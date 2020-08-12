SHANGHAI, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CanSino Biologics Inc. ("CanSinoBIO") (SHSE: 688185, HKEX:06185) announced today that it has successfully listed on the Sci-Tech Innovation Board (STAR Market) of the Shanghai Stock Exchange, making it the first "A+ H" dual listing vaccine company. CanSinoBIO will issue 24.8 million shares at the issue price of RMB209.71 per Share.
The funds will provide full support to the construction of the second phase manufacturing facility, vaccine research and development, vaccine traceability, the construction of a cold chain logistics system and an information system, as well as the supplementary working capital.
Dr. Xuefeng Yu, chairman and chief executive officer of CanSinoBIO, said: "The launch of STAR Market and the reform of HKEX listing have provided policy support for biopharmaceutical companies that require continuous long-term, large-scale investments for research and development of vaccine candidates. It allows companies to have branding benefits and make global strategic plans. We will continue being committed to making the innovative and affordable high-quality vaccines accessible to people and contributing to the improvement of public health worldwide."
With the goal of providing solutions to prevent infectious diseases globally, CanSinoBIO is dedicated to the research, development, manufacturing and commercialization of high-quality vaccines for human use. Led by a team of accomplished scientists and experienced experts in the field of vaccines, CanSinoBIO has developed four key platform technologies, including adenovirus-based viral vector vaccine, conjugation, protein structure design and recombination as well as vaccine formulation technologies. In addition, it has in-licensed a number of core intellectual properties.
CanSinoBIO is currently developing 16 vaccine candidates for 13 infectious disease areas, including meningitis, pneumonia, tuberculosis, COVID-19, Ebola virus disease, pertussis, diphtheria, tetanus, shingles etc.
Among them, the recombinant Ebola virus vaccine (Ad5-EBOV), jointly developed by CanSinoBIO and the Beijing Institute of Biotechnology, Academy of Military Medical Sciences (BIB), has obtained approval in China. The two meningococcal conjugate vaccines under research are close to commercialization, among which the quadrivalent meningococcal conjugate vaccine is the first of its kind in China that has been granted priority review designation by the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA).
In March 2020, the Recombinant Novel Coronavirus Vaccine (the "Ad5-nCoV"), a vaccine candidate co-developed by CanSinoBIO and BIB, became the world's initial vaccine candidate to enter the clinical research stage. The two phases of the clinical trial have now been completed and the results have already been published on the Lancet journal. In June, the vaccine received China's military specially-needed drug approval with a valid period of one year.
In addition, the Pneumococcal vaccine portfolio, DTcP vaccine portfolio, TB Booster and several other innovative vaccines are currently under clinical trial stage or pre-clinical research stage. The comprehensive vaccine product pipeline will not only ensure the continuous profitability in the near future, but will also help realize the mission of providing innovative, high-quality and accessible vaccines for China and the world.
About CanSinoBIO
Incorporated in 2009, CanSinoBIO (SHSE: 688185, HKEX:06185) commits to research, production and commercialization of innovative vaccines for China and global public health security. It possesses four integrated platform technologies including adenovirus-based vectors, conjugation, protein design and recombination and formulation. As of today, it has established a robust pipeline of 16 vaccines preventing 13 diseases, including a globally innovative Ebola virus vaccine approved in 2017 as well as the investigational Recombinant Novel Coronavirus Vaccine (Adenovirus Type 5 Vector). Additional information can be found online at www.cansinotech.com.
