NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CanAm Enterprises, a leading full service financial firm specializing in immigration-linked investment funds, is pleased to announce that it has appointed Peter Calabrese as the Chief Executive Officer of its affiliate broker-dealer group, CanAm Investor Services, LLC.
Mr. Calabrese first joined CanAm Investor Services in 2015. During his tenure, Mr. Calabrese represented the firm in various roles and capacities, including serving as Chief Compliance Officer, before stepping into the CEO role. In his new position, he will run the firm's U.S. division where he will be responsible for the sale of private placement funds for domestic-based foreign investors.
"We couldn't be more pleased to have Peter in this important leadership role at CanAm Investor Services," said Tom Rosenfeld, President and CEO of CanAm Enterprises, "Peter's career at CanAm Investor Services has been defined by commitment, hard work and dedication. His experience in compliance and private placement funds is indispensable as we scale. He's been instrumental in developing the risk mitigation strategies best suited to our practice and our clients' needs."
Before joining CanAm Investor Services, Mr. Calabrese has also worked with reputable firms like ICAP, WallachBeth Capital, and a number of others. He has worked for over 15 years in institutional sales and trading with a focus on equity derivatives and volatility products. His experience in trading has led to interactions with a diverse client base including buy and sell side traders, structured products desks, and liquidity providers.
With a bachelor's degree in Business Economics from Brown University, Mr. Calabrese holds the FINRA Series 7, 24, 63, and 66 licenses. Adding to the above introduction, Mr. Calabrese said, "It's an absolute honor and an immense pleasure to be appointed as the CEO of CanAm Investor Services. The firm has grown by leaps and bounds in the last few years and we are striving to become one of the best service providers in the industry. With a vision of continuing to achieve greater heights for CanAm Investor Services, I look forward to the challenges and the opportunity to serve our clients. "
About CanAm Enterprises
CanAm is an integrated, multinational investment management firm that specializes in immigration-linked investment funds and private equity. With over three decades of experience, CanAm's strategic approach to utilizing investor capital and managing risk has raised over $3 billion in private placement funds. Headquartered in New York City with offices overseas, CanAm is proud to serve a domestic and international community of investors.
