NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Captain D's, the nation's leading fast casual seafood restaurant, announced today that Brad Clark has joined the company as chief supply chain officer. Clark brings over 20 years of both international and domestic experience leading procurement and food safety initiatives for other restaurant service brands. Clark will be responsible for leading the purchasing, food safety and quality assurance team, supporting the company's ongoing expansion throughout the country.
"Brad's track record of sourcing and providing high quality products, while aligning with restaurant profitability goals, is a key element of our strategic roadmap for further growth," said Phil Greifeld, chief executive officer and president of Captain D's. "We are delighted to have someone with Brad's track record and experience join the executive team."
Clark brings multi-unit and multi brand experience with him to Captain D's. Prior to Captain D's, Clark was with P.F. Chang's China Bistro for seven years, where he most recently served as the vice president of supply chain, food safety and quality assurance. Clark began and spent 21 years of his supply chain career working with the Unified Food Service Purchasing Co-op, best known as the purchasing cooperative for YUM! Brands.
"The restaurant industry is exciting and fast paced as brands continually innovate new products for the marketplace. With the appeal for sustainable seafood among consumers on an upward trajectory, the growth potential for the brand makes it an exciting time to be joining the Captain D's executive team," Clark said.
Clark comes on board following the retirement of Janet Duckham in February of this year.
ABOUT CAPTAIN D'S
Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Captain D's has more than 530 restaurants in 22 states. Captain D's is the nation's leading fast casual seafood restaurant and was named the #1 seafood chain in the QSR 50, ranked by AUV. Founded in 1969, Captain D's has been offering its customers high-quality seafood at reasonable prices in a welcoming atmosphere for more than 50 years. Captain D's serves a wide variety of seafood that includes freshly prepared entrees and the company's signature batter dipped fish. The restaurants also offer premium-quality, grilled items such as shrimp, Tilapia and Salmon, as well as hush puppies, desserts and freshly brewed, Southern-style sweet tea, a Captain D's favorite. For more information, please visit www.captainds.com.
Contact:
Shana Rosenthal
Fish Consulting
954-893-9150
srosenthal@fish-consulting.com