VIENNA, Va., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Capstone Strategic, Inc. has announced the promotion of Anna Kochkina to the position of Director, Valuation Services. Most recently, she held the title of Manager with Capstone.
In her new capacity, she will oversee all aspects of the M&A valuation services Capstone provides to clients including valuation of business interests, designing financial models, and conducting risk assessments.
"This promotion is well-deserved," said John Dearing, Capstone Managing Director and Partner. "Our clients view Anna as a trusted advisor and, as she takes on these additional responsibilities, we are confident she will continue to thrive."
Anna joined the Capstone Team in 2016 where her duties included a focus on financial modelling and valuations for M&A transactions and conducting research in a variety of sectors including aerospace, agriculture, chemicals, consumer goods, credit unions and CUSOs, healthcare, metal and mining, telecommunications, and utilities. Her work has been both domestic and international in scope.
Prior to joining Capstone, Anna developed valuation models and provided buy-side and sell-side equity research for global banks including ING and UniCredit. She received her MBA in Finance from American University and holds a designation as a Certified Valuation Analyst (CVA).
About Capstone Strategic, Inc.
Headquartered in the Washington, DC metro area, Capstone is a management consulting firm specializing in corporate growth strategies, primarily mergers and acquisitions, for the middle market. Founded in 1995 by CEO David Braun, Capstone has facilitated over $1 billion of successful transactions in over 30 countries and across more than 100 industries.
Media Contact
Brent Holliday, Capstone Strategic, Inc., 703-854-1910, growth@capstonestrategic.com
SOURCE Capstone Strategic, Inc.