025
31,151
Non-Interest Income
Mortgage banking income, net
3,534
2,175
1,252
Debit card income
2,141
2,978
2,010
Service charges on deposit accounts
2,012
2,191
2,023
Income from fiduciary services
1,502
1,520
1,392
Bank-owned life insurance
689
615
594
Brokerage and insurance commissions
657
683
585
Customer loan swap fees
114
247
525
Net loss on sale of securities
—
(133)
—
Other income
754
1,672
1,008
Total non-interest income
11,403
11,948
9,389
Non-Interest Expense
Salaries and employee benefits
14,327
14,446
12,978
Furniture, equipment and data processing
2,790
2,770
2,680
Net occupancy costs
2,003
1,784
1,914
Debit card expense
934
947
823
Consulting and professional fees
783
1,027
813
Amortization of intangible assets
170
176
176
Regulatory assessments
162
170
472
Other real estate owned and collection costs (recoveries), net
101
127
(307)
Other expenses
3,291
3,367
3,234
Total non-interest expense
24,561
24,814
22,783
Income before income tax expense
16,893
19,159
17,757
Income Tax Expense
3,400
3,921
3,484
Net Income
$
13,493
$
15,238
$
14,273
Per Share Data
Basic earnings per share
$
0.89
$
1.00
$
0.91
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.89
$
0.99
$
0.91
Quarterly Average Balance and Yield/Rate Analysis
(unaudited)
Average Balance
Yield/Rate
For The Three Months Ended
For The Three Months Ended
(In thousands)
March 31,
December 31,
2019
March 31,
2019
March 31,
December 31,
2019
March 31, 2019
Assets
Interest-earning assets:
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
$
66,180
$
79,578
$
29,985
1.24
%
1.74
%
2.63
%
Investments - taxable
809,041
804,587
851,516
2.56
%
2.52
%
2.56
%
Investments - nontaxable(1)
117,537
112,730
94,710
3.39
%
3.40
%
3.44
%
Loans(2):
Commercial real estate
1,273,538
1,249,961
1,281,501
4.24
%
4.40
%
4.73
%
Residential real estate
1,078,836
1,078,485
1,008,285
4.19
%
4.38
%
4.30
%
Commercial(1)
416,527
403,601
369,832
4.21
%
4.41
%
4.70
%
Consumer and home equity
334,771
345,487
347,052
5.03
%
5.11
%
5.46
%
HPFC
20,336
22,516
32,171
7.83
%
7.56
%
7.91
%
Municipal(1)
16,990
18,469
15,333
3.67
%
3.66
%
3.60
%
Total loans
3,140,998
3,118,519
3,054,174
4.32
%
4.49
%
4.70
%
Total interest-earning assets
4,133,756
4,115,414
4,030,385
3.90
%
4.02
%
4.20
%
Other assets
354,436
349,786
308,064
Total assets
$
4,488,192
$
4,465,200
$
4,338,449
Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
Deposits:
Non-interest checking
$
529,501
$
558,677
$
490,382
—
%
—
%
—
%
Interest checking
1,146,783
1,165,610
1,085,301
0.70
%
0.79
%
0.98
%
Savings
476,849
471,777
485,646
0.07
%
0.08
%
0.08
%
Money market
650,383
642,174
582,685
0.98
%
1.16
%
1.21
%
Certificates of deposit
552,079
533,416
443,107
1.61
%
1.66
%
1.34
%
Total deposits
3,355,595
3,371,654
3,087,121
0.70
%
0.77
%
0.78
%
Borrowings:
Brokered deposits
208,084
187,125
405,837
1.54
%
2.02
%
2.50
%
Customer repurchase agreements
236,351
247,780
238,499
1.08
%
1.20
%
1.24
%
Subordinated debentures
59,119
59,037
59,007
6.04
%
6.01
%
4.93
%
Other borrowings
59,257
44,816
44,711
1.39
%
1.88
%
2.22
%
Total borrowings
562,811
538,758
748,054
1.80
%
2.07
%
2.27
%
Total funding liabilities
3,918,406
3,910,412
3,835,175
0.86
%
0.94
%
1.07
%
Other liabilities
89,612
81,261
62,247
Shareholders' equity
480,174
473,527
441,027
Total liabilities & shareholders' equity
$
4,488,192
$
4,465,200
$
4,338,449
Net interest rate spread (fully-taxable equivalent)
3.04
%
3.08
%
3.13
%
Net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent)
3.08
%
3.12
%
3.18
%
Net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent), excluding fair value mark accretion and collection of previously charged-off acquired loans(3)
3.06
%
3.09
%
3.14
%
(1)
Reported on a tax-equivalent basis calculated using the federal corporate income tax rate of 21%, including certain commercial loans.
(2)
Non-accrual loans and loans held for sale are included in total average loans.
(3)
Excludes the impact of the fair value mark accretion on loans and certificates of deposit generated in purchase accounting and collection of previously charged-off acquired loans for the three months ended March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019 totaling $283,000, $326,000 and $390,000, respectively.
Asset Quality Data
(unaudited)
(In thousands)
At or For The
At or For The
At or For The
At or For The
At or For The
Non-accrual loans:
Residential real estate
$
3,499
$
4,096
$
5,152
$
5,566
$
5,415
Commercial real estate
646
1,122
1,156
1,590
975
Commercial
748
420
751
785
802
Consumer and home equity
2,102
2,154
2,616
3,039
2,476
HPFC
322
364
450
465
485
Total non-accrual loans
7,317
8,156
10,125
11,445
10,153
Loans 90 days past due and accruing
—
—
—
14
14
Accruing troubled-debt restructured loans not included above
3,008
2,993
3,259
3,511
3,771
Total non-performing loans
10,325
11,149
13,384
14,970
13,938
Other real estate owned
94
94
94
130
673
Total non-performing assets
$
10,419
$
11,243
$
13,478
$
15,100
$
14,611
Loans 30-89 days past due:
Residential real estate
$
1,781
$
2,227
$
1,447
$
2,536
$
2,265
Commercial real estate
2,641
1,582
2,242
3,378
2,947
Commercial
1,560
548
1,135
1,400
1,205
Consumer and home equity
1,379
750
822
907
1,430
HPFC
165
243
193
171
187
Total loans 30-89 days past due
$
7,526
$
5,350
$
5,839
$
8,392
$
8,034
Allowance for loan losses at the beginning of the
$
25,171
$
24,712
$
24,712
$
24,712
$
24,712
Provision for loan losses
1,772
2,862
2,658
1,925
750
Charge-offs:
Residential real estate
96
462
436
25
11
Commercial real estate
50
300
157
65
65
Commercial
253
1,167
636
453
236
Consumer and home equity
91
713
670
64
24
HPFC
—
71
11
—
—
Total charge-offs
490
2,713
1,910
607
336
Total recoveries
(68)
(310)
(228)
(133)
(75)
Net charge-offs
422
2,403
1,682
474
261
Allowance for loan losses at the end of the period
$
26,521
$
25,171
$
25,688
$
26,163
$
25,201
Components of allowance for credit losses:
Allowance for loan losses
$
26,521
$
25,171
$
25,688
$
26,163
$
25,201
Liability for unfunded credit commitments
24
21
11
14
16
Allowance for credit losses
$
26,545
$
25,192
$
25,699
$
26,177
$
25,217
Ratios:
Non-performing loans to total loans
0.33
%
0.36
%
0.43
%
0.48
%
0.46
%
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.23
%
0.25
%
0.30
%
0.34
%
0.33
%
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
0.84
%
0.81
%
0.83
%
0.84
%
0.83
%
Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized):
Quarter-to-date
0.05
%
0.09
%
0.16
%
0.03
%
0.03
%
Year-to-date
0.05
%
0.08
%
0.07
%
0.03
%
0.03
%
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans
256.86
%
225.77
%
191.93
%
174.77
%
180.81
%
Loans 30-89 days past due to total loans
0.24
%
0.17
%
0.19
%
0.27
%
0.26
%
Reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)
Return on Average Tangible Equity:
For the
(Dollars in thousands)
March 31,
2020
December 31,
2019
March 31,
2019
Net income, as presented
$
13,493
$
15,238
$
14,273
Add: amortization of intangible assets, net of tax(1)
134
139
139
Net income, adjusted for amortization of intangible assets
$
13,627
$
15,377
$
14,412
Average equity, as presented
$
480,174
$
473,527
$
441,027
Less: average goodwill and other intangible assets
(98,143)
(98,307)
(98,838)
Average tangible equity
$
382,031
$
375,220
$
342,189
Return on average equity
11.30
%
12.77
%
13.13
%
Return on average tangible equity
14.35
%
16.26
%
17.08
%
(1) Assumed a 21% tax rate.
Efficiency Ratio:
For the
Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands)
March 31,
December 31,
2019
March 31,
2019
Non-interest expense, as presented
$
24,561
$
24,814
$
22,783
Net interest income, as presented
$
31,826
$
32,239
$
31,895
Add: effect of tax-exempt income(1)
280
277
244
Non-interest income, as presented
11,403
11,948
9,389
Add: net loss on sale of securities
—
133
—
Adjusted net interest income plus non-interest income
$
43,509
$
44,597
$
41,528
GAAP efficiency ratio
56.82
%
56.16
%
55.19
%
Non-GAAP efficiency ratio
56.45
%
55.64
%
54.86
%
(1) Assumed a 21% tax rate.
Tangible Book Value Per Share and Tangible Common Equity Ratio:
March 31,
2020
December 31,
2019
March 31,
2019
(In thousands, except number of shares, per share data and ratios)
Tangible Book Value Per Share:
Shareholders' equity, as presented
$
492,680
$
473,415
$
453,718
Less: goodwill and other intangible assets
(98,052)
(98,222)
(98,751)
Tangible shareholders' equity
$
394,628
$
375,193
$
354,967
Shares outstanding at period end
14,951,597
15,144,719
15,560,565
Book value per share
$
32.95
$
31.26
$
29.16
Tangible book value per share
$
26.39
$
24.77
$
22.81
Tangible Common Equity Ratio:
Total assets
$
4,594,539
$
4,429,521
$
4,421,189
Less: goodwill and other intangible assets
(98,052)
(98,222)
(98,751)
Tangible assets
$
4,496,487
$
4,331,299
$
4,322,438
Common equity ratio
10.72
%
10.69
%
10.26
%
Tangible common equity ratio
8.78
%
8.66
%
8.21
%
Core Deposits:
(In thousands)
March 31,
2020
December 31,
2019
March 31,
2019
Total deposits
$
3,563,705
$
3,537,743
$
3,578,197
Less: certificates of deposit
(545,013)
(521,752)
(428,487)
Less: brokered deposits
(188,758)
(191,005)
(433,829)
Core deposits
$
2,829,934
$
2,824,986
$
2,715,881
Average Core Deposits:
(In thousands)
March 31,
2020
December 31,
2019
March 31,
2019
Total average deposits
$
3,355,595
$
3,371,654
$
3,087,121
Less: average certificates of deposit
(552,079)
(533,416)
(443,107)
Average core deposits
$
2,803,516
$
2,838,238
$
2,644,014