RESTON, Va., March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Capitol Securities Management, Inc. is pleased to welcome Jennifer B. Peterson to the firm. Jennifer has 11 years of experience in the financial service industry. She holds FINRA Series 7 and 66 licenses.
Jennifer specializes in the areas of IRA/401(k) distribution, tax strategies, and income planning. She started off her investment career at Manning & Napier where she spent 5 years helping local companies in Rochester and their employees with Healthcare, Life Insurance, and Retirement Plans. Her passion to empower individuals by understanding their financial life lead her to become a Financial Advisor.
Jennifer's approach has helped clients:
* Avoid needless taxation on IRAs / retirement accounts
* Use IRAs to build a legacy for children and grandchildren
* Create a retirement income
A Rochester native, Jennifer resides in Pittsford with her family. In her spare time, Jennifer coaches youth cheerleading and volunteers at local high schools teaching entrepreneurial classes and personal finance classes to the next generation of investors.
Jennifer is located in the Rochester, NY office, located at 706 East Avenue, Rochester NY 14534 and can be reached at 585-241-2040 or jennifer@rochesterwm.com
About Capitol Securities Management, Inc.
Capitol Securities Management, Inc. is a Mid-Atlantic based, regional brokerage and investment advisory firm with locations from New England to Florida and has been serving the needs of its clients and advisors since 1985. Capitol Securities has a clearing relationship for its clients' accounts, products, services and technology with Raymond James. It is a member of FINRA and SIPC. Additional information at www.capitolsecurities.com.