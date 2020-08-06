TORONTO, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (the "Company") (TSX: CF) today announced (in accordance with Toronto Stock Exchange requirements) the voting results from its annual general meeting of common shareholders held on Thursday, August 6, 2020.

Full details of these matters are set out in the Management Information Circular issued in connection with this meeting which is available at www.cgf.com/investor-relations. Shareholders voted in favour of the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the directors to fix their remuneration (99.56% in favour), in favour of setting the number of directors at ten (99.95% in favour) and voted on the election as directors of nominees proposed by management as follows:

Director

Votes "for" as a
percentage of votes
cast for or withheld
for the director

Votes "withheld" as
a percentage of
votes cast for or
withheld for the
director

Charles N. Bralver

99.49%

0.51%

Daniel J. Daviau

99.45%

0.55%

Gillian H. Denham

98.83%

1.17%

Michael D. Harris

88.41%

11.59%

Merri L. Jones

99.51%

0.49%

David J. Kassie

99.34%

0.66%

Terrence A. Lyons

71.98%

28.02%

Eric S. Rosenfeld

98.13%

1.87%

Dipesh J. Shah

99.50%

0.50%

Sally J. Tennant

99.50%

0.50%

 

ABOUT CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC.

Through its principal subsidiaries, Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (the "Company") is a leading independent, full-service financial services firm, with operations in two principal segments of the securities industry: wealth management and capital markets. Since its establishment in 1950, the Company has been driven by an unwavering commitment to building lasting client relationships. We achieve this by generating value for our individual, institutional and corporate clients through comprehensive investment solutions, brokerage services and investment banking services. The Company has wealth management offices located in Canada, the UK, Guernsey, Jersey, the Isle of Man and Australia.  The Company's international capital markets division operates in North America, UK & Europe, Asia, Australia and the Middle East.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. is publicly traded under the symbol CF on the TSX.

