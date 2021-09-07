With Ed "NJWeedman" Forchion now busy fielding offers to branch out, he is officially ‘passing The Joint’ to his son, King “Krefiii” Forchion, appointing him CEO of The Joint of Miami. The ‘budding’ 23-year-old will oversee a staff of weed loving employees who are working to enhance entertainment in Miami and infuse nightlife with the sweet aroma of Mary Jane. King is one of the youngest hip hop canna-preneur club owners in the nightlife industry.