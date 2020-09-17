Medical and Dental well positioned as elective procedures positively rebound - COVID fourth quarter impact on elective procedures less severe than expected - Elective procedures rebounded to approximately 80% - 85% of pre-COVID levels and strengthening - Net sales of $233.4M, down 2.5% - GAAP diluted EPS of $(0.05), down 125.5% - Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.24, down 62.6% - GAAP net loss of $(2.3)M, down 125.6% - Non-GAAP net income of $10.0M, down 62.3% - Full year sales of $1,016.0M, up 10.7% - Full year GAAP diluted EPS of $0.40, down 69.4% - Full year Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $1.65, down 30.4%