BOSTON, Mar. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Captario, the decision-making simulation software company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Brooke Duffy as Head of Marketing. With operations in Europe, Australia, and the United States, Brooke's appointment to the Captario management team demonstrates the organization's commitment to further growth and development across the globe, and, especially, within the U.S.
Brooke will be based in the Boston, Massachusetts area reporting directly to Captario's CEO, Johannes Vanngard. As Johannes stated, "Together with big pharma companies we have evolved a leading technology solution that enables businesses to make more proactive, faster, and more insightful decisions. Appointing a Head of Marketing is an important step towards raising the general market awareness of this important strategic tool."
With a background in full-funnel marketing and start-up environments, Brooke will be responsible for setting the global marketing strategy, coordinating day-to-day marketing operations, and elevating the brand awareness of Captario and its primary product, Captario SUM®; all while building out the internal marketing teams and functions.
From its inception, Captario SUM® has seen significant success within the pharma industry, as a key factor to successful drug development is informed decision making. This includes how to optimize individual drug projects and how to prioritize them in a portfolio setting; but an even greater challenge is how to do this in a timely and efficient manner. Over the last year, this problem has been exacerbated by the unexpected Covid-19 global pandemic. With real-time modelling, simulation, and analysis capability, Captario SUM® quickly grew within several of the world's top pharma companies, further proving its effectiveness for even the most complex business scenarios.
As Captario CFO & US President, Erik Post, explains, "this last year has accelerated the need and importance of Captario's solution, making it the right time to invest more in marketing. Brooke's role will help Captario to effectively nurture relationships with prospects and clients and better communicate the value that we deliver – not only to our pharma partners, but also across other industries faced with making strategic decisions."
Prior to joining Captario, Brooke has worked in various sales, marketing, and businesses development roles for both B2B and B2C brands. Brooke is also a Founding Member of Chief - Boston, an organization specifically designed for senior women leaders to strengthen their leadership journey, cross-pollinate ideas across industries, and effect change from the top-down.
"I am humbled by the opportunity to join the Captario team," Brooke stated. "This talented group of individuals has built a best-in-class solution that ultimately helps our clients achieve their missions. Today, that means we're speeding up drug development and deployments – or as one of my new colleagues explained, 'we're contributing to saving lives'. Being a part of that outcome, and whatever other outcomes we support in the future, is simply inspiring. I am also honored to be a woman entering the world of A.I. and machine learning. Captario is clearly committed to supporting diversity in this industry, and I feel lucky to be in such an environment."
To learn more about Captario visit http://www.captario.com
To connect with Brooke visit https://www.linkedin.com/in/brookeaduffy
