DUBAI, United Arab Emirates and LONDON, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Acclaimed international placement agents Capital 3PM and market-leading UK property developer Empire are delighted to announce an international exclusivity arrangement between the firms to promote and bring Empire's 2-Year Fixed Income Special Situations Corporate Bond to the global market.
Under this arrangement, Capital 3PM will offer both individuals and institutions worldwide an opportunity to diversify their investment portfolio with Empire's ethical and socially responsible focus on improving the quality and provision of housing across North England by regenerating the British High Street.
The 2-Year Fixed Income Special Situations Corporate Bond opportunity seeks to proactively react to accelerated UK property market changes by carefully selecting developments within its acquisition criteria. The scheme will allow Capital 3PM clients to benefit from both the opportunity created by the global pandemic to promote social change and Empire's proven track record of developing and delivering final high-yielding income assets.
Adam Davis, Managing Partner of Capital 3PM, sees the arrangement as an opportunity to fast track the restoration of the UK's most vibrant communities, affected by the coronavirus pandemic and years of neglect.
"2020 will no doubt go down as one of the most challenging years for UK businesses," said Davis. "We have seen major high street retailers go into administration, and we have seen smaller, locally and family-owned businesses on the brink of collapse. Paul Rothwell and his team at Empire are breathing new life back into these vibrant communities, where there is a shortage of rental and owner-occupied properties.
"Our working habits have changed, and the desire for city living and efficient commutes is no longer a number one priority in many UK areas. These unloved and unused commuter towns are where real investment opportunities exist, with Empire's proven track record of regenerating well-located and already-established property into high-yielding assets.
"Capital 3PM are pleased to be partnering with Empire to launch the 2-Year Fixed Income Special Situations Corporate Bond globally. It is a CSR, ethical and socially responsible investment strategy that sees investors backing an extremely valuable property pipeline that will see these regions of the UK not only recover from neglect and the effects of COVID-19, but come out the other side even stronger.
"Fixed Income, as an asset class, has become the 'go to' short term investment for many wealth managers, high net worth and sophisticated investors. As we wait to see what the next few years will bring, many of our existing clients are diversifying their investment portfolio using products such as the Empire's 2-Year Fixed Income Special Situations Corporate Bond."
Paul Rothwell, Managing Director of Empire, shares in this excitement.
"Empire is a UK market leader in high-quality residential property development," said Rothwell. "We create innovative living spaces through a combination of new-build projects and large-scale property conversions, with a specialism in the transformation of disused office space through permitted development rights.
"We aim to contribute to the regeneration of town centres across the UK, which have suffered from the demise of the High Street and in particular, the under-utilisation of prominent, well located and already established property assets that appear to have no viable commercial use in their current state.
"Capital 3PM has been appointed to lead the Empire Special Situations Corporate Bond launch and distribution. We are excited to be working with Adam Davis and his team, who have an excellent track record of raising funds internationally. We are confident that the partnership will give Empire the resources to be able to capitalise on the huge opportunities and structural changes, which are as a result of declining UK high streets and the further effects of COVID-19."
In recognition of this global arrangement, Capital 3PM and Empire have launched a new international website focused on spotlighting the transformational work done by the companies. The new website will showcase the best of ethical UK property investment, development and regeneration, and highlight the growth opportunity Empire offers Capital 3PM clients. It can be accessed at: https://capital3pmempire.com/
ABOUT CAPITAL 3PM
Capital 3PM is a market-leading international placement agent firm based in Dubai (UAE), specialising in asset-backed and secured fixed income capital investments, corporate bonds, and loan notes in the UK for international investors and global institutions. Learn more at: https://capital3.pm/
ABOUT EMPIRE
Empire is a market-leading UK property developer and investment firm specialising in developing modern and stylish residential units from unused commercial buildings or the ground up, with a proven track record of delivering high-yielding income assets. Learn more at: https://capital3pmempire.com/
