CAMDEN, Maine, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ: CAC; "Camden National" or the "Company"), a $5.2 billion bank holding company headquartered in Camden, Maine, reported net income for the third quarter of 2020 of $16.8 million, an increase of $2.3 million, or 16%, compared to the third quarter of 2019. Diluted earnings per share ("EPS") for the third quarter of 2020 was $1.11, an increase of $0.17, or 18%, over the third quarter of 2019.
"This quarter's results demonstrate that our core business is solid and resilient. Our strong earnings for the quarter reflect the collective efforts and tireless work across our Company as we continue to focus on our customers' needs while maintaining our strategic focus," said Gregory A. Dufour, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "Although the last six months have presented unprecedented economic conditions, we took the necessary actions early to preserve the strength of our balance sheet by increasing loan loss reserves over $11 million year-to-date. At the end of the third quarter, our allowance for losses was 1.11% of total loans and 1.19% of total loans when excluding SBA PPP loans1 originated this year, up from 0.81% at the beginning of the year."
Dufour added, "At September 30, 2020, COVID-19-related short-term loan deferrals were 5.5% of total loans, which included nearly $68 million of consumer loans that we automatically deferred for another 90 days after the initial 90-day deferral period matured. This is a significant decrease from June 30, 2020, where our total short-term loan deferrals were 16.4% of total loans at June 30, 2020. Through September 30, 2020, our asset quality continues to be very strong, highlighted by non-performing loans totaling 0.34% and past due loans of 0.18% of total loans at quarter-end, as well as annualized net charge-offs year-to-date of 0.04% of average loans."
______________________________
1 This is a non-GAAP measure. Please refer to "Reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures" for further details.
THIRD QUARTER 2020 HIGHLIGHTS
- Net income increased by $2.3 million, or 16%, over the third quarter of 2019 and by $5.8 million, or 53%, over the second quarter of 2020.
- Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings1 increased $3.0 million, or 16%, over the third quarter of 2019 and decreased $1.1 million, or 5%, from the second quarter of 2020.
- Net interest margin on a fully-taxable equivalent basis ("net interest margin") for the third quarter of 2020 was 3.00%, compared to 3.09% for the third quarter of 2019 and 3.11% for the second quarter of 2020.
- 5.5% of total loans were operating under a short-term deferral due to COVID-19 at September 30, 2020, compared to 16.4% at June 30, 2020.
- Allowance for loan losses was 1.11% of total loans at September 30, 2020, up from 1.07% at June 30, 2020 and 0.81% at December 31, 2019.
- Non-performing assets were 0.22% of total assets as of September 30, 2020, and annualized net charge-offs were 0.01% and 0.04% of average loans for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively.
- Capital remains a source of strength, highlighted by regulatory capital ratios well in excess of requirements, including a Total risk-based capital ratio of 15.15% and Tier 1 leverage ratio of 8.96% at September 30, 2020.
FINANCIAL CONDITION
Assets. Total assets increased 16% since December 31, 2019, to $5.2 billion at September 30, 2020. Asset growth for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, was driven by increases in cash, investments and loans.
Cash and Investments. Deposit growth for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, of $686.3 million, or 19%, led to elevated cash and investment balances. Federal stimulus provided to businesses and consumers in response to the COVID-19 pandemic has driven deposit growth and resulted in excess liquidity. At September 30, 2020, cash and investment balances totaled $346.4 million and $1.1 billion, respectively, compared to $75.6 million and $933.1 million at December 31, 2019. At September 30, 2020, the Company's investments designated as available-for-sale ("AFS") were in an unrealized gain position of $28.7 million, net of tax, compared to $3.3 million, net of tax, at December 31, 2019.
Loans. At September 30, 2020, the Company's loan portfolio totaled $3.3 billion, compared to $3.1 billion at December 31, 2019. Loan growth for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, was $179.8 million, or 6%, led by (1) Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program ("SBA PPP") loans, which had outstanding loan balances of $223.8 million at September 30, 2020, and (2) commercial real estate loan growth of $90.3 million, or 7%, over this period.
Since the commencement of the SBA PPP in early April 2020, the Company has proudly originated 3,034 loans totaling $244.8 million through September 30, 2020, to businesses across our markets that are in need of support due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, consumer and home equity loans decreased 12% to $297.6 million at September 30, 2020, while residential mortgage loans decreased 2% over the same period to $1.0 billion at September 30, 2020.
For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, the Company originated $727.9 million of residential mortgages and sold 62% of its production to the secondary market. In comparison, for the same period last year, the Company originated $387.8 million and sold 48% of its production. Residential mortgage refinance activity was 59% of originations for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, compared to 31% for the same period last year.
The increase in residential mortgage originations and refinance activity between periods was driven by historically low interest rates for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, highlighted by an average 10-year U.S. Treasury rate of 0.90% over this period.
Deposits and Borrowings. Deposits increased 19% since December 31, 2019, to $4.2 billion at September 30, 2020. The increase in deposits was driven by federal stimulus to businesses and consumers in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as a shift in consumer habits in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, highlighted by the national personal savings rate nearly doubling to 14.1% in August 2020 compared to December 2019. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, checking account balances grew $514.3 million, or 30%, savings and money market balances grew $187.7 million, or 17%, and brokered deposits grew $100.6 million, or 53%. Over this same period, certificates of deposit ("CDs") decreased $116.3 million, or 22%.
The Company's loan-to-deposit ratio was 78% at September 30, 2020, compared to 87% at December 31, 2019.
Total borrowings decreased 13% since December 31, 2019 to $294.4 million at September 30, 2020. At September 30, 2020, short-term borrowings of $210.1 million are entirely made up of repurchase agreements.
Shareholders' Equity. At September 30, 2020, the Company's capital position remained well in excess of regulatory requirements, including a Total risk-based capital ratio of 15.15% and a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 8.96%. Additionally, at September 30, 2020, the Company's common equity ratio was 10.04% and tangible common equity ratio1 was 8.30%.
In September 2020, the Company announced a cash dividend to shareholders of $0.33 per share, consistent with that issued for the second quarter of 2020. The cash dividend is payable on October 30, 2020, to shareholders of record as of October 15, 2020. As of September 30, 2020, the Company's annualized dividend yield was 4.37% based on Camden National's closing share price of $30.23, as reported by NASDAQ.
The Company temporarily suspended its share repurchase program during the first quarter of 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In September 2020, the Company lifted its suspension and repurchased 47,915 shares. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, the Company has repurchased 264,946 shares of its common stock. The Company will continue to evaluate its use of the share repurchase program as the impact and our response to the COVID-19 pandemic develops.
ASSET QUALITY
As of September 30, 2020, the Company's asset quality metrics continue to be stable and consistent with past quarters.
- Non-performing assets were 0.22% of total assets at September 30, 2020, compared to 0.23% and 0.25% at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively.
- Past due loans were 0.18% of total loans at September 30, 2020, compared to 0.19% and 0.17% at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively.
- Net charge-offs (annualized) for the third quarter of 2020 were 0.01% of average loans, compared to 0.05% for the second quarter of 2020 and 0.16% for the third quarter of 2019.
COVID-19 Short-Term Deferment Program. In March 2020, the Company began offering temporary debt relief to business and retail customers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. All loan modifications made by the Company complied with the terms of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act ("CARES Act") or bank regulator guidance, and, thus, were not individually assessed, designated or accounted for as troubled-debt restructurings.
Short-term debt payment relief was provided to commercial and retail customers for periods up to 180 days, including full and partial principal and/or interest payment relief. At September 30, 2020, loans operating under a short-term deferral arrangement totaled $181.2 million, or 5.5% of total loans at September 30, 2020, of which $67.7 million were retail loans that were provided an automatic 90-day deferment extension upon maturity of the initial 90-day deferment period. In comparison, at June 30, 2020, loan operating under a short-term deferral arrangement totaled $546.7 million, or 16.4% of total loans.
Allowance for Credit Losses and Provision Expense. The provision for credit losses for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $987,000 and $12.2 million, respectively, compared to $730,000 and $2.6 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019. At September 30, 2020, the Company's allowance for loan losses was $36.4 million, or 1.11% of total loans (1.19% of total loans, excluding SBA PPP loans1), and 3.3 times non-performing loans, compared to $25.2 million, or 0.81% of total loans and 2.3 times non-performing loans, at December 31, 2019. Although asset quality at September 30, 2020 remains strong and COVID-19 deferments have steadily decreased, there continues to be an elevated credit risk throughout the industry given current market conditions, as well as the level of economic, political, and medical uncertainty that remains.
CECL. In the first quarter of 2020, the Company chose to delay its implementation of the current expected credit losses model, commonly referred to as "CECL," in accordance with the provisions of the CARES Act. As such, the reported allowance for credit losses and related provision expense for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 was accounted for under the incurred loss model. In accordance with the CARES Act, the Company will effectively adopt CECL on December 31, 2020, retroactively effective as of January 1, 2020.
While the Company has not yet adopted CECL, it estimates that as of September 30, 2020, the allowance for credit losses under CECL, which is comprised of allowance for loan losses and unfunded commitments, would have been $39.0 million to $43.0 million, or 1.19% to 1.31% of total loans, at September 30, 2020.
FINANCIAL OPERATING RESULTS (Q3 2020 vs. Q3 2019)
Net income for the third quarter of 2020 was $16.8 million, an increase of $2.3 million, or 16%, over the third quarter of 2019. Diluted EPS for the third quarter of 2020 was $1.11, an increase of $0.17, or 18%, over the same period last year.
Net Interest Income. Net interest income for the third quarter of 2020 was $34.5 million, an increase of $2.6 million, or 8%, over the third quarter of 2019 due to an increase in average interest-earning assets of 11%, partially offset by a compressed net interest margin of 9 basis points between periods to 3.00% for the third quarter of 2020.
Average interest-earning assets for the third quarter of 2020 were $4.6 billion, an increase of $465.8 million over the third quarter of 2019. Average loans grew 7% between periods to $3.3 billion for the third quarter of 2020, primarily driven by average SBA PPP loans of $221.7 million for the third quarter of 2020, while average cash and investment balances grew 25% to $1.2 billion for the third quarter of 2020.
Net interest margin for the third quarter of 2020 was 3.00%, a decrease of 9 basis points from the third quarter of 2019. The decrease in net interest margin was driven by the current low interest rate environment and change in the mix of interest-earning assets driving down the yield on interest-earning assets by 74 basis points between periods to 3.37% for the third quarter of 2020, whereas the cost of funds decreased 70 basis points between periods to 0.38% for the third quarter of 2020.
Provision for Credit Losses. The provision for credit losses for the third quarter of 2020 was $987,000, an increase of $257,000 compared to the third quarter of 2019.
Non-Interest Income. Non-interest income for the third quarter of 2020 was $12.7 million, an increase of $2.0 million, or 18%, over the third quarter of 2019. The increase was primarily driven by an increase in mortgage banking income between periods of $2.0 million as the Company's sold loan production grew by 110% between periods. This increase was partially offset by a decrease in service charges on deposit accounts between periods of $364,000, or 18%. Service charges on deposit accounts primarily decreased between periods due to lower overdraft fees because of elevated deposits across our customers.
Non-Interest Expense. Non-interest expense for the third quarter of 2020 was $25.2 million, an increase of $1.5 million, or 6%, compared to the third quarter of 2019. In the third quarter of 2020, the Company accrued $1.2 million within other expenses for a legal settlement to avoid the burden and expense of litigation. The Company's efficiency ratio calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP") was 53.46% for the third quarter of 2020 and 50.60%1 for the third quarter of 2020 on a non-GAAP basis.
FINANCIAL OPERATING RESULTS (Q3 2020 vs. Q2 2020)
Net income for the third quarter 2020 increased $5.8 million, or 53%, and diluted EPS increased $0.38, or 52%, over the second quarter 2020. The increase between quarters was driven by a decrease in provision expense of $8.4 million.
Net Interest Income. Net interest income for the third quarter 2020 decreased $58,000, compared to the second quarter 2020. The decrease between periods was driven by net interest margin compression of 11 basis points as average cash balances increased $47.8 million, or 28%, to $216.0 million for the third quarter of 2020.
Provision for Credit Losses. Provision for credit losses for the third quarter 2020 decreased $8.4 million, compared to the second quarter 2020. In the second quarter 2020, higher provisions were provided for as reserve levels increased due to the economic environment created by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Company worked through its COVID-19 loan modifications.
Non-Interest Income. Non-interest income for the third quarter 2020 increased $636,000, or 5%, over the second quarter 2020. The increase between periods was primarily attributable to an increase in service charges on deposit accounts of $269,000 and debit card income of $236,000.
Non-Interest Expense. Non-interest expense for the third quarter 2020 increased $1.7 million, or 7%, over the second quarter 2020. Included in the third quarter 2020, the Company accrued $1.2 million for a legal settlement to avoid the burden and expense of litigation. This was presented within other expenses on the consolidated statements of income.
ABOUT CAMDEN NATIONAL CORPORATION
Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC) is the largest publicly traded bank holding company in Northern New England with $5.2 billion in assets and approximately 650 employees. Camden National Bank, its subsidiary, is a full-service community bank founded in 1875 in Camden, Maine. Dedicated to customers at every stage of their financial journey, the bank offers the latest in digital banking, complemented by personalized service with 58 banking centers, 24/7 live phone support, 68 ATMs, and additional lending offices in New Hampshire and Massachusetts. For the past two years, Camden National Bank was named "Customer Experience Leader in U.S. Retail Banking" by Greenwich Associates, and in 2019, it was the only New England based organization included in Sandler O'Neill's "Bank and Thrift Sm-All Star" list of high-performing financial institutions. The Finance Authority of Maine has awarded Camden National Bank as "Lender at Work for Maine" for ten years. Comprehensive wealth management, investment and financial planning services are delivered by Camden National Wealth Management. To learn more, visit CamdenNational.com. Member FDIC.
Selected Financial Data
(unaudited)
At or For The
At or For The
(In thousands, except number of shares and per share data)
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
Financial Condition Data
Investments
$
1,121,712
$
1,064,089
$
926,444
$
1,121,712
$
926,444
Loans and loans held for sale
3,312,777
3,362,631
3,127,083
3,312,777
3,127,083
Allowance for loan losses
36,414
35,539
25,688
36,414
25,688
Total assets
5,153,793
4,959,016
4,520,315
5,153,793
4,520,315
Deposits
4,224,044
3,996,358
3,617,963
4,224,044
3,617,963
Borrowings
294,361
330,229
342,459
294,361
342,459
Shareholders' equity
517,522
506,467
471,672
517,522
471,672
Operating Data
Net interest income
$
34,481
$
34,539
$
31,923
$
100,846
$
95,391
Provision for credit losses
987
9,398
730
12,160
2,647
Non-interest income
12,696
12,060
10,739
36,159
30,165
Non-interest expense
25,221
23,509
23,748
73,291
70,489
Income before income tax expense
20,969
13,692
18,184
51,554
52,420
Income tax expense
4,194
2,752
3,696
10,346
10,455
Net income
$
16,775
$
10,940
$
14,488
$
41,208
$
41,965
Key Ratios
Return on average assets
1.34
%
0.90
%
1.29
%
1.15
%
1.28
%
Return on average equity
13.01
%
8.81
%
12.26
%
11.06
%
12.32
%
GAAP efficiency ratio
53.46
%
50.45
%
55.67
%
53.50
%
56.14
%
Net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent)
3.00
%
3.11
%
3.09
%
3.06
%
3.13
%
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.22
%
0.23
%
0.30
%
0.22
%
0.30
%
Common equity ratio
10.04
%
10.21
%
10.43
%
10.04
%
10.43
%
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio
8.96
%
8.95
%
9.39
%
8.96
%
9.39
%
Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
12.21
%
11.69
%
11.36
%
12.21
%
11.36
%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
13.55
%
13.01
%
12.70
%
13.55
%
12.70
%
Total risk-based capital ratio
15.15
%
14.56
%
13.97
%
15.15
%
13.97
%
Per Share Data
Basic earnings per share
$
1.12
$
0.73
$
0.94
$
2.74
$
2.70
Diluted earnings per share
$
1.11
$
0.73
$
0.94
$
2.73
$
2.70
Cash dividends declared per share
$
0.33
$
0.33
$
0.30
$
0.99
$
0.90
Book value per share
$
34.69
$
33.85
$
30.98
$
34.69
$
30.98
Non-GAAP Measures(1)
Return on average tangible equity
16.21
%
11.09
%
15.67
%
13.91
%
15.89
%
Efficiency ratio
50.60
%
50.13
%
55.32
%
52.29
%
55.82
%
Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings
$
21,956
$
23,090
$
18,914
$
63,714
$
55,067
Allowance for loan losses to total loans, excluding
1.19
%
1.14
%
0.83
%
1.19
%
0.83
%
Tangible common equity ratio
8.30
%
8.41
%
8.44
%
8.30
%
8.44
%
Tangible book value per share
$
28.14
$
27.31
$
24.52
$
28.14
$
24.52
(1) Please see "Reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)."
Consolidated Statements of Condition Data
(unaudited)
(In thousands)
September 30,
December 31,
September 30,
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
42,119
$
39,586
$
63,620
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks (including restricted cash)
304,270
36,050
73,912
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
346,389
75,636
137,532
Investments:
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value (book value of $1,070,479, $913,978 and $903,988, respectively)
1,107,069
918,118
913,523
Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost (fair value of $1,403, $1,359 and $1,352, respectively)
1,298
1,302
1,303
Other investments
13,345
13,649
11,618
Total investments
1,121,712
933,069
926,444
Loans held for sale, at fair value (book value of $37,301, $11,915 and $16,630, respectively)
37,935
11,854
16,449
Loans:
Commercial real estate
1,333,733
1,243,397
1,255,519
Commercial(1)
375,548
442,701
445,466
SBA PPP
223,838
—
—
Residential real estate
1,044,103
1,070,374
1,061,898
Consumer and home equity
297,620
338,551
347,751
Total loans
3,274,842
3,095,023
3,110,634
Less: allowance for loan losses
(36,414)
(25,171)
(25,688)
Net loans
3,238,428
3,069,852
3,084,946
Goodwill
94,697
94,697
94,697
Core deposit intangible assets
3,014
3,525
3,701
Bank-owned life insurance
94,262
92,344
91,729
Premises and equipment, net
40,517
41,836
40,930
Deferred tax assets
11,195
16,823
15,656
Other assets
165,644
89,885
108,231
Total assets
$
5,153,793
$
4,429,521
$
4,520,315
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities
Deposits:
Non-interest checking
$
800,582
$
552,590
$
573,621
Interest checking
1,419,544
1,153,203
1,147,627
Savings and money market
1,306,868
1,119,193
1,105,290
Certificates of deposit
405,434
521,752
541,199
Brokered deposits
291,616
191,005
250,226
Total deposits
4,224,044
3,537,743
3,617,963
Short-term borrowings
210,055
268,809
273,454
Long-term borrowings
25,000
10,000
10,000
Subordinated debentures
59,306
59,080
59,005
Accrued interest and other liabilities
117,866
80,474
88,221
Total liabilities
4,636,271
3,956,106
4,048,643
Shareholders' equity
517,522
473,415
471,672
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
5,153,793
$
4,429,521
$
4,520,315
(1) Includes the HPFC loan portfolio.
Consolidated Statements of Income Data
(unaudited)
For The
For The
(In thousands, except per share data)
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
Interest Income
Interest and fees on loans
$
33,025
$
33,120
$
36,207
$
100,190
$
108,020
Taxable interest on investments
4,480
4,883
4,794
14,241
14,729
Nontaxable interest on investments
823
828
675
2,438
1,943
Dividend income
163
167
158
498
562
Other interest income
176
180
686
691
1,712
Total interest income
38,667
39,178
42,520
118,058
126,966
Interest Expense
Interest on deposits
2,899
3,392
8,963
12,953
26,542
Interest on borrowings
394
359
801
1,591
2,660
Interest on subordinated debentures
893
888
833
2,668
2,373
Total interest expense
4,186
4,639
10,597
17,212
31,575
Net interest income
34,481
34,539
31,923
100,846
95,391
Provision for credit losses
987
9,398
730
12,160
2,647
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
33,494
25,141
31,193
88,686
92,744
Non-Interest Income
Mortgage banking income, net
4,664
4,691
2,668
12,889
5,662
Debit card income
2,627
2,391
2,432
7,159
6,723
Service charges on deposit accounts
1,606
1,337
1,970
4,955
6,202
Income from fiduciary services
1,504
1,603
1,444
4,609
4,381
Brokerage and insurance commissions
755
622
625
2,034
1,942
Bank-owned life insurance
615
614
613
1,918
1,810
Customer loan swap fees
51
57
109
222
919
Net gain on sale of securities
—
—
1
—
28
Other income
874
745
877
2,373
2,498
Total non-interest income
12,696
12,060
10,739
36,159
30,165
Non-Interest Expense
Salaries and employee benefits
13,739
13,627
13,604
41,693
40,043
Furniture, equipment and data processing
3,076
2,710
2,708
8,576
8,111
Net occupancy costs
1,785
1,997
1,710
5,785
5,263
Consulting and professional fees
913
1,181
892
2,877
2,679
Debit card expense
972
878
960
2,784
2,666
Regulatory assessments
510
299
182
971
1,091
Amortization of core deposit intangible assets
170
171
177
511
529
Other real estate owned and collection costs, net
71
98
251
270
353
Other expenses
3,985
2,548
3,264
9,824
9,754
Total non-interest expense
25,221
23,509
23,748
73,291
70,489
Income before income tax expense
20,969
13,692
18,184
51,554
52,420
Income Tax Expense
4,194
2,752
3,696
10,346
10,455
Net Income
$
16,775
$
10,940
$
14,488
$
41,208
$
41,965
Per Share Data
Basic earnings per share
$
1.12
$
0.73
$
0.94
$
2.74
$
2.70
Diluted earnings per share
$
1.11
$
0.73
$
0.94
$
2.73
$
2.70
Quarterly Average Balance and Yield/Rate Analysis
(unaudited)
Average Balance
Yield/Rate
For The Three Months Ended
For The Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands)
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
Assets
Interest-earning assets:
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
$
216,027
$
168,221
$
92,352
0.09
%
0.06
%
2.24
%
Investments - taxable
906,374
836,885
807,591
2.11
%
2.49
%
2.53
%
Investments - nontaxable(1)
122,204
124,101
98,378
3.41
%
3.38
%
3.47
%
Loans(2):
Commercial real estate
1,315,958
1,302,393
1,255,417
3.74
%
3.83
%
4.56
%
Commercial(1)
372,416
404,545
399,689
3.73
%
3.78
%
4.65
%
SBA PPP
221,672
178,119
—
4.16
%
3.79
%
—
%
Municipal(1)
19,072
19,567
22,730
3.52
%
3.62
%
3.60
%
HPFC
16,104
17,659
25,973
8.09
%
9.28
%
8.40
%
Residential real estate
1,083,052
1,084,931
1,062,728
4.00
%
4.06
%
4.31
%
Consumer and home equity
305,194
321,019
347,405
4.31
%
4.29
%
5.38
%
Total loans
3,333,468
3,328,233
3,113,942
3.92
%
3.97
%
4.60
%
Total interest-earning assets
4,578,073
4,457,440
4,112,263
3.37
%
3.53
%
4.11
%
Other assets
417,956
414,225
345,618
Total assets
$
4,996,029
$
4,871,665
$
4,457,881
Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
Deposits:
Non-interest checking
$
741,757
$
664,605
$
540,542
—
%
—
%
—
%
Interest checking
1,339,389
1,298,468
1,130,632
0.26
%
0.28
%
0.96
%
Savings
557,718
518,803
474,096
0.06
%
0.06
%
0.08
%
Money market
737,782
717,056
622,219
0.35
%
0.37
%
1.32
%
Certificates of deposit
417,788
477,068
533,110
1.07
%
1.34
%
1.64
%
Total deposits
3,794,434
3,676,000
3,300,599
0.29
%
0.35
%
0.85
%
Borrowings:
Brokered deposits
242,390
234,823
305,019
0.26
%
0.28
%
2.42
%
Customer repurchase agreements
194,937
209,302
234,362
0.42
%
0.56
%
1.26
%
Subordinated debentures
59,269
59,194
58,998
6.00
%
6.03
%
5.60
%
Other borrowings
73,370
76,983
11,273
1.02
%
0.35
%
1.96
%
Total borrowings
569,966
580,302
609,652
1.01
%
0.98
%
2.27
%
Total funding liabilities
4,364,400
4,256,302
3,910,251
0.38
%
0.44
%
1.08
%
Other liabilities
118,727
115,914
78,710
Shareholders' equity
512,902
499,449
468,920
Total liabilities & shareholders' equity
$
4,996,029
$
4,871,665
$
4,457,881
Net interest rate spread (fully-taxable equivalent)
2.99
%
3.09
%
3.03
%
Net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent)
3.00
%
3.11
%
3.09
%
Net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent), excluding fair value mark accretion and collection
2.96
%
3.07
%
3.05
%
(1)
Reported on a tax-equivalent basis calculated using the federal corporate income tax rate of 21%, including certain commercial loans.
(2)
Non-accrual loans and loans held for sale are included in total average loans.
(3)
Excludes the impact of the fair value mark accretion on loans and certificates of deposit generated in purchase accounting and collection of previously charged-off acquired loans for the three months ended September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019 totaling $453,000, $403,000 and $409,000, respectively.
Year-to-Date Average Balance and Yield/Rate Analysis
(unaudited)
Average Balance
Yield/Rate
For The Nine Months Ended
For The Nine Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands)
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
Assets
Interest-earning assets:
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks and other interest-earning assets
$
150,383
$
63,146
0.25
%
2.26
%
Investments - taxable
850,970
832,780
2.37
%
2.55
%
Investments - nontaxable(1)
121,284
94,405
3.39
%
3.47
%
Loans(2):
Commercial real estate
1,297,364
1,263,934
3.93
%
4.66
%
Commercial(1)
397,754
386,338
3.91
%
4.69
%
SBA PPP
133,569
—
4.00
%
—
%
Municipal(1)
18,545
19,421
3.60
%
3.56
%
HPFC
18,026
29,183
8.38
%
8.03
%
Residential real estate
1,082,276
1,034,609
4.08
%
4.31
%
Consumer and home equity
320,273
347,201
4.55
%
5.43
%
Total loans
3,267,807
3,080,686
4.06
%
4.66
%
Total interest-earning assets
4,390,444
4,071,017
3.59
%
4.16
%
Other assets
395,621
321,060
Total assets
$
4,786,065
$
4,392,077
Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
Deposits:
Non-interest checking
$
645,640
$
505,733
—
%
—
%
Interest checking
1,261,831
1,108,999
0.40
%
0.98
%
Savings
517,936
478,573
0.06
%
0.08
%
Money market
701,872
595,659
0.55
%
1.27
%
Certificates of deposit
482,076
498,059
1.36
%
1.54
%
Total deposits
3,609,355
3,187,023
0.44
%
0.83
%
Borrowings:
Brokered deposits
228,483
360,066
0.65
%
2.49
%
Customer repurchase agreements
213,463
239,917
0.71
%
1.27
%
Subordinated debentures
59,195
58,997
6.02
%
5.38
%
Other borrowings
69,883
23,847
0.88
%
2.17
%
Total borrowings
571,024
682,827
1.26
%
2.30
%
Total funding liabilities
4,180,379
3,869,850
0.55
%
1.09
%
Other liabilities
108,122
66,966
Shareholders' equity
497,564
455,261
Total liabilities & shareholders' equity
$
4,786,065
$
4,392,077
Net interest rate spread (fully-taxable equivalent)
3.04
%
3.07
%
Net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent)
3.06
%
3.13
%
Net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent), excluding fair value mark accretion and collection of previously
3.03
%
3.09
%
(1)
Reported on a tax-equivalent basis calculated using the federal corporate income tax rate of 21%, including certain commercial loans.
(2)
Non-accrual loans and loans held for sale are included in total average loans.
(3)
Excludes the impact of the fair value mark accretion on loans and certificates of deposit generated in purchase accounting and collection of previously charged-off acquired loans for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019 totaling $1.1 million and $1.2 million, respectively.
Asset Quality Data
(unaudited)
(In thousands)
At or For The
At or For The
At or For The
At or For The
At or For The
Non-accrual loans:
Residential real estate
$
4,017
$
4,664
$
3,499
$
4,096
$
5,152
Commercial real estate
565
432
646
1,122
1,156
Commercial
605
699
748
420
751
Consumer and home equity
2,503
2,371
2,102
2,154
2,616
HPFC
509
392
322
364
450
Total non-accrual loans
8,199
8,558
7,317
8,156
10,125
Accruing troubled-debt restructured loans not
2,952
2,874
3,008
2,993
3,259
Total non-performing loans
11,151
11,432
10,325
11,149
13,384
Other real estate owned
—
118
94
94
94
Total non-performing assets
$
11,151
$
11,550
$
10,419
$
11,243
$
13,478
Loans 30-89 days past due:
Residential real estate
$
1,784
$
4,016
$
1,781
$
2,227
$
1,447
Commercial real estate
2,056
1,625
2,641
1,582
2,242
Commercial
1,315
95
1,560
548
1,135
Consumer and home equity
434
388
1,379
750
822
HPFC
323
128
165
243
193
Total loans 30-89 days past due
$
5,912
$
6,252
$
7,526
$
5,350
$
5,839
Allowance for loan losses at the beginning of
$
25,171
$
25,171
$
25,171
$
24,712
$
24,712
Provision for loan losses
12,172
11,172
1,772
2,862
2,658
Charge-offs:
Residential real estate
121
96
96
462
436
Commercial real estate
104
71
50
300
157
Commercial
857
673
253
1,167
636
Consumer and home equity
199
134
91
713
670
HPFC
—
—
—
71
11
Total charge-offs
1,281
974
490
2,713
1,910
Total recoveries
(352)
(170)
(68)
(310)
(228)
Net charge-offs
929
804
422
2,403
1,682
Allowance for loan losses at the end of the
$
36,414
$
35,539
$
26,521
$
25,171
$
25,688
Components of allowance for credit losses:
Allowance for loan losses
$
36,414
$
35,539
$
26,521
$
25,171
$
25,688
Liability for unfunded credit commitments
9
22
24
21
11
Allowance for credit losses
$
36,423
$
35,561
$
26,545
$
25,192
$
25,699
Ratios:
Non-performing loans to total loans
0.34
%
0.34
%
0.33
%
0.36
%
0.43
%
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.22
%
0.23
%
0.23
%
0.25
%
0.30
%
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
1.11
%
1.07
%
0.84
%
0.81
%
0.83
%
Allowance for loan losses to total loans, excluding
1.19
%
1.14
%
0.84
%
0.81
%
0.83
%
Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized):
Quarter-to-date
0.01
%
0.05
%
0.05
%
0.09
%
0.16
%
Year-to-date
0.04
%
0.05
%
0.05
%
0.08
%
0.07
%
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans
326.55
%
310.87
%
256.86
%
225.77
%
191.93
%
Loans 30-89 days past due to total loans
0.18
%
0.19
%
0.24
%
0.17
%
0.19
%
(1)
This is a non-GAAP measure. Please refer to "Reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)" for further details.
Reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)
Return on Average Tangible Equity:
For the
For the
(Dollars in thousands)
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
Net income, as presented
$
16,775
$
10,940
$
14,488
$
41,208
$
41,965
Add: amortization of core deposit
134
135
140
404
418
Net income, adjusted for amortization of
$
16,909
$
11,075
$
14,628
$
41,612
$
42,383
Average equity, as presented
$
512,902
$
499,449
$
468,920
$
497,564
$
455,261
Less: average goodwill and core deposit
(97,794)
(97,965)
(98,484)
(97,967)
(98,659)
Average tangible equity
$
415,108
$
401,484
$
370,436
$
399,597
$
356,602
Return on average equity
13.01
%
8.81
%
12.26
%
11.06
%
12.32
%
Return on average tangible equity
16.21
%
11.09
%
15.67
%
13.91
%
15.89
%
(1) Assumed a 21% tax rate.
Efficiency Ratio:
For the
For the
(Dollars in thousands)
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
Non-interest expense, as presented
$
25,221
$
23,509
$
23,748
$
73,291
$
70,489
Less: legal settlement
(1,200)
—
—
(1,200)
—
Adjusted non-interest expense
$
24,021
$
23,509
$
23,748
$
72,091
$
70,489
Net interest income, as presented
$
34,481
$
34,539
$
31,923
$
100,846
$
95,391
Add: effect of tax-exempt income(1)
292
295
264
865
752
Non-interest income, as presented
12,696
12,060
10,739
36,159
30,165
Less: net gain on sale of securities
—
—
(1)
—
(28)
Adjusted net interest income plus non-
$
47,469
$
46,894
$
42,925
$
137,870
$
126,280
GAAP efficiency ratio
53.46
%
50.45
%
55.67
%
53.50
%
56.14
%
Non-GAAP efficiency ratio
50.60
%
50.13
%
55.32
%
52.29
%
55.82
%
(1) Assumed a 21% tax rate.
Pre-tax, Pre-provision Earnings:
For the
For the
(In thousands)
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
Net income, as presented
$
16,775
$
10,940
$
14,488
$
41,208
$
41,965
Add: provision for credit losses
987
9,398
730
12,160
2,647
Add: income tax expense
4,194
2,752
3,696
10,346
10,455
Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings
$
21,956
$
23,090
$
18,914
$
63,714
$
55,067
Allowance for loan losses to total loans, excluding SBA PPP loans:
(In thousands)
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
Allowance for loan losses, as presented
$
36,414
$
35,539
$
25,688
Less: allowance for loan losses on SBA PPP loans
(115)
(113)
—
Adjusted allowance for loan losses
$
36,299
$
35,426
$
25,688
Total loans, as presented
$
3,274,842
$
3,326,041
$
3,110,634
Less: SBA PPP loans
(223,838)
(218,803)
—
Adjusted total loans
$
3,051,004
$
3,107,238
$
3,110,634
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
1.11
%
1.07
%
0.83
%
Allowance for loan losses to total loans, excluding SBA PPP loans
1.19
%
1.14
%
0.83
%
Tangible Book Value Per Share and Tangible Common Equity Ratio:
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
(In thousands, except number of shares, per share data and ratios)
Tangible Book Value Per Share:
Shareholders' equity, as presented
$
517,522
$
506,467
$
471,672
Less: goodwill and other intangible assets
(97,711)
(97,881)
(98,398)
Tangible shareholders' equity
$
419,811
$
408,586
$
373,274
Shares outstanding at period end
14,917,344
14,963,041
15,224,903
Book value per share
$
34.69
$
33.85
$
30.98
Tangible book value per share
$
28.14
$
27.31
$
24.52
Tangible Common Equity Ratio:
Total assets
$
5,153,793
$
4,959,016
$
4,520,315
Less: goodwill and other intangible assets
(97,711)
(97,881)
(98,398)
Tangible assets
$
5,056,082
$
4,861,135
$
4,421,917
Common equity ratio
10.04
%
10.21
%
10.43
%
Tangible common equity ratio
8.30
%
8.41
%
8.44
%
Core Deposits:
(In thousands)
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
Total deposits
$
4,224,044
$
3,996,358
$
3,617,963
Less: certificates of deposit
(405,434)
(431,376)
(541,199)
Less: brokered deposits
(291,616)
(224,777)
(250,226)
Core deposits
$
3,526,994
$
3,340,205
$
2,826,538
Average Core Deposits:
For the
For the
(In thousands)
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
Total average deposits
$
3,794,434
$
3,676,000
$
3,300,599
$
3,609,355
$
3,187,023
Less: average certificates of deposit
(417,788)
(477,068)
(533,110)
(482,076)
(498,059)
Average core deposits
$
3,376,646
$
3,198,932
$
2,767,489
$
3,127,279
$
2,688,964