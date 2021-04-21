PALM BEACH, Fla., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Care Heroes, a digital health solution provider that automates caregiver incentives and captures real-time care data, announced today that Caprock Home Health, the largest family-owned home health provider in Texas with 12 locations, will leverage its platform to incent its more than 4,000 caregivers. In addition, the Caprock team will use the care services data gathered on the platform during care delivery to accurately identify at-risk patients and populations who may need more specialized care.
According to Carlos Morales, Executive Vice President of Caprock Home Health, "For four decades, we've been helping our patients live independently from the comfort of their home while still receiving the care they need. During these unprecedented times of uncertainty, being able to do more for our caregivers with the Care Heroes platform will help us not only retain our best caregivers, but also attract more talented people to support our growth."
Once deployed at a care provider's site, the Care Heroes platform starts rewarding caregivers immediately with Care Coins™ for completing certain tasks. Both the tasks and the rewards can be customized based on key performance metrics that are unique to each organization. Caregivers can then redeem Care Coins for everyday items such as food and gas.
As the data is collected from caregivers, Care Heroes' proprietary artificial intelligence and natural language processing identifies critical risk areas within the population. Aggregated key insights and quality metrics are shared with providers, payors, and care managers to provide immediate support to those members at risk of returning to the hospital or skilled nursing facility.
Chiara Bell, Founder and CEO of Care Heroes, "Home-based caregivers are playing an important and ever-increasing role in supporting the healthcare system's goals of delivering high quality patient outcomes with high patient satisfaction rates in the lowest cost care settings. We've found that as more care moves to the home due to value-based reimbursement models and patient preferences, recruiting and retaining caregivers is one of the biggest challenges facing agencies today. Our platform gives them the power to do so with minimum effort and maximum reward."
The Care Heroes platform is currently available for all types of home-based care organizations, including skilled home health care, hospice care, and personal aid service providers as well as care management organizations and health plans. For a complete demonstration of the platform, organizations should visit http://www.joincareheroes.com/request-demo.
About Care Heroes
Care Heroes delivers an innovative software solution that better connects all key stakeholders in a patient's care with a particular emphasis on acknowledging and incentivizing home-based caregivers who often have the most accurate, day-to-day information and influence on a patient's condition. Leading healthcare providers and health plans use Care Heroes to empower their care management teams to more proactively monitor and address the needs of patients who need assistance, which ultimately helps eliminate gaps in care, reduce costly complications and improve care team member satisfaction. For more information, healthcare providers should contact Care Heroes at http://www.joincareheroes.com or call (877) 763-3343.
