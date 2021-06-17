TYSONS, Va., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Capstone Strategic, Inc. (Capstone) announced today that H&H Medical Corporation of Williamsburg, VA has been acquired by Safeguard Medical of Harrisburg, NC.
Founded in 1982, H&H Med Corp is the maker of military grade bandages, gauzes, tourniquets, chest seals, needles, and other trauma essentials that help save lives during critical situations. Safeguard offers a portfolio of trusted emergency medical products, training courses, and consultancy programs and is owned by Water Street Healthcare Partners.
Capstone provided guidance to H&H Med Corp on executing the sale including identifying buyers, developing the Confidential Information Memorandum, valuation, and due diligence. The acquisition by Safeguard enables H&H Med Corp to continue its mission of providing customers with high quality life-saving medical solutions.
"From the beginning of our work together, Capstone understood our goals in seeking an acquirer who understood H&H Med Corp's mission and customers and would be invested in building on our success in the long-term. With the sale to Safeguard, we have found the ideal partner who brings a global reach to our customers and is committed to solving the emergency medical needs of today and tomorrow. Capstone's expertise as a trusted M&A advisor on both the buy-side and sell-side proved invaluable in bringing the two sides together, and their guidance throughout the process provided the confidence that this was the right deal for H&H Med Corp," said Paul Harder, President of H&H Med Corp.
"We are pleased to have helped to guide our client H&H Med Corp through this process. As part of Safeguard Medical, H&H Med Corp will continue its mission to provide leading and effective trauma solutions to the military, first responders and beyond," said Matt Craft, Vice President, Capstone.
"We consider it an honor to have helped this family-owned business, that does so much for the US military and first responders, find a long-lasting home with Safeguard." said David Braun, CEO, Capstone.
About Capstone Strategic, Inc.
Capstone Strategic, Inc. is a consulting firm located outside of Washington DC specializing in proactive, external growth strategies, primarily mergers and acquisitions for the middle market and the credit union community. Founded in 1995 by CEO David Braun, Capstone has facilitated over $1 billion of successful transactions in a wide variety of manufacturing and service industries. Capstone utilizes a proprietary process, "The Roadmap to Acquisitions," to provide tailored services to clients in both North America and globally. Please visit Capstone's website for more information: http://www.CapstoneStrategic.com.
Media Contact
Lydia Fairfax, Capstone Strategic, Inc., 17038541910, lfairfax@capstonestrategic.com
SOURCE Capstone Strategic, Inc.