RICHMOND, Va., April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Square, a national investment sponsor specializing in tax-advantaged real estate offerings, announced today that the firm has expanded its sales team with the addition of Marc Meunier as regional vice president, responsible for sales in the company's northeast territory.
"Marc is a highly experienced sales professional whose long history of success in the alternative investment industry will be a valuable addition to Capital Square," said James Brunger, executive vice president of national sales. "Over the past 22 years, he has built long-lasting relationships with financial advisors throughout the northeast and helped raise capital for real estate programs across the nation."
In his new role, Meunier will provide sales and marketing support for broker-dealers, registered representatives and registered investment advisors in New York, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont, Connecticut and Maine.
"Capital Square is a leading sponsor of tax-advantaged real estate investments with a pipeline of offerings available at all times," said Louis Rogers, founder and chief executive officer of Capital Square. "A respected alternative investment professional, Marc will help Capital Square continue to expand our specialty Delaware statutory trust offerings for real estate investors seeking tax deferral by structuring a Section 1031 exchange and qualified opportunity zone funds for investors seeking deferral and exclusion from capital gains."
Prior to joining Capital Square, Meunier served as regional vice president for SmartStop Asset Management, LLC and regional director of sales for the Northeast at Highland Capital Management. From 2008 to 2015, Meunier served as regional vice president for Realty Capital Securities' New England territory, where he helped the company become the sponsor with the most equity raised in non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies. From 1998 to 2008, Meunier served as regional vice president of sales for Boston Capital Securities.
Meunier earned a bachelor's degree from Hartwick College in Oneonta, New York. He holds FINRA Series 7 and 63 securities licenses as well as his life insurance license.
About Capital Square
Capital Square is a national real estate firm specializing in tax-advantaged real estate investments, including Delaware statutory trusts for Section 1031 exchanges and qualified opportunity zone funds for tax deferral and exclusion. Capital Square has completed approximately $2 billion in transaction volume. Capital Square's executive team has decades of experience in real estate investments. Its founder, Louis Rogers, has structured hundreds of investment offerings totaling in excess of $5 billion. Capital Square's related entities provide a range of services, including due diligence, acquisition, loan sourcing, property/asset management, and disposition, for a growing number of high net worth investors, private equity firms, family offices and institutional investors. In 2017, 2018 and 2019, Capital Square was awarded by Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest growing companies. In 2017 and 2018, the company was also ranked on Richmond BizSense's list of fastest growing companies. In 2019, Capital Square was listed by Virginia Business on their "Best Places to Work in Virginia" and "Fantastic 50" reports. To learn more, visit www.CapitalSquare1031.com.
