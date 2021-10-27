DALLAS, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Captello, the event industry's leading event engagement and lead capture solution, partners with exhibitors to create an interactive Treasure Hunt experience at EXHIBITORLIVE, November 1-2, 2021.
The event for exhibitors who want to "reconnect with their species" is back, and with it, an army of enthusiastic event professionals that want to engage and educate prospects about their products and solutions more effectively.
To prove the power of gamification at EXHIBITORLIVE, Captello developed Treasure Hunt, an interactive self-guided tour of 10 exhibitor experiences from 9 brands with over $8,000 in prize rewards.
Treasure Hunt is one example of the use of Captello's powerful Waypoint activations that allow physical and virtual assets or locations to be identified as points of interest that can be visited for rewards, simply by scanning a QR Code.
"We developed Treasure Hunt as a fun, free, and simple way to guide attendees to a group of select exhibitors who wanted to increase foot traffic at EXHIBITORLIVE, and benefit from the resulting conversations… and they responded with enthusiasm! Captello, together with ExpoStars, Classic Exhibits, Trussworks, Women in Exhibitions, Skyline, Corporate-FX, Exhibit City News, and 4imprint are offering up over $8,000 in sponsored prizes! It's going to be a blast for attendees, and we'll all benefit from the new connections we make together." Brad Froese, Director of Marketing at Captello.
The show floor at EXHIBITORLIVE will be peppered with Treasure Hunt locations identified by branded floor tiles and QR codes that reward points, launch fun game experiences, and a universal leaderboard for displaying player progress and live top score results.
Captello will also introduce the newest features of its Universal Lead Capture app, which enables event professionals to take lead capture "next level" and beyond the trade show floor.
Unrestricted by user licenses and geographic locations, Captello lead capture deploys on any connected personal mobile device. Most notably, in their latest release Captello introduced their new Meeting Scheduler and Staff Directory.
Meeting Scheduler enables event professionals to view availability and instantly schedule meetings with prospects without ever leaving the lead capture app. This new capability is great for individual sales reps on the show floor, booking demos, or reserving meeting times across multiple conference rooms.
Staff Directory is a powerful new app feature that provides team visibility and availability status updates in real time, so team members have a high overview of everyone's availability at a glance and can connect with ease.
These and other powerful new features are available now in the Captello app, downloadable from the App Store and Google Play.
Visit Captello at EXHIBITORLIVE November 1-2 at Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada:
Booth 544: Gamification
Booth 942: Universal Lead Capture
