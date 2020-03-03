RESTON, Va., March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Capitol Securities Management, Inc. is pleased to announce the appointment of Bradford Kimball to National Director of Business Development. Brad will be based in the firm's corporate headquarters located in both Richmond and Reston, Virginia.
In this role, Brad will co-ordinate Capitol's national recruiting efforts of experienced advisors to the firm's employee and independent offices. In addition, he will also work on the firm's new business development initiatives and oversee the management of the Richmond Branch Office.
Brad brings over 30 years of experience in the financial securities industry, starting his career at A.G. Edwards and then 17 years at Morgan Stanley as a Financial Advisor, Branch Manager, and First Vice President of Investments. Brad was recognized in 2005 as Morgan Stanley's Northeast Recruiter of the Year. He then served as an Executive Vice President and Managing Director of a 50-year-old Boston firm developing their Private Wealth Management business and hiring an established Private Equity Sales Group and from there help an independent hybrid investment firm grow their footprint of offices to 17 states. His extensive experience working for a major national firm, a small regional firm, and a national independent hybrid Registered Investment Advisor/ Broker/ Dealer will enable Capitol to expand their wealth management platform along the East Coast corridor from Maine to Florida. Brad hold FINRA series, SIE,7,8,24,63, and 65. He can be reached at 857-343-2316 or bkimball@capitolsecurites.com
About Capitol Securities Management, Inc.
Capitol Securities Management, Inc. is a Mid-Atlantic based, regional brokerage and investment advisory firm with locations from New England to Florida and has been serving the needs of its clients and advisors since 1985. Capitol Securities has a clearing relationship for its clients' accounts, products, services and technology with Raymond James. It is a member of FINRA and SIPC. Additional information at Capitol Securities.com.