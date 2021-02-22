ATHENS, Ga., Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cannon Financial Institute announced today the addition of Adjunct Instructor, Myles McHale, as a Managing Consultant within the Enterprise Solutions business unit. In this role, Myles will serve as a senior consultant to select global wealth management and financial services firms. In so doing, he brings four decades of experience in areas of retirement, investment, and institutional sales. McHale joined Cannon Financial Institute as an Adjunct Instructor in May 2011 while continuing to serve as a senior leader with M&T Bank/Wilmington Trust. McHale began his career with The Morgan Bank as a Fixed Income Specialist on Wall Street in 1981. Over the years, he steadily rose through the corporate ranks before retiring from US Bank as a Senior Vice President and Regional Executive for the Southwest Florida market in late 2020.
When considering the scope of the role expansion, McHale comments, "With over 40 years of investment, wealth management, and Charitable Endowment and Foundation experience, I am truly honored and blessed to bring this expertise to CFI. I am delighted to have come full circle as I attended my first Cannon class in 1996 and now honored to be a member of the Cannon team. I know I share many of the same values and characteristics that CFI has been successfully delivering for 60 years; assisting to build and preserve the wealth of our clients while developing meaningful relationships with both financial and not-for-profit institutions and their employees (students). Cannon's fully integrated/holistic approach to ensure each client's success is clearly a top priority and sets us apart from others in this important field."
About Cannon Financial Institute
Founded in 1961, Cannon Financial Institute is recognized as one of the leading global consulting and professional development firms serving the financial services industry. Cannon's offerings include industry-forward training in personal trust, corporate trust, sales, relationship and practice management, retirement planning, operations, risk management, audit and compliance, and investment experience. Cannon's tailored consulting and blended learning solutions have helped more than 100,000 professionals in 25+ designations to understand and act on the industry's evolving landscape. For additional information, visit http://www.cannonfinancial.com.
