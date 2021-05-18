NEW YORK, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Canela Media, an industry-leading, Latina-owned digital media company, today announced the appointment of industry veteran Mario Torres to lead Canela Music, which is set to launch in the fall. Canela announced the forthcoming launch of Canela Music during their first-ever Upfront presentation on May 17th. In this newly created role, Torres will oversee the development of Canela Music, which aims to bring content curated for US Hispanics featuring the hottest Latin music and artists to audiences across CTV and mobile.
Torres brings over 18 years of experience in Hispanic media to Canela Media. Over the course of his career, he has made a name for himself in developing marketing strategies for major brands, music labels, and editorial platforms.
"Mario has spent his career finding new ways to connect with Hispanic audiences via music and television and he brings a tremendous amount of knowledge and expertise to our team," said Isabel Rafferty, CEO and Founder of Canela Media. "We are thrilled to welcome him to Canela and look forward to continuing on our mission to provide new and engaging content to Hispanic audiences."
Prior to joining Canela, Torres served as Vice President of Business Development at Latido Music, where he spearheaded new content programming, brand awareness and enhanced the company's music video catalog. He previously developed and led SomosVevo, Vevo's US Hispanic-focused strategy, where he increased Latin artists featured in the platform, developed a social media presence using music videos as cultural highlights, and created new revenue streams. Torres has also held positions at Univision, NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises and AOL, working with media brands to enhance content and audience engagement.
"Canela Media has built a platform that brings unique Hispanic content to Latinos like no other platform available on the market," commented Torres. "As Canela.TV continues to reach new milestones, we look forward to building out the Canela brand into new digital formats with the same premise - built for Latinos, by Latinos."
About Canela Media
Canela Media is a leading digital media tech company offering brands a complete ecosystem to connect with multicultural audiences leading with its free streaming service, Canela.TV, offering on-demand Latino-focused movies and TV entertainment through multiple platforms. Additionally, Canela Media reaches more than 22 million unique Hispanics across its 180+ premium Spanish-language sites and influencer database. Combined with the company's proprietary data, Canela Media possesses in-depth knowledge and understanding of how to establish meaningful and culturally relevant connections with the new mainstream – U.S. Hispanics. Headquartered in New York, Canela Media is ranked as the fourth largest Hispanic ad-focused company and the only female- and minority-owned certified digital company. For more information please visit http://www.CanelaMedia.com.
