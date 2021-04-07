TORONTO, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Canadian companies EAIGLE and DataRealm have partnered to deploy EAIGLE's advanced crowd monitoring and thermal screening technology to help long-term care homes (LTC) in one of the hardest hit regions of COVID-19.
"The elderly and care home staff are among the most at-risk people experiencing high levels of stress and exposure to COVID-19 during the pandemic," said EAIGLE Inc. CEO, Amir Hoss. "Crowd monitoring provides a strong foundation in safety monitoring and infection control in the facilities where we care for loved ones."
It's no secret that Ontario's older population have been subjected to much of the brunt of the deadly pandemic; as of December 12, 2020, 63% of all COVID-19 deaths in Ontario have come from LTC home residents. From the communal nature of nursing homes, and the round-the-clock care needed for older adults with underlying medical conditions, consistent COVID-19 outbreaks amongst staff and residents continue to pose a threat to vulnerable elderly care facilities.
Managing crowded spaces, infection symptoms, and facility traffic flow is an integral step towards controlling and mitigating the spread of COVID-19. By optimizing occupancy data within long-term care homes, limiting occupancy into facilities by tailoring prevention control that fits different community needs, and screening staff and visitors that enter these facilities, facility management can enhance the application and oversight of resident care and reinforce infection prevention and control practices.
"Crowd monitoring in the Windsor-Essex area, especially since it's been one of the hardest-hit regions by COVID-19, will be crucial in bringing the visibility and traffic control we need to prevent new outbreaks in long-term care homes," said EAIGLE's Area Manager, David Howatson.
EAIGLE has partnered with DataRealm, a local tech company in Windsor, ON to support long-term care homes with its essential crowd monitoring and thermal screening technology, developed from EAIGLE's advanced AI computer vision software. Residents in care homes will be screened in high-traffic areas and in numerous locations daily with an efficient monitoring system that seamlessly integrates into daily routines and tasks in facilities. The system eliminates the inconvenience of laborious manual symptom checks and screening, providing care workers the capability to easily manage crowd sizes and emerging threats in facilities that house the elderly.
"DataRealm is pleased to bring this great solution to our home community. Our team is proud to join the frontline fight against the spread of Covid 19 and its ongoing variants," said Dave Fortin, DataRealm's President and Founder.
Funded by the Ontario government and the City of Windsor, the system will also actively screen employees, visitors, and family members of residents for signs of infection through EAIGLE's automated COVID-19 Screening Questionnaire, and provide non-invasive crowd temperature screenings multiple times a day to the care home residents.
"They have implemented a real time infrared temperature monitoring system which will help us monitor body temperature of all our residents and staff 24/7," said Vino Patel, Owner of Bruce Villa Manor. "This system will detect anyone running a high temperature and notify us immediately. This is one of many ways we are dealing with this pandemic."
The Ontario government has demonstrated a commitment in protecting residents and staff of long-term care facilities, investing at least $398 million during Ontario's second wave of COVID-19, to reduce the risk outbreaks in LTC homes caused by infection in communities. Recently, Ontario announced their commitment to train 400 more personal support workers to work in COVID-19 hotspots in order to handle staffing at nursing homes. And in the future, the government has promised to invest $1.9 billion annually in their new staffing plan until 2025, aiming to recruit up to 27,000 workers for long-term care homes.
To date, EAIGLE's crowd monitoring solution has helped companies around the globe in industries like healthcare, pharmaceuticals, hospitality, food manufacturing and retail with monitoring the safety and congestion of busy spaces. Through innovative features that monitor and control crowd flow, enforce anomaly detection, and provide real-time analytics, companies have been able to integrate automated risk assessments and enhance digital workplace communications through occupancy monitoring; readily optimizing operations and reducing labor cost to continue to enrich the infrastructure of buildings of the future.
About EAIGLE
EAIGLE is a Canadian AI software company that aims to offer cost-efficient and automated crowd monitoring, space optimization to help organizations in all industries monitor, secure, and protect their facilities and ensure fast and effective operations. Based in Markham, Ont., EAIGLE has risen within the Canadian AI tech scene to help engineer smart buildings and facilities while cultivating valuable customer experiences. The company's growth has seen extensive global reach, fostering strong partnerships across the world with companies like DataRealm in Windsor, ON and Detroit, MI, and ActOn in Hamburg, Germany
About DataRealm
DataRealm is a solution provider to manufacturers in North America and Mexico. DataRealm's unique mix of capabilities allows them to solve a wide range of complex client issues, from controls engineering, automation of information systems, software development, artificial intelligence and mixed reality. Our business is providing customized services and solutions through a combination of professional skills, consultation, technical expertise and strategic partnerships with automation equipment fabricators, and hardware suppliers. We do this by having a clear understanding of our customers' business objectives and recommending the best possible solutions to satisfy their diverse needs.
