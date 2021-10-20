NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Canela Media, an industry-leading, female and Latina-owned digital media company, today announced the appointment of Angel Sepúlveda as Head of Industry and Talent Relations.
Sepúlveda comes to Canela Media with over 20 years of experience in entertainment, news, live events, live TV Production and digital content in both Latino and general markets. During his expansive career he has created, produced and distributed multi-platform content in more than 18 countries across the world, spanning across interactive, reality, scripted, documentary, sports and music.
"Angel's expertise with content development for brands and advertising agencies has generated millions of dollars and makes him a vital member of any digital team - we are excited for him to join the Canela team as we continue to roll out new programming," said Isabel Rafferty, CEO and Founder of Canela Media. "With so many options for cord cutters, we aim to make Canela.TV the first and last stop for Hispanic content - Angel's experience and connections to top talent will help move us forward and enable us to continue to please our audiences."
Prior to joining Canela, Sepulveda served as the Regional News Director for Noticias Univision Orlando and Tampa Bay, where he oversaw 6 television properties and all social media platforms for both stations (WVEA and WVEN). He was also in charge of all bookings for the station, which included the 2019 and 2021 Miss Universe, Madision Anderson, Julian Gil, Gloria Trevy, Kany Garcia, Residente, Dayanara Torres, President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden, Florida Senator Marco Rubio, Nicky Jam, Univision Telenovela talent and premios Los Nuestro and the Latin Grammy Awards. During his time with Noticias Univision, an affiliate to Entravision Communications, Sepulveda earned two Emmy awards for Spot News and Continuing Coverage. He was nominated three times.
He was also a consultant at Telemundo.com/NBC Universal specializing in digital media within the U.S. Hispanic market. He produced Telemundo Network's Live backstage show "LiveXstream", a 3-hour live backstage experience to enhance the TV broadcast of the 2011 Latin Billboard Awards, among other digital projects and exclusive branded content for mobile giant Sprint.
Sepulveda also served as Vice President of Programming for Terra U.S. where he oversaw the original content programming department. Angel developed groundbreaking entertainment for Terra U.S. and other digital portals such as the launch of the Árde el Cielo con Maná with Warner Music and unprecedented coverage of the Beijing Olympics, Winter Olympics content deals with ABC and the NBA for Latin America. He spearheaded the landmark live coverage for the 2009 elections and the inauguration and created the most extensive coverage of any online provider in the U.S. Hispanic Market and Latin America in both Spanish and English. In addition, he and his team provided Terra.com users with original and bilingual content programs such as En Privado, as well as exclusive interviews with renowned actors, singers, artists and politicians among others. Contributing to the growth and expansion of Terra's audience, he also worked diligently on the platform to bring a bilingual offering to better serve the growing population of second and third generation Hispanics in the U.S.
Sepulveda is a member of the board of vice presidents for the National Academy of TV arts and sciences (NATAS) Suncoast Chapter.
About Canela Media
Canela Media is a leading digital media technology company offering brands a complete ecosystem to connect with multicultural audiences starting with its free streaming service, Canela.TV, which enriches the new generation of U.S. Latinos with free access to unique, culturally relevant content. Additionally, Canela Media reaches more than 22 million unique Hispanics across its 180+ premium Spanish-language sites and influencer database. Combined with the company's proprietary data, Canela Media possesses in-depth knowledge and understanding of how to establish meaningful and culturally relevant connections with the new mainstream – U.S. Hispanics. Headquartered in New York, Canela Media is ranked as the third largest Hispanic ad-focused company and the only female- and minority-owned certified digital company. For more information please visit http://www.CanelaMedia.com.
Media Contact
Jennifer Fugel, Briz Media Group, +1 8456574202, jennifer@brizmediagroup.com
SOURCE Canela Media