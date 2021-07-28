NEW YORK, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cape Privacy, the leading encrypted learning platform, today announced the appointment of six strategic advisors to help support Cape's mission to enable better data science through the use of encrypted learning. The advisor group includes C-level executives from companies such as Priceline, Cerberus Capital, UBS and Bloomberg as well as an esteemed professor of cryptography and its real world applications.
Cape's new advisors are:
Michael Aguiling, former CTO and Managing Director at Cerberus Technology Solutions and JP Morgan Intelligent Solutions.
Martin Brodbeck, Chief Technology Officer at Priceline and former CTO at Shutterstock and Diageo.
Andy Brown, CEO of Sand Hill East, LLC and former Group Chief Technology Officer at UBS investment bank.
Tom Noonan, Partner and Co-Founder at TechOperators LLC and board member for numerous companies including Intercontinental Exchange, Manhattan Associates, Expanse (Acquired by Palo Alto Networks), Phantom (Acquired by Splunk) and Ionic Security (Acquired by Twilio).
Roseann Palmieri, Partner, Sand Hill East, LLC and former Managing Director and global head of Enterprise Data Management at Bloomberg and Bank of America.
Professor Nigel Smart of COSIC | Computer Security and Industrial Cryptography at the Katholieke Universiteit Leuven. Smart is a cryptographer with expertise in the theory of cryptography and its application in practice.
Che Wijesinghe, CEO, Cape Privacy said, "We are delighted to have this incredible brain trust of advisors on board following our $20 million Series A round this spring. Following the appointment of several key new executives over the past few months, Cape's continued momentum and impressive backing is a credit to the incredible demand for Cape's software to enable data science on encrypted data."
Cape's encrypted learning platform allows companies to build more powerful machine learning models using encrypted data (without decryption), thereby never compromising privacy or confidentiality. Its unique formula of advanced cryptography and machine learning enables collaboration on data without ever seeing the data. Multiple parties can share and run machine learning models on encrypted data on the Cape platform. This happens through a secure multi-party computational process using secret sharing, which protects privacy by default.
Cape Privacy has seen growing demand from data science teams looking to improve their machine learning models both between departments and across organizations. Specifically for Financial Services, datasets not publicly available to others can provide a significant competitive edge. Cape's encrypted learning technology is what makes this secure and trusted collaboration possible.
In addition to financial services, Cape Privacy's technology has application across multiple sectors including health & life sciences, government, and retail/CPG to name a few.
About Cape Privacy
Cape Privacy offers an enterprise SaaS platform for encrypted learning combining advanced machine learning and cryptography. With Cape's technology, privacy is protected by default as companies collaborate with external parties to improve data models and increase business value—without ever having their sensitive data exposed. Cape Privacy's platform is flexible, adaptable and open source. Based in New York City and Halifax Canada with a fully distributed team from Europe to California. The Company is backed by Evolution Equity Partners; Tiger Global Management; boldstart ventures; Version One Ventures; Ridgeline Partners; Haystack and Radical Ventures.
