CHANDLER, Ariz., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Since 2007, Canfield Companies Owners Ben and Wendie Canfield have both owned and operated engineering consulting and field integration-based companies. Canfield Engineering and Integration, LLC (CEI) currently provides electrical engineering, inspection, process control programming and integration for industrial applications such as water/wastewater and mining industries.
Due to client and industry demand, the Canfields have created and started, Canfield Conformity & Compliance, LLC (C3 Engineering).
"We understood how intimidating electrical maintenance can be for organizations large and small", states Canfield." Many companies fear not doing enough electrical maintenance but don't know where to start. That's where C3 Engineering comes in. We help facilities managers, building owners, plant engineers by simplifying difficult tasks into a one step at a time process". Canfield continues by stating, "Our mission is to help you bridge uncertainty through assistance and education."
In addition to offering arc flash studies, power plant studies, preventative maintenance, asset management, commissioning and more, C3 Engineering is an accredited National Recognized Testing Laboratory or NRTL (UL Equivalent, OSHA recognized) through their affiliation with TUV Rhineland of North America. Because of this partnership, C3 is authorized and accredited to perform field labeling services for unlabeled (red tagged) equipment or equipment coming from overseas not certified with UL listing or other approved American standards.
A division of Canfield Engineering, C3 Engineering fills a unique niche in the field of electrical safety whose services are already in high demand both locally as well as across the U.S.
C3 Engineering offers specialized services including electrical safety engineering, electrical maintenance and testing, arc flash studies, thermal imaging, and safety training.
