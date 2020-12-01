GENYOUth and Campbell’s® Chunky® announced today a dynamic esports initiative to help tackle hunger in schools. The Chunky Million Meals Challenge Madden NFL 21 presented by Target tournament will be played in EA SPORTS™ Madden NFL 21 and deliver 100 million meals to alleviate food insecurity among school-aged children during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Challenge will encourage the gaming community to “game for good” and support GENYOUth and its partners in this important cause. Free registration starts today at www.millionmealchallenge.com.