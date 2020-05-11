TORONTO, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Canopy Rivers Inc. (the "Company" or "Canopy Rivers") (TSX: RIV, OTC: CNPOF) will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 before markets open on Friday, May 29, 2020. The Company's audited consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the three and twelve months ended March 31, 2020 will be available on the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.canopyrivers.com/investors.
Following the release of its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 financial results, Canopy Rivers will host a conference call and audio webcast with Narbé Alexandrian, President and CEO and Eddie Lucarelli, CFO at 9:00 AM Eastern Time on May 29, 2020.
Webcast Information
A live audio webcast will be available at:
https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1316913&tp_key=327299e479
Calling Information
North America Toll Free Dial-In Number: 888-390-0546
Conference ID: 60093937
Replay Information
A replay of the call will be accessible by telephone until 11:59 PM Eastern Time on June 29, 2020
Toll Free Dial-in Number: 1-888-390-0541
Replay Password: 093937#
About Canopy Rivers
Canopy Rivers is a venture capital firm specializing in cannabis. Its unique investment and operating platform is structured to pursue investment opportunities in the emerging global cannabis sector. Canopy Rivers identifies strategic counterparties seeking financial and/or operating support. Canopy Rivers has developed an investment ecosystem of complementary cannabis operating companies that represent various segments of the value chain across the emerging cannabis sector. As the portfolio continues to develop, constituents will be provided with opportunities to work with Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX: WEED, NYSE: CGC) and collaborate among themselves, which Canopy Rivers believes will maximize value for its shareholders and foster an environment of innovation, synergy and value creation for the entire portfolio.
