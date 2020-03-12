CHICAGO, March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Growth Solutions announces this week that it will become Windsor Advantage as part of a strategic action to join forces with one of the nation's largest lender service providers. Capital Growth will retain its staff as well as clients and begins operating under the Windsor Advantage platform May 1st, 2020. The acquisition enables both companies to offer a broader range of services and expertise to its current clients and additional lenders looking to participate in SBA and USDA business lending.
"This acquisition allows our team to join a larger firm while also bringing deeper expertise and more offerings to our lenders," says Capital Growth Solutions CEO, Chuck Evans. He goes on to say that, his team will "continue to offer the same level of personal service his clients have come to expect, while allowing us to do even more for our clients." Evans has been active in the SBA lending world for decades. Evans will stay on at Windsor as Executive Vice President.
President and CEO of Windsor Advantage, Mike Breckheimer, commented that, "We saw an opportunity to partner with an industry leading service provider which internalized the same values and level of dedication to customer-service that Windsor Advantage has been known for. Chuck and his team further our depth of experience and we're looking forward to offering a broader suite of services to our Clients as a result of their addition."
Gary Griffin, original founder of Capital Growth, will rejoin the firm to facilitate the transition alongside Windsor, reviving his role to better assist lenders in expanding their market presence under the Windsor platform.
To learn more about this acquisition, you may contact info@windsoradvantage.com or at 610-952-9770.
About Windsor Advantage
Windsor Advantage provides banks, credit unions and CDFIs with a comprehensive outsourced SBA 7(a) and USDA lending platform.
Since 2010, Windsor has processed more than $2.6 billion in government guaranteed loans and currently services a portfolio in excess of $1.7 billion (as of December 31, 2019) for over 90 lenders nationwide. With more than 150 years of cumulative SBA lending experience, cutting edge technology, rigid controls and consistent processes, Windsor is uniquely qualified to assist any size lender with implementing a thoughtful and profitable government guaranteed lending initiative.
Windsor Advantage has offices in Chicago, Illinois; Indianapolis, Indiana; Seattle, Washington and Charleston, South Carolina.
https://www.windsoradvantage.com
About Capital Growth Solutions
In 2008, Capital Growth Solutions, LLC launched to fill a void in the SBA commercial lending market. Small and mid-sized bank and community lenders wished to participate in U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) financing programs yet lacked the expertise to do so. Since then, Capital Growth has helped dozens of financial organizations turn the SBA program into a highly profitable portion of their business. Learn more at http://capgs.com.