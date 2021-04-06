SAN FRANCISCO, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Be the Change Job Fair, an initiative led by Cara Bertone, Philana Bouvier, Lia Jones and Rania Zayyat, in partnership with Diversity in Food & Beverage and Lift Collective announced today that registration for candidates is now open for the second virtual job fair on April 22, 2021. Following the success of the first job fair in December 2020 for the Wine industry, the 2021 Be the Change Job Fair adds exhibitors such as Boston Beer Company, Bacardi USA and more from the Beer and Spirits industries to the list of exhibitors.
Be the Change is the first initiative of its kind, dedicated exclusively to creating more diverse and equitable workplaces in the beverage alcohol industry. Through an ongoing partnership with Brazen and Forcebrands, Be the Change has created a best-in-class networking and digital recruiting platform that is encouraging diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in hiring practices among the leading companies in the beverage alcohol industry.
The four-hour event will host employers who are committed to DEI with space for up to 1,000 jobseekers and multiple job opportunities across the beverage industry. "We are excited to expand our initiative this year to include the spirits and beer industries," comments co-founder of Be the Change and President, Demeine Estates, Philana Bouvier. "We remain committed to creating sustainable change by facilitating job placements with the beverage alcohol industry's leading companies."
WHO: Be the Change is an equal opportunity initiative committed to changing the status quo through action and policy. The initiative seeks to establish a diverse beverage industry through facilitating job placement with companies dedicated to creating real solutions with diversity and equity training, measurable results, and long-term policy. Be the Change was founded by industry leaders Cara Bertone, Philana Bouvier, Lia Jones and Rania Zayyat in partnership with Diversity in Food and Beverage and Lift Collective. In addition, this year, the event will partner with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF), the nation's largest organization exclusively representing Historically Black Colleges and Universities, to further advance Be the Change's initiative and digital job fair to their networks.
WHAT: The virtual job fair is an equal opportunity job fair, open to all. Following the success of the first job fair in December 2020, Be the Change continues to focus on job placement and education for the beverage alcohol industry. Job opportunities that will be showcased during the virtual job fair will range from positions in marketing and sales, to production and winemaking, and more.
HOW: Job applicants will have the opportunity to network and interface with a litany of leading beverage alcohol brands as exhibitors including but not limited to Avaline, Bacardi USA, Boston Beer Company, Brown Forman, Constellation Brands, Crimson Wine Group, H-E-B, Jackson Family Wines, New Belgium Brewing, Moët-Hennessey, Scheid Family Wines, Silver Oak, Tito's Handmade Vodka, WhistlePig Whiskey, Republican National Distributing Company, Southern Glazers Wine & Spirits, and more. Education partners include JP Morgan and the Wine & Spirits Education Trust (WSET). Following registration, candidates will be able to check out exhibitor information to prepare for the event on April 22nd. Learn more about how it works here.
WHEN: April 22nd, 2021
WHERE: Candidate registration and a full list of exhibitors can be found here.
SPONSORS: Brazen, Forcebrands, Black Wine Professionals, Colangelo & Partners, Mat + Lo Creative.
For more information about Be the Change, to schedule an interview or request images, please contact hello@bethechangejobfair.com. Press image can be found here.
Be the Change is committed to changing the status quo through action and policy. The initiative seeks to establish a diverse industry through facilitating job placement companies dedicated to creating real solutions with diversity and equity training, measurable results, and sustainable change. Founded by industry leaders Cara Bertone, Philana Bouvier, Lia Jones and Rania Zayyat, Be the Change launched the alcohol beverage industry's first Virtual Job Fair with a core focus on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in December 2020. Be the Change champions diversity efforts that elevate the professional growth of many identities, including gender, racial, sexual orientation, national origin, and people with disabilities.
About Brazen
Brazen helps employers succeed in the new all-virtual world by giving recruiters a variety of virtual recruiting tools like virtual hiring events, virtual career fairs, text, audio, and video chat, live video broadcasts, and more. By providing more options for candidates to connect with recruiting teams other than the traditional 'Apply Now,' Brazen is converting candidate interest into quality hires at twice the industry standard and in half the time. Brazen's virtual hiring event platform is designed specifically for talent acquisition and is used by the world's most respected companies including CVS Health, Starbucks and KPMG. Brazen has been the leading provider of virtual hiring event software since 2013.
About ForceBrands
ForceBrands is the leading specialized recruiting firm for the consumer products industry — we build the teams that build the brands. Our industry-specific divisions across beverage, food, beauty, cannabis, and pet care offer executive search services, board of director assembly, and a digital job board to connect directly with qualified candidates. We are 'people for a hire purpose' and strive to transform the way consumer product professionals of all levels identify employment opportunities and employers are connected to world-class talent. Go HIRE with ForceBrands. http://www.forcebrands.com
