VERO BEACH, Fla., July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Square 1031, a leading sponsor of tax-advantaged Delaware statutory trust (DST) offerings for Section 1031 exchange and other accredited investors, announced today the launch of CS1031 Fairlane Harbor MHC, DST. The Regulation D private placement is comprised of Fairlane Harbor Homes, a 55+ age-restricted manufactured housing community containing 232 homesites in Vero Beach, Florida.
"Capital Square is acquiring Fairlane Harbor Homes, an institutional-quality, 55+ lifestyle manufactured housing community in coastal Vero Beach, Florida for the 1031/DST program," said Louis Rogers, founder and chief executive office of Capital Square. "A high-end, lifestyle manufactured housing community, Fairlane Harbor, and similar communities in this asset class, are considered to be some of the most desirable properties in the nation, highly prized for their stable occupancy, low operating and capital expenses, and track record of strong performance. "
CS1031 Fairlane Harbor MHC, DST seeks to raise $29 million in equity from accredited investors with a minimum investment of $50,000.
Rogers added, "Fairlane Harbor is currently 97% occupied and has upside potential from organic rent growth plus additional rent increases from planned upgrades and improvements. It is the only manufactured housing community in the submarket with private docks and boat access."
Located at 1500 Indian River Blvd., Fairlane Harbor Homes is situated on 40 acres of land. The community is located on the Intracoastal Waterway, giving residents direct access to the Atlantic Ocean.
"Capital Square focuses on acquiring institutional-quality, four- and five-star 'lifestyle' manufactured housing communities in coastal locations in Florida, and is particularly bullish on communities where upgrades and improvements maximize income potential, and all homes within the communities are tenant-owned," said Whitson Huffman, chief strategy and investment officer. "We are acquiring Fairlane Harbor to generate stable income and capital appreciation for an increasing number of 1031 exchange and other investors across the nation."
Since inception, Capital Square has acquired 108 real estate assets for approximately 2,200 investors nationwide seeking quality replacement properties that qualify for tax deferral under Section 1031 of the Internal Revenue Code and other investors seeking cash flow and capital appreciation.
About Capital Square
Capital Square is a national real estate firm specializing in tax-advantaged real estate investments, including Delaware statutory trusts for Section 1031 exchanges and qualified opportunity zone funds for tax deferral and exclusion. To date, Capital Square has completed approximately $2 billion in transaction volume. Capital Square's executive team has decades of experience in real estate investments. Its founder, Louis Rogers, has structured hundreds of investment offerings totaling in excess of $5 billion. Capital Square's related entities provide a range of services, including due diligence, acquisition, loan sourcing, property/asset management, and disposition, for a growing number of high net worth investors, private equity firms, family offices and institutional investors. In 2017, 2018 and 2019, Capital Square was awarded by Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest growing companies. In 2017 and 2018, the company was also ranked on Richmond BizSense's list of fastest growing companies. In 2019, Capital Square was listed by Virginia Business on their "Best Places to Work in Virginia" and "Fantastic 50" reports. To learn more, visit www.CapitalSquare1031.com.
Disclaimer: Securities offered through WealthForge Securities, LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC. Capital Square and WealthForge Securities, LLC are separate entities. There are material risks associated with investing in DST properties and real estate securities including illiquidity, tenant vacancies, general market conditions and competition, lack of operating history, interest rate risks, the risk of new supply coming to market and softening rental rates, general risks of owning/operating commercial and multifamily properties, short term leases associated with multi-family properties, financing risks, potential adverse tax consequences, general economic risks, development risks, long hold periods, and potential loss of the entire investment principal. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Potential cash flow, returns and appreciation are not guaranteed. IRC Section 1031 is a complex tax concept; consult your legal or tax professional regarding the specifics of your particular situation. This is not a solicitation or an offer to see any securities. Please read the Private Placement Memorandum (PPM) in its entirety, paying careful attention to the risk section prior to investing. Diversification does not guarantee profits or protect against losses.
Contact:
Lauren Burgos
Spotlight Marketing Communications
949.427.1399