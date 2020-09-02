GERMANTOWN, Tenn., Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Campbell Clinic is continuing its commitment to provide Germantown residents with world-class healthcare at the Clinic's new Orthopedic Surgery Center, which is celebrating its grand opening.
The new, four-story, 120,000 square foot facility will assist Campbell Clinic in implementing an ambitious growth strategy and alleviate pressure on its existing Germantown surgery center that was operating at capacity. The center, developed by Rendina Healthcare Real Estate, will bring nearly 200 jobs to Germantown over the coming years.
The new state-of-the-art property includes an ambulatory surgery center with eight operating rooms, an outpatient orthopedic clinical space, and a cutting-edge physical therapy and sports performance area, known as the S. Terry Canale Family Performance and Wellness Center. This 11,000-square-foot wing of the new building was named after retired orthopaedic surgeon and former Chief of Staff, Terry Canale, MD. The sports medicine and physical therapy programs will provide service not only to residents, but also to athletes from the Memphis Redbirds, the Memphis Grizzlies, Memphis 901 FC and various universities and high schools.
"Our new Germantown facility represents the largest investment in the history of Campbell Clinic," said George Hernandez, Chief Executive Officer of the Campbell Clinic. "The selection of a development partner was one of the most important choices the Clinic made and we couldn't be more thrilled with Rendina's performance. From beginning to end, Rendina drove the process and managed every last detail. Campbell Clinic couldn't be more proud of this new facility and the role it will help us play in delivering the very best care possible."
Adjacent to the new surgery center is the Clinic's recently renovated 60,000-square-foot medical office building, creating a fully modernized campus providing unmatched orthopaedic care. Rendina utilized its full-services development capabilities by managing all aspects of the design and approval process and oversaw construction of the new facility.
"Campbell Clinic's vision became a reality with the opening of their new ASC, and we are fortunate to be a part it," said Steve Barry, President of Rendina. "We couldn't have asked for a better development partner, and with access to the very best orthopaedic care and wellness programs, the residents of Germantown and the surrounding area will reap the benefits of our partnership for many years to come."
About Campbell Clinic
Campbell Clinic is recognized as a world leader in sports medicine, pediatric orthopaedics, joint replacement, orthopaedic oncology, physical medicine and rehabilitation, and surgery of the hand, hip, foot, knee, shoulder and spine. Their team of specialists is dedicated to the mission of providing unsurpassed patient care while continuing the clinic's role as the leader in teaching and research in orthopaedic surgery.
Campbell Clinic's medical staff continues its founder's legacy as the organization continues to write, edit and publish the world's preeminent text on orthopaedic surgery. The clinic treats more than 175,000 patients annually and pioneered locally the concept of urgent orthopaedic walk-in care. With more than 500 employees, 51 physicians, and a reach that touches patients in the Mid-South and around the world, the clinic casts its vision into the future through comprehensive training, groundbreaking research and innovation.
About Rendina Healthcare Real Estate
Rendina is a trusted national leader in Healthcare Real Estate, providing comprehensive solutions to our clients and giving back to the communities we serve. We assist hospitals and health systems in fulfilling growth and physician recruitment strategies by offering creative solutions for a variety of healthcare real estate initiatives. We have been a trusted partner to healthcare providers for more than 30 years and have developed more than 7.5 million square feet of healthcare real estate throughout the country.
