MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ: CAMT) (TASE: CAMT), today announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.
Highlights of the Third Quarter 2020
- Revenues were a quarterly record at $40.1 million, up 23% year-over-year;
- GAAP gross margin at 48.5%; Non-GAAP gross margin at 48.8%;
- GAAP operating income was $6.3 million and non-GAAP operating income was $7.6 million, representing margins of 15.8% and 19.0%, respectively;
- GAAP net income of $6.0 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, non-GAAP net income of $7.3 million, or $0.18 per diluted share; and
- Operating cash flow of $5.0 million, with $106.0 million in net cash and short-term deposits at quarter-end.
Forward-Looking Expectations
Based on orders in hand, the Company expects continued revenue growth in the fourth quarter, with revenues to be between $42-44 million, representing 30% growth year-over-year at the mid-point. Based upon orders received and current pipeline, the Company believes that revenue in the first half of 2021 will be similar to the revenue level in the second half of 2020, representing approximately 25% growth over the first half of 2020
Management Comment
Rafi Amit, Camtek's CEO commented, "Camtek's third quarter results reflect continued momentum for our products, from existing and new customers.
We are benefitting from increased demand for our products, particularly in the advanced packaging, CMOS Image Sensor and RF devices. In addition, we are expanding our presence in the Front-End, mainly for Macro Inspection applications. This significantly increases our total available market."
Continued Mr. Amit, "We continue to collaborate with the leading IDM's to develop metrology and inspection solutions for the next generations of Advanced Packaging. We expect these applications to become meaningful to our business. The market drivers, the performance of our systems, our increasing market presence and our customers satisfaction give us a sense of optimism towards 2021."
Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Revenues for the third quarter of 2020 were $40.1 million. This compares to third quarter 2019 revenues of $32.5 million, a growth of 23%.
Gross profit on a GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $19.4 million (48.5% of revenues), up 28% compared to a gross profit of $15.2 million (46.9% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2019. Gross profit on a non-GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $19.5 million (48.8% of revenues), up 28% compared to a gross profit of $15.3 million (47.1% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2019.
Operating profit on a GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $6.3 million (15.8% of revenues), compared to an operating profit of $4.4 million (13.5% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2019. Operating profit on a non-GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $7.6 million (19.0% of revenues), compared to $5.3 million (16.2% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2019.
Net income on a GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $6.0 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, compared to net income of $4.2 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2019. Net income on a non-GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $7.3 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, compared to a non-GAAP net income of $5.0 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2019.
Cash and cash equivalents and short-term deposits, as of September 30, 2020, were $106.0 million compared to $89.5 million as of December 31, 2019. During the quarter, the Company generated a positive operating cash flow of $5.0 million.
CAMTEK LTD. and its subsidiaries
(In thousands)
September 30,
December 31,
2020
2019
U.S. Dollars (In thousands)
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
26,042
38,047
Short-term deposits
80,000
51,500
Trade accounts receivable, net
33,747
31,443
Inventories
34,436
23,803
Other current assets
3,032
2,909
Total current assets
177,257
147,702
Fixed assets, net
18,886
18,526
Long term inventory
4,090
2,791
Deferred tax asset, net
8
746
Other assets, net
80
113
Intangible assets, net
619
491
4,797
4,141
Total assets
200,940
170,369
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Current liabilities
Trade accounts payable
20,468
11,334
Other current liabilities
24,283
20,272
Total current liabilities
44,751
31,606
Long term liabilities
Other long term liabilities
2,191
2,461
2,191
2,461
Total liabilities
46,942
34,067
Commitments and contingencies
Shareholders' equity
Ordinary shares NIS 0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized at September 30, 2020 and at December 31, 2019;
41,303,757 issued shares at September 30, 2019 and 40,742,355 at December 31, 2019;
39,211,381 shares outstanding at September 30, 2020 and 38,649,979 at December 31, 2019
159
157
Additional paid-in capital
104,909
101,327
Retained earnings
50,828
36,716
155,896
138,200
Treasury stock, at cost (2,092,376 as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019)
(1,898)
(1,898)
Total shareholders' equity
153,998
136,302
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
200,940
170,369
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except share data)
Nine Months ended
Three Months
Year ended
2020
2019
2020
2019
2019
U.S. dollars
U.S. dollars
U.S. dollars
Revenues
107,240
100,818
40,061
32,470
134,019
Cost of revenues
57,315
51,875
20,636
17,252
69,235
Gross profit
49,925
48,943
19,425
15,218
64,784
Research and development costs
13,952
11,891
5,068
4,164
16,331
Selling, general and administrative expenses
21,374
19,668
8,036
6,681
26,481
35,326
31,559
13,104
10,845
42,812
Operating income
14,599
17,384
6,321
4,373
21,972
Financial income, net
958
340
307
188
801
Income from continuing operations
before income taxes
15,557
17,724
6,628
4,561
22,773
Income tax expense
(1,445)
(1,508)
(604)
(398)
(1,950)
Net income from continuing operations
14,112
16,216
6,024
4,163
20,823
Discontinued operations *
Income from discontinued operations
Income before tax expense
-
1,257
-
-
1,257
Income tax expense
-
(94)
-
-
(94)
Net income from discontinued operations
-
1,163
-
-
1,163
Net income
14,112
17,379
6,024
4,163
21,986
*Relates to the earn-out payment received from the sale of the PCB business.
Net income per ordinary share:
Nine months ended
Three months ended September 30,
Year ended December 31,
2020
2019
2020
2019
2019
U.S. dollars
U.S. dollars
U.S. dollars
Basic earnings from continuing operation
0.36
0.43
0.15
0.11
0.55
Basic earnings from discontinued operation
-
0.03
-
-
0.03
Basic net earnings
0.36
0.47
0.15
0.11
0.58
Diluted earnings from continuing operation
0.35
0.43
0.15
0.11
0.54
Diluted earnings from discontinued operation
-
0.03
-
-
0.03
Diluted net earnings
0.35
0.46
0.15
0.11
0.57
Weighted average number of
ordinary shares outstanding
(in thousands):
Basic
38,957
37,286
39,176
36,300
37,626
Diluted
39,878
38,064
40,066
36,941
37,432
Reconciliation of GAAP To Non-GAAP results
(In thousands, except share data)
Nine Months ended
Three Months
Year ended
2020
2019
2020
2019
2019
U.S. dollars
U.S. dollars
U.S. dollars
Reported net income attributable to Camtek Ltd. on GAAP basis
14,112
17,379
6,024
4,163
21,986
Share-based compensation
3,053
2,068
1,285
818
2,892
Chroma transaction expenses (1)
-
136
-
63
136
Attributable to discontinued operations
-
(1,163)
-
-
(1,163)
Non-GAAP net income
17,165
18,420
7,309
5,044
23,851
Non–GAAP net income per diluted share
0.43
0.48
0.18
0.13
0.62
Gross margin on GAAP basis from continuing operations
46.6%
48.5%
48.5%
46.9%
48.3%
Reported gross profit on GAAP basis
49,925
48,943
19,425
15,218
64,784
Share-based compensation
308
207
120
85
292
Non- GAAP gross margin
50,233
49,150
19,545
15,303
65,076
Non-GAAP gross profit
46.8%
48.8%
48.8%
47.1%
48.6%
Reported operating income attributable to Camtek Ltd. on GAAP basis from continuing operations
14,599
17,384
6,321
4,373
21,972
Share-based compensation
3,053
2,068
1,285
818
2,892
Chroma transaction expenses (1)
-
136
-
63
136
Non-GAAP operating income
17,652
19,588
7,606
5,254
25,000
(1) In the second and third quarters of 2019, certain transaction expenses were incurred in relation to the technological cooperation agreement with Chroma. These were recorded under operating expenses
