RESTON, Va., July 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Capitol Securities Management, Inc. is pleased to welcome Patrick D'Agostino to our Southern NJ Complex. Pat has 22 years of experience in the financial service industry, most recently with Boenning & Scattergood, a Wells Fargo correspondent.

Pat specializes in holistic investment advice and retirement planning which he feels he can more successfully deliver on Capitol's - Raymond James based client and advisor-based platform.

Pat is in Marmora, NJ and will be the lead Financial Consultant in Capitols office there. His contact information is pdagostino@capitolsecurities.com, (848) 238-2500.

Pat will be working with, Rich Cioffi, Capitol's Southern NJ Regional Director, rcioffi@capitolsecurities.com in expanding the region.

About Capitol Securities Management, Inc.
Capitol Securities Management, Inc. is a Mid-Atlantic based, regional brokerage and investment advisory firm with locations from New England to Florida and has been serving the needs of its clients and advisors since 1985. Capitol Securities has a clearing relationship for its clients' accounts, products, services, and technology with Raymond James. It is a member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information on Capitol Securities and its holistic, client centered, platform and services, www.capitolsecurities.com or call Brad Kimball, National Business Development Director at (857) 343-2316, bkimball@capitolsecurities.com.

