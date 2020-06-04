RICHMOND, Va., June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Square, a national investment sponsor specializing in tax-advantaged real estate offerings, announced today that the firm has promoted Whitson Huffman to the role of chief strategy and investment officer. Huffman previously served as Capital Square's senior vice president and head of acquisitions.
In his new role, Huffman is responsible for the oversight of investment activity at Capital Square, which includes leadership of the firm's real estate investments related to its Delaware statutory trust/Section 1031 exchanges, qualified opportunity zone funds and other private placement investment offerings.
"Whit Huffman boasts a rare combination of exceptional management skills, an impressive academic background and natural leadership ability," said Louis Rogers, founder and chief executive officer of Capital Square. "This trifecta, coupled with his significant expertise and proven track record in sourcing and vetting real estate property acquisitions and development opportunities, has made Whit one of our most valued executives and a vital part of Capital Square's notable success."
Since Huffman joined Capital Square in 2018, the firm has more than doubled its acquisition and fundraising results, with approximately $1.3 billion in transaction volume and $405 million raised in equity. Additionally, he has helped the firm expand into new areas, such as development, qualified opportunity zone funds, and rescue-equity programs for real estate distressed by the coronavirus.
Prior to joining Capital Square, Huffman was with JBG Smith (formerly The JBG Companies), an NYSE-listed real estate investment trust and fund manager with a $4.5 billion market capitalization. While at JBG Smith, he developed 1,300 residential units and more than 210,000 square feet of retail space and sought entitlements for over 1,500 residential units and 350,000 square feet of retail space. Previously, Huffman was employed as a consultant in the financial services group at Ernst & Young, working on multifaceted banking and capital markets projects for systemically important financial institutions.
Huffman earned a Bachelor of Science degree from the Miami University Farmer School of Business in finance and a Master of Real Estate in finance from Georgetown University. He is active in a number of programs, including the National Multifamily Housing Council, the National Capital Chapter of Ducks Unlimited and the Institute of Portfolio Alternatives (IPA) inaugural Rising Leaders Council. The IPA Rising Leaders Council focuses on introducing professionals to the portfolio diversifying investments industry and helping to create dynamic and engaging conference and educational programming for the IPA.
