WASHINGTON, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ZeroNow, the industry alliance dedicated to increasing security in schools, has announced a new partnership with Campus Safety Magazine and the Campus Safety Conferences. The two organizations share the goal of driving innovation, conversation, and funding to establish a higher level of safety in schools and universities.
"Campus Safety and ZeroNow will significantly increase their effectiveness by working together," said ZeroNow Founder and Board President Ara Bagdasarian. "We are both thought leaders in the school security space. Campus Safety's subscribers and conference attendees are the very people we need to collaborate with: campus police chiefs, security directors, IT personnel, emergency managers, facilities directors, risk management professionals and executive administrators involved in the public safety and security of schools and universities in the United States. They are critical stakeholders in ZeroNow's mission of reducing campus violence."
Campus Safety provides a wide array of resources developed to reduce risk and improve response to emergencies that happen at K-12 schools, college campuses and healthcare facilities, via its newsletters, webcasts, podcasts, three annual campus security conferences, online training, annual online summit and an awards program.
"We are steadfastly committed to delivering the information needed to protect K-12 and university campuses and healthcare facilities, and our partnership with ZeroNow will help us better serve the campus security, public safety and emergency management community," said Campus Safety Magazine Editor-in-Chief Robin Hattersley-Gray
ZeroNow was founded by technology partners Additional, Axis Communications, Omnilert and Telos Corporation, along with campus safety nonprofit partners the International Association of Campus Law Enforcement Administrators (IACLEA), NASPA (the Association of Student Affairs Administrators in Higher Education) and VTV Family Outreach Foundation.
About ZeroNow
ZeroNow is the movement by the safety community to end violent events in our schools. We believe all safety technology should work together. ZeroNow brings safety assets and education leaders together to establish the standards for school safety technology. We bring a unified voice to educate policy makers on the need for increased investment in school safety. For more information, please visit ZeroNow.org
About Campus Safety
CampusSafetyMagazine.com, Campus Safety Conference and Campus Safety HQ provide crucial insight on safety, emergency management and security concerns and challenges to those responsible for keeping their organizations safe. Three in-person conferences are held each year, bringing together all stakeholders to receive time-critical education, in-depth training and networking experiences.
Contact Information: 1-844-ZERONOW, x 2 for Media Office
Media Contact
Gigi Jarvis, ZeroNow, 1 844-937-6669 Ext: 2, ara@zeronow.org
SOURCE ZeroNow