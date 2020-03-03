SAN DIEGO, March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Camp Run-A-Mutt Entrepreneurial Resources is excited to announce the opening of the first Virginia location of Camp Run-A-Mutt cage-free doggie day care and boarding. Camp Run-A-Mutt Norfolk is located at 2633 Wyoming Ave, Norfolk, VA 23513. Lisa Torres is the owner of the newest Camp Run-A-Mutt location.
For the last 34 years, Lisa has worked in the Information Technology (IT) field, with 11 of those years in the U.S. Army. However, Lisa's passion has always been working with dogs, and combined with the feeling she was ready for a change, Lisa decided this business was the right fit. She loved Camp Run-A-Mutt's cage-free boarding, live Muttcams, and the passion for dogs shown by Founders Dennis, Severn, and Mikel.
Lisa has had dogs all her life and has been a proud pet parent to seven Boston Terriers, two German Shepherds, and seven mixed breeds. Lisa loves rescuing dogs with special needs, adding that while they require some additional care, she feels like they choose her.
Lisa is having a VIP pre-opening party on Saturday, March 7th, and is officially open for business on Monday, March 9th, 2020. Her address is 2633 Wyoming Ave, Norfolk, VA 23513. Lisa is thrilled to provide a place in Norfolk where she can ensure dogs are happy, safe, and well cared for. When asked about her particular location, Lisa says, "In our area we will be the only location that is both cage-free and has live webcams. We are also the only daycare and boarding facility in this specific area of Norfolk [near the airport]." In addition to supporting the airport, Lisa also hopes to support the local military community.
Camp Run-A-Mutt Norfolk will have over 10,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor play space, a splash pond, and the popular Muttcams, which will allow pet parents to watch their dog from anywhere with a cellular or internet connection. Their hours will be Monday - Friday from 6:30 am – 7:00 pm, and on Saturday from 8:00 am - 4:00 pm. Pricing starts at $19 for a ½ day and $50 for an overnight. Visit them on the web at http://www.camprunamutt.com/norfolk.
CONTACT:
franchise@camprunamutt.com