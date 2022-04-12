CanAm has diligently designed a redeployment platform for its clients who need to redeploy that is focused on risk management and diversification intended to deliver market rate returns while still meeting USCIS requirements.
NEW YORK, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CanAm Enterprises (CanAm), a leading full-service financial firm sponsoring EB-5 immigration-linked investment funds, is pleased to announce that its Chief Operating Officer, Christine Chen, will be one of the invited speakers at the 2022 IIUSA EB-5 Industry Forum. Ms. Chen will be leading the discussion on Empirical Knowledge and Other Strategies for Redeployment Success on Wednesday, April 13th. CanAm, which has an established platform for redeploying client capital repaid from its EB-5 projects, most recently reached a major milestone in the EB-5 industry – surpassing $2 billion in repayments from its EB-5 projects.
With more than $680 million repaid by CanAm EB-5 deals in the past two years, including the single largest repayment in EB-5 history, a $350 million EB-5 loan for the Brightline in Miami that created more than 9,400 jobs, CanAm has diligently designed a redeployment platform for its clients who need to redeploy that is focused on risk management and diversification intended to deliver market rate returns while still meeting USCIS requirements. More than $328 million has been redeployed to date, including $221.5 million in a real estate portfolio across a variety of asset classes in Florida, such as industrial parks, senior living, multifamily, student housing, and condos.
"The success of CanAm's redeployment platform is a testament to the trust our investors placed with us when first making their EB-5 investment. We take the same care and diligence in scrutinizing the deals we choose for our redeployment portfolios that we do in selecting the original EB-5 investment, leveraging the deep relationships CanAm has formed within its developer and broker network over the past 35 years to source high-quality deals. That is our responsibility to our clients, and we take that responsibility very seriously," said Ms. Chen. "We are very proud of what we've been able to achieve for our clients."
Congress recently approved new legislation that both modifies and extends the EB-5 Regional Center program through September 30, 2027. Changes are widely anticipated to provide more stability and predictability for EB-5 applicants and industry stakeholders. In particular, a new "grandfathering" clause will allow redeployment of capital to continue even if another program lapse were to occur in the future. "As a member of the IIUSA Board of Directors, it is my privilege to work with many EB-5 industry colleagues to continue defining the standard for best practices in every aspect, including EB-5 capital redeployment," added Ms. Chen. "I am honored to join such an esteemed group of EB-5 industry experts in the 2022 Forum to discuss how the new EB-5 Program is likely to impact redeployment requirements for regional center operators, immigration attorneys and EB-5 applicants."
Christine Chen joined CanAm in 2002 and has helped shape the firm's strategic initiatives and operational efficiencies. In her current role, she oversees several distinct EB-5 business functions and management of over 40 staff members worldwide. Under her leadership, CanAm's EB-5 project repayments exceeded $2 billion, an important milestone.
