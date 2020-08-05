MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel , Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ: CAMT) (TASE: CAMT), today announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.
Highlights of the Second Quarter 2020
- Revenues were a quarterly record at $37.0 million, up 8% year-over-year;
- GAAP gross margin at 45.8%; Non-GAAP gross margin at 46.1%;
- GAAP operating income was $5.4 million and non-GAAP operating income was $6.4 million, representing margins of 14.6% and 17.2%, respectively;
- GAAP net income of $5.3 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, non-GAAP net income of $6.3 million, or $0.16 per diluted share; and
- Strong operating cash flow of $11.1 million with $101.5 million in net cash and short-term deposits at quarter-end.
Forward-Looking Expectations
Based on orders on hand, management expects continued revenue growth and improved profitability in the third quarter. Management expects revenues for the third quarter to be between $38-39 million.
Management Comment
Rafi Amit Camtek's CEO commented, "Camtek's second quarter results reflect continued demand for our products, especially in Asia.
"We have increased our market share in 2D inspection mainly as a result of the significant improvement in our system performance and competitiveness in all 2D applications. In addition, we are benefitting from our strategy of having in place local professional teams that can independently install and support machines in all our territories. This has enabled us to continue growing our business even during the COVID-19 pandemic."
Continued Mr. Amit, "The revenues in the second quarter were at a record level, and the ongoing demands from our customers for various applications point to a strong third quarter, with encouraging backlog for the fourth quarter. However, it is important to stress that we are still seeing the Coronavirus pandemic effects, which increase risks and uncertainties."
Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Revenues for the second quarter of 2020 were $37.0 million. This compares to second quarter 2019 revenues of $34.3 million, a growth of 8%.
Gross profit on a GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $16.9 million (45.8% of revenues), up 2% compared to a gross profit of $16.6 million (48.2% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2019. Gross profit on a non-GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $17.0 million (46.1% of revenues), up 3% compared to a gross profit of $16.6 million (48.4% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2019.
Operating profit on a GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $5.4 million (14.6% of revenues), compared to an operating profit of $6.4 million (18.5% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2019. Operating profit on a non-GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $6.4 million (17.2% of revenues), compared to $7.0 million (20.5% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2019.
Net income on a GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $5.3 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, compared to net income of $7.2 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2019. Net income on a non-GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $6.3 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, compared to a non-GAAP net income of $6.7 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2019.
Cash and cash equivalents and short-term deposits, as of June 30, 2020, were $101.5 million compared to $89.5 million as of December 31, 2019. During the quarter, the Company generated a positive operating cash flow of $11.1 million, of which $7.6 million were advanced payments from customers.
Conference Call
Camtek will host a conference call today, August 5, 2020, at 9:00 am ET.
Rafi Amit, CEO, Moshe Eisenberg, CFO and Ramy Langer, COO will host the call and will be available to answer questions after presenting the results. To participate, please call one of the following telephone numbers a few minutes before the start of the call.
US: 1 888 407 2553 at 9:00 am Eastern Time
Israel: 03 918 0610 at 4:00 pm Israel Time
International: +972 3 918 0610
For those unable to participate, the teleconference will be available for replay on Camtek's website at http://www.camtek.com beginning 24 hours after the call.
A summary presentation of the quarterly results will also be available on Camtek's website.
ABOUT CAMTEK LTD.
Camtek is a leading manufacturer of metrology and inspection equipment and a provider of software solutions serving the Advanced Packaging, Memory, CMOS Image Sensors, MEMS, RF and other segments in the mid end of the semiconductor industry.
Camtek provides dedicated solutions and crucial yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.
With eight offices around the world, Camtek has best-in-class sales and customer support organization, providing tailor-made solutions in line with customers' requirements.
This press release contains projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future performance of the Company. These statements are only predictions that represent our views only as of the date they are made and may change as time passes. We do not assume any obligation to update that information, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected, including as a result of the effects of general economic conditions; the effect of the COVID-19 crisis on the global markets and on the markets in which we operate, including the risk of a continued disruption to our and our customers', providers', business partners and contractors' business as a result of the outbreak and effects of the COVID-19 pandemic; the risks relating to the concentration of a significant portion of Camtek's expected business in certain countries, particularly China, from which we expect to generate significant portion of our revenues for the second half of 2020, but also Taiwan and Korea, including the risks of deviations from our expectations regarding timing and size of orders from customers in these countries; changing industry and market trends; reduced demand for our products; the timely development of our new products and their adoption by the market; increased competition in the industry; price reductions; as well as due to other risks identified in our Annual Report on Form 20-F and other documents filed by the Company with the SEC.
This press release provides financial measures that exclude: (i) share based compensation expenses; (ii) certain Chroma transaction expenses; and (iii) discontinued operations, and are therefore not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Management uses both GAAP and non-GAAP measures when evaluating the business internally and therefore felt it is important to make these non-GAAP adjustments available to investors. A reconciliation between the GAAP and non-GAAP results appears in the tables at the end of this press release.
CAMTEK LTD. and its subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheet
(In thousands)
June 30,
December 31,
2020
2019
U.S. Dollars (In thousands)
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
32,469
38,047
Short-term deposits
69,000
51,500
Trade accounts receivable, net
39,528
31,443
Inventories
29,537
23,803
Other current assets
3,523
2,909
Total current assets
174,057
147,702
Fixed assets, net
18,800
18,526
Long term inventory
3,292
2,791
Deferred tax asset
520
746
Other assets, net
80
113
Intangible assets, net
574
491
4,466
4,141
Total assets
197,323
170,369
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Current liabilities
Trade accounts payable
20,561
11,334
Other current liabilities
28,170
20,272
Total current liabilities
48,731
31,606
Long term liabilities
Other long term liabilities
2,100
2,461
2,100
2,461
Total liabilities
50,831
34,067
Commitments and contingencies
Shareholders' equity
Ordinary shares NIS 0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized at
41,124,714 issued shares at June 30, 2019 and 40,742,355 at
39,032,338 shares outstanding at June 30, 2020 and 38,649,979 at
158
157
Additional paid-in capital
103,428
101,327
Retained earnings
44,804
36,716
148,390
138,200
Treasury stock, at cost (2,092,376 as of June 30, 2020 and December
(1,898)
(1,898)
Total shareholders' equity
146,492
136,302
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
197,323
170,369
Camtek Ltd.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except share data)
Six Months ended
Three Months
ended June 30,
Year ended
December 31,
2020
2019
2020
2019
2019
U.S. dollars
U.S. dollars
U.S. dollars
Revenues
67,179
68,348
37,000
34,346
134,019
Cost of revenues
36,679
34,623
20,057
17,777
69,235
Gross profit
30,500
33,725
16,943
16,569
64,784
Research and development costs
8,884
7,727
4,754
3,803
16,331
Selling, general and administrative expenses
13,338
12,987
6,779
6,412
26,481
22,222
20,714
11,533
10,215
42,812
Operating income
8,278
13,011
5,410
6,354
21,972
Financial income, net
651
152
276
135
801
Income from continuing operations
before income taxes
8,929
13,163
5,686
6,489
22,773
Income tax expense
(841)
(1,110)
(378)
(463)
(1,950)
Net income from continuing operations
8,088
12,053
5,308
6,026
20,823
Discontinued operations *
Income from discontinued operations
Income before tax expense
-
1,257
-
1,257
1,257
Income tax expense
-
94
-
94
94
Net income from discontinued operations
-
1,163
-
1,163
1,163
Net income
8,088
13,216
5,308
7,189
21,986
Net income per ordinary share:
Six months ended
Three months
Year ended
June 30,
ended June 30,
December 31,
2020
2019
2020
2019
2019
Note
U.S. dollars
U.S. dollars
U.S. dollars
Basic earnings from
0.21
0.33
0.14
0.16
0.55
Basic earnings from
-
0.03
-
0.03
0.03
Basic net earnings
0.21
0.36
0.14
0.19
0.58
Diluted earnings from
0.20
0.32
0.13
0.16
0.54
Diluted earnings from discontinued operations
-
0.03
-
0.03
0.03
Diluted net earnings
0.20
0.35
0.13
0.19
0.57
Weighted average number of
ordinary shares outstanding
(in thousands):
Basic
38,849
36,644
39,033
36,816
37,626
Diluted
39,779
37,476
39,940
37,734
37,432
Camtek Ltd.
Reconciliation of GAAP To Non-GAAP results
(In thousands, except share data)
Six Months ended,
Six Months ended,
2020
2019
2020
2019
2019
U.S. Dollars
U.S. Dollars
U.S. Dollars
Reported net income attributable to
8,088
13,216
5,308
7,189
21,986
Share-based compensation
1,768
1,250
951
605
2,892
Chroma transaction expenses (1)
-
73
-
73
136
Attributable to discontinued operations
-
(1,163)
-
(1,163)
(1,163)
Non-GAAP net income
9,856
13,376
6,259
6,704
23,851
Non–GAAP net income per diluted share
0.25
0.37
0.16
0.18
0.62
Gross margin on GAAP basis from continuing operations
45.4%
49.4%
45.8%
48.2%
48.3%
Reported gross profit on GAAP basis
30,500
33,725
16,943
16,569
64,784
Share-based compensation
189
122
103
61
292
Non- GAAP gross margin
30,689
33,847
17,046
16,630
65,076
Non-GAAP gross profit
45.7%
49.5%
46.1%
48.4%
48.6%
Reported operating income attributable
8,278
13,011
5,410
6,354
21,972
Share-based compensation
1,768
1,250
951
605
2,892
Chroma transaction expenses (1)
-
73
-
73
136
Non-GAAP operating income
10,046
14,334
6,361
7,032
25,000
(1) In the second and third quarters of 2019, certain transaction expenses were incurred in relation to the technological cooperation agreement with Chroma. These were recorded under operating expenses.
