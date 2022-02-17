TORONTO, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Capficiency acquires SharePoint applications developer KWizCom Corporation to add to their growing portfolio of investments in the IT industry. This follows Capficiency's initial investment in Appficiency Inc. in 2018. Together, KWizCom will help Appficiency enhance their organization's commitment to serve clients by helping them respond to complex business issues and/or evolving service needs and opportunities with innovative technology solutions.
"The KWizCom acquisition is another foundational step in our vision of building a global end-to-end services organization to help growing companies enhance and transform their technology infrastructure to scale and thrive," said Michael Diep, Managing Partner of Capficiency. "We are very excited to work with the founders of KWizCom to further enhance an already successful business to expand into new technologies, industries and geographies."
Capficiency will continue to actively pursue and respond to merger, acquisition, and alliance opportunities that bolster Appficieny and KWizCom's capabilities to serve their clients.
About Capficiency
Established in 2018 and headquartered in Toronto, Capficiency is an emerging private equity firm that partners with founders and management teams to fuel growth. At Capficiency we help companies navigate change, tackle challenges, and capitalize on new opportunities to build stronger, more valuable businesses. To learn more about Capficiency, please visit us at capficiency.com
About KWizCom Corporation
Established in 2005 and headquartered in Toronto, KWizCom Corporation specializes in developing productivity add-on Apps for Microsoft SharePoint. KWizCom has a diverse customer base with over 900 active clients globally, operating in industries ranging from government, financial services, retail, pharmaceuticals, and education. To learn more about KWizCom, please visit us at kwizcom.com
About Appficiency
Established in Toronto in 2014, Appficiency is a provider of IT consulting services focusing on leading ERP solutions in North America and around the world. Appficiency is committed to serving our clients by helping them respond to complex business issues and/or evolving service needs and opportunities with innovative technologies. Over the past few years, Appficiency has grown to be market makers that have redefined industry solutions with complex software adaptations in markets like warehouse distribution, advertising, media, publishing and construction. To learn more about Appficiency, please visit us at appficiency.com
