NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cappfinity expanded its leadership team in the US with the appointment of veteran sales and marketing leaders. Molly Monahan, Billy Lewis, and La Toya Hodge recently joined as part of the company's dynamic strategy to support and expand its client base in the US.
- Molly Monahan brings an international sales background supporting executive HR teams at growing startups and Fortune 500 organizations. She has a range of experience working for multinational corporations specializing in HR tech, research & advisory, leadership coaching, career transition, and talent development.
- Moreover, Billy Lewis brings over 30 years of success selling workforce solutions as well as expertise in behavioral science and assessment. He also has deep knowledge of diversity initiatives.
- La Toya Hodge rounds out the newly expanded team with over 15 years of branding, marketing, communications, and sales enablement experience within global corporations and higher education. She's launched and guided award-winning demand generation and customer marketing programs.
These appointments are timely given the growing talent acquisition and retention concerns among talent leaders across the US. According to Cappfinity's Future Strong 2021 report: "Candidates face a highly competitive job market but also the challenge of being amongst the first to navigate new virtual hiring processes. It is vital we build career confidence by providing accessible support and a level playing field."
Leaders aiming to attract diverse talent, minimize turnover, and develop executives can look to Cappfinity's full suite. According to Gartner's HR Priorities survey, "talent leaders are facing increased hiring and recruitment challenges due to the global pandemic…68% of respondents were concerned about securing talent with the capacity to build on skills and competencies."
Cappfinity is talent acquisition leaders' trusted partner in recruitment, assessment, development, and leadership. "We have worked alongside talent leaders at Accenture, GSK, Sky Media, and a host of others on their strategic talent needs. Our expanded sales and marketing team in the US will help us accelerate our work with clients aiming to attract and develop talent that possess a powerful mix of strengths, skills, and experience," said Nicky Garcea, Co-Founder and Chief Customer Officer, Cappfinity.
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1439887/Cappfinity.jpg
Contact:
Rachael Ramos
+44 (0)7719 986909
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cappfinity-steps-up-support-for-talent-leaders-with-newly-expanded-leadership-team-301230037.html
SOURCE Cappfinity