CAMDEN, Maine, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ: CAC; "Camden National" or the "Company"), a $5.2 billion bank holding company headquartered in Camden, Maine, reported net income of $18.1 million and diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $1.21 for the second quarter of 2021, an increase of 66% over the second quarter of 2020. Net income and diluted EPS for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was $37.9 million and $2.52, respectively, increases of 55% and 56% compared to the same period of 2020. These strong financial results led to a return on average equity of 13.50% and return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) of 16.60% for the second quarter of 2021, and a return on average equity of 14.24% and return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) of 17.52% for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

"We have had an excellent first half of the year with very strong financial results that included net income of $37.9 million and diluted EPS of $2.52, superior asset quality, and continued momentum on our various strategic initiatives, all while navigating the intricacies of the pandemic and its impact on our customers and employees," said Gregory A. Dufour, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are optimistic about the future based on  vaccination rates, tourism and real estate activity within our markets. Our ongoing conversations with customers about economic recovery and growth further solidify this."

On a linked-quarter-basis, the Company's second quarter 2021 net income and diluted EPS each decreased 8% compared to the first quarter of 2021. This was driven by a shift in the Company's strategy in recent months to hold more of its residential mortgage loan production within its loan portfolio, which resulted in a decrease in mortgage banking income between periods.

In June 2021, the Company announced a cash dividend of $0.36 per share, payable on July 30, 2021, to shareholders of record on July 15, 2021, representing an annualized dividend yield of 3.02%, based on the Company's closing share price of $47.76, as reported by NASDAQ as of June 30, 2021.

"During the quarter, we welcomed Stephens, Inc. ('Stephens') to our group of stock analysts who provide research on our stock. With the addition of Stephens, we now have four stock analysts covering our stock," added Dufour.

SECOND QUARTER 2021 HIGHLIGHTS

  • Net income increased by $7.2 million, or 66%, over the second quarter of 2020 and decreased $1.6 million, or 8%, compared to the first quarter of 2021.
  • Net interest margin on a fully-taxable equivalent basis ("net interest margin") for the second quarter of 2021 was 2.83%, compared to 3.11% for the second quarter of 2020 and 2.88% for the first quarter of 2021.
  • Adjusted net interest margin (non-GAAP), which excludes Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program ("SBA PPP") average loans and related income, and average excess liquidity and related income, for the second quarter of 2021 was 2.89%, compared to 3.15% for the second quarter of 2020 and 2.91% for the first quarter of 2021.
  • Loans grew 3% during the second quarter of 2021 and 2% over this same period last year, excluding SBA PPP loans (non-GAAP).
  • Non-performing assets were 0.17% of total assets and loans 30-89 days past due were 0.02% of total loans at June 30, 2021, compared to 0.22% and 0.10% at December 31, 2020, respectively.
  • Book value per share grew 2% and tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) grew 3% during the second quarter of 2021 to $36.49 and $29.99 at June 30, 2021, respectively, and grew 8% and 10%, respectively, over the last 12 months.

FINANCIAL CONDITION

As of June 30, 2021, total assets were $5.2 billion, an increase of $253.3 million, or 5%, since December 31, 2020. Asset growth for the first half of 2021 was driven by an increase in investment balances of $282.9 million, or 25%, and loan balances of $66.1 million, or 2%. The Company continues to deploy excess liquidity and its primary means of doing so has been through investment and loan growth.

  • Through the first half of 2021, the Company purchased $482.2 million of debt securities, which continue to be primarily mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations. As of June 30, 2021, the weighted-average life was 5.9 years compared to 5.1 years as of December 31, 2020.
  • Loan growth for the first half of 2021 was centered within residential mortgages and commercial real estate which increased $66.1 million, or 6%, and $54.4 million, or 4%, respectively. In the first quarter of 2021, the Company shifted its position and began holding more of its residential mortgage production within its loan portfolio. Through the first six months of 2021, the Company held 46%, or $263.1 million, of its residential mortgage originations within its loan portfolio, which included holding 60% of its originations for the second quarter of 2021. As of June 30, 2021, the Company's residential mortgage pipeline was $214.2 million with 70% designated to be held in its portfolio.

As of June 30, 2021, total deposits were $4.3 billion, an increase of $288.9 million, or 7%, since December 31, 2020. Deposit growth for the first half of 2021 was due to core deposit (non-GAAP) growth of $313.0 million, or 9%, which was driven by another round of government stimulus programs in response to the COVID-19 pandemic during the first quarter of 2021 and the beginning of seasonal inflows, as business activity accelerates across the Company's markets during the summer months. Of note, the Company redesigned its consumer checking account products in the second quarter of 2021, which resulted in many accounts and balances transitioning from interest to non-interest checking.

As of June 30, 2021, total borrowings were $214.7 million, a decrease of $32.0 million, or 13%, since December 31, 2020. In light of its liquidity position, the Company terminated a $25.0 million long-term borrowing contract with the Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston ("FHLBB") during the first quarter of 2021. The long-term borrowing contract had an interest rate of 0.98%, and the Company incurred a one-time prepayment penalty of $514,000 for terminating the contract. Also, given the strength of the Company's liquidity and capital position, the Company redeemed in full its $15.0 million of outstanding subordinated notes that carried a 5.50% interest rate, at a redemption price equal to the principal amount of the notes plus accrued and unpaid interest, during the second quarter of 2021.

The Company's loan-to-deposit ratio was 77% at June 30, 2021, compared to 80% at December 31, 2020.

At June 30, 2021, the Company's capital position remained well in excess of regulatory requirements, including a total risk-based capital ratio of 15.26% and a tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.48%. The Company's shareholders' equity to total assets position and tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP) was 10.59% and 8.87% at June 30, 2021, respectively, compared to 10.81% and 8.99% at December 31, 2020.

In the first quarter of 2021, the Company initiated a new share repurchase program for up to 750,000 shares of its common stock, or approximately 5% of the Company's shares outstanding. This share repurchase program replaces the program that terminated in January 2021. The Company did not repurchase any shares of its common stock during the first half of 2021.

ASSET QUALITY AND COVID-19 SHORT-TERM LOAN DEFERMENTS

As of June 30, 2021, the Company's asset quality metrics remained very strong and continued to improve, with non-performing assets of 0.17% of total assets and loans 30-89 days past due of 0.02% of total loans. In comparison, at December 31, 2020, non-performing assets were 0.22% of total assets, and loans 30-89 days past due were 0.10% of total loans.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company offered temporary debt relief to its business and retail customers impacted by COVID-19 in 2020 in accordance with the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act ("CARES Act") and bank regulator guidance. The Company provided short-term debt payment relief to commercial and retail customers for periods up to 180 days, including full and partial principal and/or interest payment relief, and these loans were not individually assessed, designated or accounted for as troubled-debt restructurings. As of June 30, 2021, the Company had no loans operating under a short-term deferral arrangement,  compared to $26.5 million as of December 31, 2020 and $546.7 million as of June 30, 2020. The majority of these loans have returned to normal payment status or have since fully paid-off. Of those loans that were previously operating under a short-term deferral arrangement, $1.3 million were classified as non-accrual and $536,000 were 30-89 days past due as of June 30, 2021.

In late December 2020, another stimulus package was signed into law to provide additional COVID-19 relief for businesses and consumers. This stimulus package permits the Company the opportunity to again provide temporary debt relief to borrowers impacted by COVID-19. As of June 30, 2021, the Company had not provided any additional temporary debt relief to borrowers; however, such relief may be made in the future on a case-by-case basis.

ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ("ACL")

In the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company adopted the current expected credit loss methodology, commonly referred to as "CECL," to account for the ACL on loans and certain off-balance credit exposures, effective as of January 1, 2020. Interim periods prior to the fourth quarter of 2020 continue to be presented under the incurred loss methodology.

At June 30, 2021, the ACL on loans was $32.1 million, or 0.98% of total loans, compared to $37.9 million, or 1.18% of total loans, at December 31, 2020. The decrease in the allowance reflects the Company's strong asset quality and overall improvement in the current and forecasted market conditions over its forecast period. There have been no significant changes in the Company's CECL methodology since year-end.

FINANCIAL OPERATING RESULTS (Q2 2021 vs. Q2 2020)

Net income for the second quarter of 2021 was $18.1 million, an increase of $7.2 million, or 66%, over the second quarter of 2020. Diluted EPS for the second quarter of 2021 was $1.21, an increase of $0.48, or 66%, over the second quarter of 2020.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin.  Net interest income for the second quarter of 2021 was $33.5 million, a decrease of $1.0 million, or 3%, compared to the second quarter of 2020. Interest income decreased $2.9 million, or 7%, between periods, and was partially offset by a decrease in interest expense of $1.9 million, or 41%. The decrease in interest income between periods was driven by the change in the interest rate environment as the Company's average yield on interest-earning assets decreased 47 basis points to 3.06% for the second quarter of 2021. For the second quarter of 2021, the Company recognized $1.7 million of SBA PPP loan income, a decrease of $47,000 compared to the second quarter of 2020. Interest expense decreased $1.9 million between periods as interest rates fell and the Company's funding mix allocation shifted to lower cost deposits. The Company's cost of funds decreased 20 basis points between periods to 0.24% for the second quarter of 2021.

Net interest margin for the second quarter of 2021 was 2.83%, a decrease of 28 basis points compared to the second quarter of 2020. Adjusted net interest margin, which excludes SBA PPP loans and excess liquidity (non-GAAP), for the second quarter of 2021 was 2.89%, compared to 3.15% for the second quarter of 2020.

Provision for Credit Losses.  The provision for credit losses for the second quarter of 2021 was reported using the CECL methodology, whereas the provision for credit losses for the second quarter of 2020 was reported using the incurred loss methodology.

The change in provision for credit losses between periods is highlighted in the table below:

($ in thousands)



CECL

Q2 2021



Incurred

Q2 2020



Increase /

(Decrease)

(Credit) provision for credit losses - loans



$

(3,452)





$

9,400





$

(12,852)



(Credit) provision for credit losses - off-balance sheet credit exposures



49





(2)





51



(Credit) provision for credit losses



$

(3,403)





$

9,398





$

(12,801)



For the second quarter of 2020, the Company recorded $9.4 million of provision expense to increase its allowance for credit losses on loans in response to the COVID-19 pandemic as it recognized the credit risks the pandemic created as "stay at home" orders were issued, non-essential businesses were temporarily closed and wide-spread layoffs occurred throughout its markets. A full 12-months later, the Company's asset quality remains very strong with total non-performing loans of $8.4 million, or 0.26% of total loans, as of June 30, 2021, annualized net charge-offs for the second quarter of 2021 of 0.03% of average loans, and improving macroeconomic factors over this period. As such, in the second quarter of 2021, the Company released $3.5 million of allowance for credit losses on loans.

Non-Interest Income.  Non-interest income for the second quarter of 2021 was $11.3 million, a decrease of $740,000, or 6%, over the second quarter of 2020. The decrease was driven by lower mortgage banking income of $2.1 million. In the first quarter of 2021, the Company shifted its strategy to hold more residential mortgage loans within its loan portfolio, and, as a result, the Company sold 40% of its residential mortgage production during the second quarter of 2021, compared to 65% for the second quarter of 2020. The decrease in mortgage banking income was partially offset by an increase in debit card income of $721,000 between periods. The increase in debit card income was driven by higher customer spending due to government stimulus provided in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Non-Interest Expense.  Non-interest expense for the second quarter of 2021 was $25.6 million, an increase of $2.1 million, or 9%, compared to the second quarter of 2020. The increase was driven by higher performance-based incentive accruals of $1.8 million. The second quarter of 2020 marked the first full calendar quarter of the COVID-19 pandemic, and performance-based incentive accruals were carried at lower levels given the level of risk and uncertainty at that time, in comparison to the current state of the economy and markets for the second quarter of 2021.

FINANCIAL OPERATING RESULTS (Q2 2021 vs. Q1 2021)

Net income for the second quarter of 2021 decreased $1.6 million, or 8%, compared to the first quarter of 2021. On a linked-quarter-basis, diluted EPS decreased $0.10, or 8%.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin.  Net interest income for the second quarter of 2021 increased $1.2 million, or 4%, compared to the first quarter of 2021. Interest income increased $878,000, or 2%, between periods driven by increases in average investment balances of $179.6 million and loan balances of $9.3 million. SBA PPP loan income decreased $217,000, or 12%, compared to the first quarter of 2021. Interest expense decreased $287,000, or 9%, between periods as the cost of funds decreased 0.05% and average total borrowings decreased $8.6 million during between periods.

Net interest margin for the second quarter of 2021 decreased 5 basis points compared to the first quarter of 2021. Adjusted net interest margin, which excludes SBA PPP loans and excess liquidity (non-GAAP), for the second quarter of 2021 was 2.89%, compared to 2.91% for the first quarter of 2021.

Provision for Credit Losses.  The change in provision for credit losses between periods is highlighted in the table below:

($ in thousands)



CECL

Q2 2021



CECL

Q1 2021



Increase /

(Decrease)

(Credit) for credit losses - loans



$

(3,452)





$

(1,854)





$

(1,598)



Provision (credit) for credit losses - off-balance sheet credit exposures



49





(102)





151



(Credit) for credit losses



$

(3,403)





$

(1,956)





$

(1,447)



Non-Interest Income.  Non-interest income for the second quarter of 2021 decreased $3.9 million, or 26%, compared to the first quarter of 2021. The decrease between periods was driven by lower mortgage banking income of $4.5 million as the Company sold 40% of its residential mortgage loan production during the second quarter of 2021, compared to 66% during the first quarter of 2021. The change in percentage sold reflects the Company's shift in strategy as it looks to hold more residential mortgages within its loan portfolio. The decrease in mortgage banking income was partially offset by an increase in debit card income of $376,000 between periods. The increase in debit card income was driven by higher customer spending due to government stimulus provided in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Non-Interest Expense.  Non-interest expense for the second quarter of 2021 increased $691,000, or 3%, compared to the first quarter of 2021. The increase was driven by an increase in compensation-related expenses of $796,000, or 5%, which was driven by annual merit increases that normally occur in March each year and an increase in incentive-based accruals of $374,000 based on year-to-date performance.

Q2 2021 CONFERENCE CALL

Camden National will host a conference call and webcast at 3:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 to discuss its second quarter 2021 financial results and outlook. Participants should dial in to the call 10 - 15 minutes before it begins. Information about the conference call is as follows:

Live dial-in (domestic):

(888) 349-0139

Live dial-in (international): 

(412) 542-4154

Live webcast: 

https://services.choruscall.com/links/cac210727.html

A link to the live webcast will be available on Camden National's website under "Investor Relations" at ww.CamdenNational.com prior to the meeting, and a replay of the webcast will be available on Camden National's website following the conference call. The transcript of the conference call will also be available on Camden National's website approximately two days after the conference call.

ABOUT CAMDEN NATIONAL CORPORATION

Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC) is the largest publicly traded bank holding company in Northern New England with $5.2 billion in assets and approximately 600 employees. Camden National Bank, its subsidiary, is a full-service community bank founded in 1875 in Camden, Maine. Dedicated to customers at every stage of their financial journey, the bank offers the latest in digital banking, complemented by personalized service with 58 banking centers, 24/7 live phone support, 68 ATMs, and additional lending offices in New Hampshire and Massachusetts. For the past three years, Camden National Bank was named a Customer Experience (CX) Leader by leading independent research firm, Greenwich Associates. In 2020, it received awards in two CX categories: U.S. Retail Banking and U.S. Commercial Small Business. The Finance Authority of Maine has awarded Camden National Bank as "Lender at Work for Maine" for eleven years, and Camden National Corporation received a 2020 Raymond James Community Bankers Cup award, placing it in the top 10% of community banks. Comprehensive wealth management, investment and financial planning services are delivered by Camden National Wealth Management. To learn more, visit CamdenNational.com. Member FDIC.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including certain plans, expectations, goals, projections and other statements, which are subject to numerous risks, assumptions and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words like "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," and "intend" or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may." Certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results include increased competitive pressures; changes in the interest rate environment; changes in general economic conditions; operational risks including, but not limited to, cybersecurity, fraud and natural disasters; legislative and regulatory changes that adversely affect the business in which Camden National is engaged; changes in the securities markets and other risks and uncertainties disclosed from time to time in Camden National's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as updated by other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Further, statements about the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, results of operations and financial condition may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual effects may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond our control, including the scope and duration of the pandemic, action taken by government authorities in response to the pandemic, and the direct and indirect impact of the pandemic on our customers, service providers and on economies and markets more generally. Camden National does not have any obligation to update forward-looking statements.

USE OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

In addition to evaluating the Company's results of operations in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), management supplements this evaluation with certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as pre-tax, pre-provision earnings; return on average tangible equity; the efficiency and tangible common equity ratios; tangible book value per share; core deposits and average core deposits; adjusted yield on interest-earning assets and adjusted net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent); and total loans, excluding SBA PPP loans. Management utilizes these non-GAAP financial measures for purposes of measuring our performance against our peer group and other financial institutions and analyzing our internal performance. We also believe these non-GAAP financial measure help investors better understand the Company's operating performance and trends and allow for better performance comparisons to other financial institutions. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures remove the impact of unusual items that may obscure trends in the Company's underlying performance. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for GAAP operating results, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other financial institutions. Reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure can be found in this document.

ANNUALIZED DATA

Certain returns, yields and performance ratios are presented on an "annualized" basis. This is done for analytical and decision-making purposes to better discern underlying performance trends when compared to full-year or year-over-year amounts. Annualized data may not be indicative of any four-quarter period, and are presented for illustrative purposes only.

 

Selected Financial Data

(unaudited)







At or For The

Three Months Ended



At or For The

Six Months Ended

(In thousands, except number of shares and per share data)



June 30,

2021



March 31,

2021



June 30,

2020



June 30,

2021



June 30,

2020

Financial Condition Data





















Investments



$

1,415,695





1,131,178





$

1,067,737





$

1,415,695





$

1,067,737



Loans and loans held for sale



3,301,056





3,259,275





3,362,631





3,301,056





3,362,631



Allowance for credit losses on loans



32,060





35,775





35,539





32,060





35,539



Total assets



5,152,069





5,089,279





4,959,016





5,152,069





4,959,016



Deposits



4,294,114





4,211,630





3,996,358





4,294,114





3,996,358



Borrowings



214,744





245,739





330,229





214,744





330,229



Shareholders' equity



545,548





532,120





506,467





545,548





506,467



Operating Data





















Net interest income



$

33,529





$

32,364





$

34,539





$

65,893





$

66,365



(Credit) provision for credit losses



(3,403)





(1,956)





9,398





(5,359)





11,173



Non-interest income



11,320





15,215





12,060





26,535





23,463



Non-interest expense



25,590





24,899





23,509





50,489





48,070



Income before income tax expense



22,662





24,636





13,692





47,298





30,585



Income tax expense



4,519





4,896





2,752





9,415





6,152



Net income



$

18,143





$

19,740





$

10,940





$

37,883





$

24,433



Key Ratios





















Return on average assets



1.42

%



1.62

%



0.90

%



1.52

%



1.05

%

Return on average equity



13.50

%



15.00

%



8.81

%



14.24

%



10.03

%

GAAP efficiency ratio



57.06

%



52.33

%



50.45

%



54.63

%



53.51

%

Net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent)



2.83

%



2.88

%



3.11

%



2.85

%



3.10

%

Non-performing assets to total assets



0.17

%



0.20

%



0.23

%



0.17

%



0.23

%

Common equity ratio



10.59

%



10.46

%



10.21

%



10.59

%



10.21

%

Tier 1 leverage capital ratio



9.48

%



9.61

%



8.95

%



9.48

%



8.95

%

Total risk-based capital ratio



15.26

%



16.00

%



14.56

%



15.26

%



14.56

%

Per Share Data





















Basic earnings per share



$

1.21





$

1.32





$

0.73





$

2.53





$

1.62



Diluted earnings per share



$

1.21





$

1.31





$

0.73





$

2.52





$

1.62



Cash dividends declared per share



$

0.36





$

0.36





$

0.33





$

0.72





$

0.66



Book value per share



$

36.49





$

35.64





$

33.85





$

36.49





$

33.85



Non-GAAP Measures(1)





















Return on average tangible equity



16.60

%



18.47

%



11.09

%



17.52

%



12.68

%

Efficiency ratio



56.72

%



50.96

%



50.13

%



53.76

%



53.17

%

Adjusted net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent)



2.89

%



2.91

%



3.15

%



2.90

%



3.11

%

Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings



$

19,259





$

22,680





$

23,090





$

41,939





$

41,758



Tangible common equity ratio



8.87

%



8.71

%



8.41

%



8.87

%



8.41

%

Tangible book value per share



$

29.99





$

29.12





$

27.31





$

29.99





$

27.31





(1)

Please see "Reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)."

 

Consolidated Statements of Condition Data

(unaudited)



(In thousands)



June 30,

2021



December 31,

2020



June 30,

2020

ASSETS













Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



$

103,733





$

145,774





$

155,828



Investments:













Trading securities



4,354





4,161





3,648



Available-for-sale securities, at fair value (book value of $1,381,864, $1,078,474 and

$1,010,325, respectively)



1,399,823





1,115,813





1,047,663



Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost (fair value of $1,397, $1,411 and $1,388,

respectively)



1,294





1,297





1,299



Other investments



10,224





11,541





15,127



Total investments



1,415,695





1,132,812





1,067,737



Loans held for sale, at fair value (book value of $14,887, $40,499 and $35,909, respectively)



15,140





41,557





36,590



Loans:













Commercial real estate



1,423,897





1,369,470





1,310,985



Commercial(1)



367,093





381,494





428,186



SBA PPP



126,064





135,095





218,803



Residential real estate



1,120,917





1,054,798





1,054,333



Consumer and home equity



247,945





278,965





313,734



Total loans



3,285,916





3,219,822





3,326,041



      Less: allowance for credit losses on loans



(32,060)





(37,865)





(35,539)



       Net loans



3,253,856





3,181,957





3,290,502



Goodwill and core deposit intangible assets



97,213





97,540





97,881



Other assets



266,432





299,105





310,478



Total assets



$

5,152,069





$

4,898,745





$

4,959,016



LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY













Liabilities













Deposits:













Non-interest checking



$

1,183,403





$

792,550





$

712,146



Interest checking



1,138,273





1,288,575





1,349,456



Savings and money market



1,355,316





1,282,886





1,278,603



Certificates of deposit



334,336





357,666





431,376



Brokered deposits



282,786





283,567





224,777



Total deposits



4,294,114





4,005,244





3,996,358



Short-term borrowings



170,413





162,439





245,998



Long-term borrowings







25,000





25,000



Subordinated debentures



44,331





59,331





59,231



Accrued interest and other liabilities



97,663





117,417





125,962



Total liabilities



4,606,521





4,369,431





4,452,549



Shareholders' equity



545,548





529,314





506,467



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity



$

5,152,069





$

4,898,745





$

4,959,016





(1)

Includes the Healthcare Professional Funding Corporation ("HPFC") loan portfolio.

 

Consolidated Statements of Income Data

(unaudited)







For The

Three Months Ended



For The

Six Months Ended

(In thousands, except per share data)



June 30,

2021



March 31,

2021



June 30,

2020



June 30,

2021



June 30,

2020

Interest Income





















Interest and fees on loans



$

30,865





$

30,560





$

33,120





$

61,425





$

67,165



Taxable interest on investments



4,376





3,829





4,883





8,205





9,761



Nontaxable interest on investments



763





728





828





1,491





1,615



Dividend income



102





105





167





207





335



Other interest income



160





166





180





326





515



Total interest income



36,266





35,388





39,178





71,654





79,391



Interest Expense





















Interest on deposits



1,921





2,063





3,392





3,984





10,054



Interest on borrowings



176





156





359





332





1,197



Interest on subordinated debentures



640





805





888





1,445





1,775



Total interest expense



2,737





3,024





4,639





5,761





13,026



Net interest income



33,529





32,364





34,539





65,893





66,365



(Credit) provision for credit losses(1)



(3,403)





(1,956)





9,398





(5,359)





11,173



Net interest income after (credit) provision for credit losses



36,932





34,320





25,141





71,252





55,192



Non-Interest Income





















Mortgage banking income, net



2,598





7,109





4,691





9,707





8,225



Debit card income



3,112





2,736





2,391





5,848





4,532



Income from fiduciary services



1,707





1,526





1,603





3,233





3,105



Service charges on deposit accounts



1,517





1,539





1,337





3,056





3,349



Brokerage and insurance commissions



939





953





622





1,892





1,279



Bank-owned life insurance



591





594





614





1,185





1,303



Customer loan swap fees











57









171



Other income



856





758





745





1,614





1,499



Total non-interest income



11,320





15,215





12,060





26,535





23,463



Non-Interest Expense





















Salaries and employee benefits



15,318





14,522





13,627





29,840





27,954



Furniture, equipment and data processing



2,947





3,027





2,710





5,974





5,500



Net occupancy costs



1,805





1,951





1,997





3,756





4,000



Debit card expense



1,074





986





878





2,060





1,812



Consulting and professional fees



997





863





1,181





1,860





1,964



Regulatory assessments



487





503





299





990





461



Amortization of core deposit intangible assets



164





164





171





328





341



Other real estate owned and collection (recoveries) costs, net



(25)





(191)





98





(216)





199



Other expenses



2,823





3,074





2,548





5,897





5,839



Total non-interest expense



25,590





24,899





23,509





50,489





48,070



Income before income tax expense



22,662





24,636





13,692





47,298





30,585



Income Tax Expense



4,519





4,896





2,752





9,415





6,152



Net Income



$

18,143





$

19,740





$

10,940





$

37,883





$

24,433



Per Share Data





















Basic earnings per share



$

1.21





$

1.32





$

0.73





$

2.53





$

1.62



Diluted earnings per share



$

1.21





$

1.31





$

0.73





$

2.52





$

1.62







(1)

Reported balances for the three months ended June 30 and March 31, 2021, and the six months ended June 30, 2021, have been accounted for under the CECL model. Reported balances for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 have been accounted for under the incurred loss method.

 

Quarterly Average Balance and Yield/Rate Analysis

(unaudited)







Average Balance



Yield/Rate





For The Three Months Ended



For The Three Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands)



June 30,

2021



March 31,

2021



June 30,

2020



June 30,

2021



March 31,

2021



June 30,

2020

Assets

























Interest-earning assets:

























Interest-bearing deposits in other banks and other interest-earning assets



$

235,676





$

210,844





$

168,221





0.09

%



0.09

%



0.06

%

Investments - taxable



1,129,682





946,456





836,885





1.62

%



1.71

%



2.49

%

Investments - nontaxable(1)



114,811





118,469





124,101





3.36

%



3.11

%



3.38

%

Loans(2):

























Commercial real estate



1,407,374





1,382,795





1,302,393





3.60

%



3.58

%



3.83

%

Commercial(1)



319,100





333,458





404,545





3.78

%



3.74

%



3.78

%

SBA PPP



158,258





154,900





178,119





4.15

%



4.85

%



3.79

%

Municipal(1)



26,137





24,133





19,567





3.26

%



3.33

%



3.62

%

HPFC



10,775





12,549





17,659





9.89

%



7.18

%



9.28

%

Residential real estate



1,093,502





1,083,101





1,084,931





3.77

%



3.72

%



4.06

%

Consumer and home equity



253,825





268,711





321,019





4.17

%



4.17

%



4.29

%

     Total loans 



3,268,971





3,259,647





3,328,233





3.76

%



3.76

%



3.97

%

Total interest-earning assets



4,749,140





4,535,416





4,457,440





3.06

%



3.15

%



3.53

%

Other assets



381,677





401,973





414,225















Total assets



$

5,130,817





$

4,937,389





$

4,871,665









































Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

























Deposits:

























Non-interest checking



$

970,446





$

817,631





$

664,605





%



%



%

Interest checking



1,311,400





1,289,511





1,298,468





0.18

%



0.19

%



0.28

%

Savings



659,892





626,591





518,803





0.04

%



0.04

%



0.06

%

Money market



703,780





685,026





717,056





0.29

%



0.31

%



0.37

%

Certificates of deposit



338,595





351,555





477,068





0.53

%



0.63

%



1.34

%

Total deposits



3,984,113





3,770,314





3,676,000





0.16

%



0.19

%



0.35

%

Borrowings:

























Brokered deposits



284,194





284,620





234,823





0.44

%



0.45

%



0.28

%

Customer repurchase agreements



184,663





165,721





209,302





0.38

%



0.29

%



0.56

%

Subordinated debentures



46,639





59,331





59,194





5.50

%



5.50

%



6.03

%

Other borrowings







14,444





76,983





%



0.99

%



0.35

%

Total borrowings



515,496





524,116





580,302





0.88

%



0.99

%



0.98

%

Total funding liabilities



4,499,609





4,294,430





4,256,302





0.24

%



0.29

%



0.44

%

Other liabilities



92,261





109,314





115,914















Shareholders' equity



538,947





533,645





499,449















Total liabilities & shareholders' equity



$

5,130,817





$

4,937,389





$

4,871,665















Net interest rate spread (fully-taxable equivalent)



2.82

%



2.86

%



3.09

%

Net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent)



2.83

%



2.88

%



3.11

%

Adjusted net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent) (non-GAAP)



2.89

%



2.91

%



3.15

%





(1)

Reported on a tax-equivalent basis calculated using the federal corporate income tax rate of 21%, including certain commercial loans.

(2)

Non-accrual loans and loans held for sale are included in total average loans.

 

Year-to-Date Average Balance and Yield/Rate Analysis

(unaudited)







Average Balance



Yield/Rate





For The Six Months Ended



For The Six Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands)



June 30,

2021



June 30,

2020



June 30,

2021



June 30,

2020

Assets

















Interest-earning assets:

















Interest-bearing deposits in other banks and other interest-earning assets



$

223,329





$

117,201





0.09

%



0.39

%

Investments - taxable



1,038,575





822,963





1.66

%



2.52

%

Investments - nontaxable(1)



116,630





120,819





3.24

%



3.38

%

Loans(2):

















Commercial real estate



1,395,152





1,287,965





3.59

%



4.03

%

Commercial(1)



326,240





410,563





3.76

%



4.00

%

SBA PPP



156,588





89,033





4.49

%



3.79

%

Municipal(1)



25,141





18,279





3.29

%



3.64

%

HPFC



11,657





18,997





8.44

%



8.50

%

Residential real estate



1,088,330





1,081,884





3.75

%



4.12

%

Consumer and home equity



261,227





327,895





4.17

%



4.66

%

     Total loans 



3,264,335





3,234,616





3.76

%



4.14

%

Total interest-earning assets



4,642,869





4,295,599





3.10

%



3.71

%

Other assets



391,768





384,330











Total assets



$

5,034,637





$

4,679,929





























Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

















Deposits:

















Non-interest checking



$

894,460





$

597,053





%



%

Interest checking



1,300,516





1,222,626





0.19

%



0.48

%

Savings



643,333





497,826





0.04

%



0.07

%

Money market



694,455





683,720





0.30

%



0.66

%

Certificates of deposit



345,039





514,573





0.58

%



1.48

%

Total deposits



3,877,803





3,515,798





0.17

%



0.52

%

Borrowings:

















Brokered deposits



284,406





221,454





0.44

%



0.87

%

Customer repurchase agreements



175,245





222,827





0.34

%



0.83

%

Subordinated debentures



52,950





59,157





5.50

%



6.03

%

Other borrowings



7,182





68,120





0.99

%



0.80

%

Total borrowings



519,783





571,558





0.93

%



1.38

%

Total funding liabilities



4,397,586





4,087,356





0.26

%



0.64

%

Other liabilities



100,740





102,762











Shareholders' equity



536,311





489,811











Total liabilities & shareholders' equity



$

5,034,637





$

4,679,929











Net interest rate spread (fully-taxable equivalent)



2.84

%



3.07

%

Net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent)



2.85

%



3.10

%

Adjusted net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent) (non-GAAP)



2.90

%



3.11

%





(1)

Reported on a tax-equivalent basis calculated using the federal corporate income tax rate of 21%, including certain commercial loans.

(2)

Non-accrual loans and loans held for sale are included in total average loans.

 

Asset Quality Data

(unaudited)

(In thousands)



At or For The

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021



At or For The

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2021



At or For The

Year Ended

December 31, 2020(1)



At or For The

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020



At or For The

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020

Non-accrual loans:





















Residential real estate



$

2,725





$

3,637





$

3,477





$

4,017





$

4,664



Commercial real estate



222





309





512





565





432



Commercial(1)



1,511





1,737





1,607





1,114





1,091



Consumer and home equity



1,424





1,897





2,000





2,503





2,371



Total non-accrual loans



5,882





7,580





7,596





8,199





8,558



Accruing troubled-debt restructured loans not included above



2,519





2,579





2,818





2,952





2,874



Total non-performing loans



8,401





10,159





10,414





11,151





11,432



Other real estate owned



165





204





236









118



Total non-performing assets



$

8,566





$

10,363





$

10,650





$

11,151





$

11,550



Loans 30-89 days past due:





















Residential real estate



$

303





$

772





$

2,297





$

1,784





$

4,016



Commercial real estate



99





177





50





2,056





1,625



Commercial(2)



183





425





430





1,638





223



Consumer and home equity



214





264





440





434





388



Total loans 30-89 days past due



$

799





$

1,638





$

3,217





$

5,912





$

6,252



ACL on loans at the beginning of the period



$

37,865





$

37,865





$

25,171





$

25,171





$

25,171



Impact of CECL adoption











233











(Credit) provision for loan losses



(5,306)





(1,854)





13,215





12,172





11,172



Charge-offs:





















Residential real estate



88





53





121





121





96



Commercial real estate











103





104





71



Commercial(1)



406





147





1,130





857





673



Consumer and home equity



213





87





484





199





134



Total charge-offs 



707





287





1,838





1,281





974



Total recoveries 



(208)





(51)





(1,084)





(352)





(170)



Net charge-offs



499





236





754





929





804



ACL on loans at the end of the period



$

32,060





$

35,775





$

37,865





$

36,414





$

35,539



Components of ACL:





















ACL on loans



$

32,060





$

35,775





$

37,865





$

36,414





$

35,539



ACL on off-balance sheet credit exposures(3)



2,515





2,466





2,568





9





22



ACL, end of period



$

34,575





$

38,241





$

40,433





$

36,423





$

35,561



Ratios:





















Non-performing loans to total loans



0.26

%



0.31

%



0.32

%



0.34

%



0.34

%

Non-performing assets to total assets



0.17

%



0.20

%



0.22

%



0.22

%



0.23

%

ACL on loans to total loans



0.98

%



1.11

%



1.18

%



1.11

%



1.07

%

Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized):





















Quarter-to-date



0.03

%



0.03

%



(0.02)

%



0.01

%



0.05

%

Year-to-date



0.03

%



0.03

%



0.02

%



0.04

%



0.05

%

ACL on loans to non-performing loans



381.62

%



352.15

%



363.60

%



326.55

%



310.87

%

Loans 30-89 days past due to total loans



0.02

%



0.05

%



0.10

%



0.18

%



0.19

%





(1)

Period ended December 31, 2020, includes a $3.3 million increase upon adoption of CECL. Prior interim periods were not restated for CECL.

(2)

Includes the HPFC loan portfolio.

(3)

Presented within accrued interest and other liabilities on the consolidated statements of condition.

 

Reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)



Return on Average Tangible Equity:













For the

Three Months Ended



For the

Six Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands)



June 30,

2021



March 31,

2021



June 30,

2020



June 30,

 2021



June 30,

 2020

Net income, as presented



$

18,143





$

19,740





$

10,940





$

37,883





$

24,433



Add: amortization of core deposit intangible assets, net of tax(1)



130





130





135





259





269



Net income, adjusted for amortization of core deposit intangible assets



$

18,273





$

19,870





$

11,075





$

38,142





$

24,702



Average equity, as presented



$

538,947





$

533,645





$

499,449





$

536,311





$

489,811



Less: average goodwill and core deposit intangible assets



(97,292)





(97,463)





(97,965)





(97,377)





(98,054)



Average tangible equity



$

441,655





$

436,182





$

401,484





$

438,934





$

391,757



Return on average equity



13.50

%



15.00

%



8.81

%



14.24

%



10.03

%

Return on average tangible equity



16.60

%



18.47

%



11.09

%



17.52

%



12.68

%

  (1) Assumed a 21% tax rate.





Efficiency Ratio:

























For the

Three Months Ended



For the

Six Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands)



June 30,

2021



March 31,

2021



June 30,

2020



June 30,

2021



June 30,

2020

Non-interest expense, as presented



$

25,590





$

24,899





$

23,509





$

50,489





$

48,070



Less: prepayment penalty on borrowings







(514)









(514)







Adjusted non-interest expense



$

25,590





$

24,385





$

23,509





$

49,975





$

48,070



Net interest income, as presented



$

33,529





$

32,364





$

34,539





$

65,893





$

66,365



Add: effect of tax-exempt income(1)



265





271





295





536





574



Non-interest income, as presented



11,320





15,215





12,060





26,535





23,463



Adjusted net interest income plus non-interest income



$

45,114





$

47,850





$

46,894





$

92,964





$

90,402



GAAP efficiency ratio



57.06

%



52.33

%



50.45

%



54.63

%



53.51

%

Non-GAAP efficiency ratio



56.72

%



50.96

%



50.13

%



53.76

%



53.17

%

  (1) Assumed a 21% tax rate.





Pre-tax, Pre-provision Earnings:

























For the

Three Months Ended



For the

Six Months Ended

(In thousands)



June 30,

2021



March 31,

2021



June 30,

2020



June 30,

2021



June 30,

2020

Net income, as presented



$

18,143





$

19,740





$

10,940





$

37,883





$

24,433



Add: (credit) provision for credit losses



(3,403)





(1,956)





9,398





(5,359)





11,173



Add: income tax expense



4,519





4,896





2,752





9,415





6,152



Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings



$

19,259





$

22,680





$

23,090





$

41,939





$

41,758







Adjusted Yield on Interest-Earning Assets:





For the

Three Months Ended



For the

Six Months Ended





June 30,

2021



March 31,

2021



June 30,

2020



June 30,

2021



June 30,

2020

Yield on interest-earning assets, as presented



3.06

%



3.15

%



3.53

%



3.10

%



3.71

%

Add: effect of excess liquidity on yield on interest-earning assets



0.12

%



0.10

%



0.08

%



0.11

%



0.04

%

Less: effect of SBA PPP loans on yield on interest-earning assets



(0.04)

%



(0.06)

%



(0.02)

%



(0.05)

%



(0.01)

%

Adjusted yield on interest-earning assets



3.14

%



3.19

%



3.59

%



3.16

%



3.74

%





Adjusted Net Interest Margin (Fully-Taxable Equivalent):





For the

Three Months Ended



For the

Six Months Ended





June 30,

2021



March 31,

2021



June 30,

2020



June 30,

2021



June 30,

2020

Net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent), as presented



2.83

%



2.88

%



3.11

%



2.85

%



3.10

%

Add: effect of excess liquidity on net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent)



0.11

%



0.10

%



0.07

%



0.10

%



0.03

%

Less: effect of SBA PPP loans on net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent)



(0.05)

%



(0.07)

%



(0.03)

%



(0.05)

%



(0.02)

%

Adjusted net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent)



2.89

%



2.91

%



3.15

%



2.90

%



3.11

%





Tangible Book Value Per Share and Tangible Common Equity Ratio:





June 30,

2021



March 31,

2021



June 30,

2020

(In thousands, except number of shares, per share data and ratios)



Tangible Book Value Per Share:













Shareholders' equity, as presented



$

545,548





$

532,120





$

506,467



Less: goodwill and other intangible assets



(97,213)





(97,377)





(97,881)



Tangible shareholders' equity



$

448,335





$

434,743





$

408,586



Shares outstanding at period end



14,951,067





14,928,434





14,963,041



Book value per share



$

36.49





$

35.64





$

33.85



Tangible book value per share



$

29.99





$

29.12





$

27.31



Tangible Common Equity Ratio:

Total assets



$

5,152,069





$

5,089,279





$

4,959,016



Less: goodwill and other intangible assets



(97,213)





(97,377)





(97,881)



Tangible assets



$

5,054,856





$

4,991,902





$

4,861,135



Common equity ratio



10.59

%



10.46

%



10.21

%

Tangible common equity ratio



8.87

%



8.71

%



8.41

%





Core Deposits:

(In thousands)



June 30,

2021



March 31,

 2021



June 30,

2020

Total deposits



$

4,294,114





$

4,211,630





$

3,996,358



Less: certificates of deposit



(334,336)





(346,046)





(431,376)



Less: brokered deposits



(282,786)





(288,758)





(224,777)



Core deposits



$

3,676,992





$

3,576,826





$

3,340,205







Average Core Deposits:





For the

Three Months Ended



For the

Six Months Ended

(In thousands)



June 30,

2021



March 31,

 2021



June 30,

2020



June 30,

2021



June 30,

2020

Total average deposits



$

3,984,113





$

3,770,314





$

3,676,000





$

3,877,803





$

3,515,798



Less: average certificates of deposit



(338,595)





(351,555)





(477,068)





(345,039)





(514,573)



Average core deposits



$

3,645,518





$

3,418,759





$

3,198,932





$

3,532,764





$

3,001,225







Total loans, excluding SBA PPP loans:













(In thousands)



June 30,

2021



March 31,

2021



June 30,

2020

Total loans, as presented



$

3,285,916





$

3,237,046





$

3,326,041



Less: SBA PPP loans



(126,064)





(169,407)





(218,803)



Total loans, excluding SBA PPP loans



$

3,159,852





$

3,067,639





$

3,107,238



 

 

