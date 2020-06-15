TORONTO, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Canopy Rivers Inc. ("Canopy Rivers" or the "Company") (TSX: RIV), (OTC: CNPOF) today welcomed Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy Growth") (TSX: WEED), (NYSE: CGC) Chief Financial Officer Mike Lee to its Board of Directors (the "Board"). Mr. Lee joins a Board that already has executives drawn from multiple industries, a wealth of strategic industry know-how, and significant public company governance experience. The Company expects that Mr. Lee's experience at Canopy Growth, Constellation Brands, Inc. ("Constellation Brands"), and other leading consumer packaged goods and beverage companies will help strengthen its strategic execution as it continues to focus on developing a leading global cannabis portfolio.
"Mike's addition to our Board is another sign of our strong and growing relationship with Canopy Growth and Constellation Brands," said John Bell, Chair of Canopy Rivers' Board. "We expect that this will benefit both of our companies, as well as our portfolio companies, as we exchange industry insights and further leverage the guidance and expertise of the largest cannabis company in the world."
"I'm very pleased to join the Canopy Rivers Board as they continue building a diverse portfolio of cannabis investments. As we at Canopy Growth increase our focus on core markets and core products, there is a renewed need for an aggressive venture arm focused on identifying the next big opportunities in the global cannabis industry," said Mr. Lee.
Mr. Lee previously worked for companies such as E. & J. Gallo Winery, PepsiCo, and Constellation Brands, where he served as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for its US$3 billion wine and spirits division. He worked closely with Constellation Brands' executive leadership to transform its premium wine and spirits business, applying financial rigour along with a sense of urgency that translated strategy into action. Mr. Lee also led the business transformation agenda at Constellation Brands, focused on digital enablement and operating model design. As a senior executive at Canopy Growth, he has made meaningful improvements to the business as it matures, adding key capabilities to the finance, IT, and investor relations functions, enabling it to meet and exceed reporting requirements as an accelerated filer under US GAAP.
About Canopy Rivers Inc.
Canopy Rivers is a venture capital firm specializing in cannabis. Its unique investment and operating platform is structured to pursue investment opportunities in the emerging global cannabis sector. Canopy Rivers identifies strategic counterparties seeking financial and/or operating support. Canopy Rivers has developed an investment ecosystem of complementary cannabis operating companies that represent various segments of the value chain across the emerging cannabis sector. As the portfolio continues to develop, constituents will be provided with opportunities to work with Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX: WEED, NYSE: CGC) and collaborate among themselves, which Canopy Rivers believes will maximize value for its shareholders and foster an environment of innovation, synergy and value creation for the entire portfolio.
About Canopy Growth Corporation
Canopy Growth (TSX:WEED, NYSE:CGC) is a world-leading diversified cannabis, hemp and cannabis device company, offering distinct brands and curated cannabis varieties in dried, oil and Softgel capsule forms, as well as medical devices through the Company's subsidiary, Storz & Bickel GMbH & Co. KG. From product and process innovation to market execution, Canopy Growth is driven by a passion for leadership and a commitment to building a world-class cannabis company one product, site and country at a time.
The Company's medical division, Spectrum Therapeutics is proudly dedicated to educating healthcare practitioners, conducting robust clinical research, and furthering the public's understanding of cannabis, and has devoted millions of dollars toward cutting edge, commercializable research and IP development. Spectrum Therapeutics sells a range of full-spectrum products using its colour-coded classification Spectrum system as well as single cannabinoid Dronabinol under the brand Bionorica Ethics.
The Company operates retail stores across Canada under its award-winning Tweed and Tokyo Smoke banners. Tweed is a globally recognized cannabis brand which has built a large and loyal following by focusing on quality products and meaningful customer relationships.
From our public listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange to our continued international expansion, pride in advancing shareholder value through leadership is engrained in all we do at Canopy Growth. Canopy Growth has established partnerships with leading sector names including cannabis icons Snoop Dogg and Seth Rogen, breeding legends DNA Genetics and Green House Seeds, and Fortune 500 alcohol leader Constellation Brands, to name but a few. For more information visit www.canopygrowth.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
